Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, pictured January 12, said he has tested negative after being exposed to COVID-19. Photo: AFP/File
world

Trudeau to isolate after COVID exposure

OTTAWA

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday that he had been exposed to COVID-19 and would isolate for five days, in accordance with health rules for vaccinated people.

"Last night, I learned that I have been exposed to COVID-19," Trudeau tweeted. "My rapid test result was negative. I feel fine and will be working from home."

He will not be physically present when the House of Commons resumes its session on Monday.

Trudeau, 50, received a COVID-19 booster shot in January. In his tweet, he again urged Canadians to get vaccinated against the virus.

At the start of the pandemic in March 2020, Trudeau had to isolate for 14 days after his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, tested positive for the coronavirus on her return from a trip to London.

Canada is battling a rise in COVID cases and hospitalizations due to the Omicron variant. The province of Ontario, where Trudeau lives in the Canadian capital Ottawa, requires unvaccinated people to isolate for 10 days.

Ontario, Canada's most populous province, is expected to start easing COVID restrictions from Monday, allowing restaurants, bars, sports venues and movie theaters to reopen.

Canada has recorded more than 2.9 million cases of COVID-19 and 33,192 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

