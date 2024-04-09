Trump's abortion statement angers conservatives and gives Biden campaign a new target

Donald Trump still says he's proud that the Supreme Court justices he nominated overturned Roe v. Wade. Yet he again on Monday avoided tough questions about abortion, including whether he would support a national abortion ban should he return to the White House.
The presumptive Republican presidential nominee tried to put to rest an issue widely seen as a general election liability. Instead, his video statement exposed the tough road ahead and inflamed leaders on both sides of the issue.
Religious conservatives said they were deeply disappointed. Progressives said he was lying. And there's every indication that abortion will define the 2024 election no matter what Trump does or says — in large part because Republicans in Congress and in statehouses across the country continue to fight for new restrictions.
Here are some takeaways exploring the complicated politics of Trump's latest statement.
For Trump, fights over abortion, like any other major issue, have always been about winning. And so it should not be a surprise that on Monday he avoided endorsing a ban.
Trump has long tried to steer clear from supporting national restrictions that could be a political disaster for Republicans struggling to win back key groups — especially suburban women — who turned their backs on the GOP in recent years.
Trump remains eager to take credit for the reversal of Roe v. Wade. He did so again in Monday’s video posted to his social media site. But even at the state level, abortion bans enacted after Roe was overturned have been deeply unpopular.
So, Trump simply tried to punt abortion back to the states.
“The states will determine by vote or legislation or perhaps both. And whatever they decide must be the law of the land," Trump said of abortion rights. “Now, it’s up to the states to do the right thing.”
Religious conservatives, of course, have been fighting against abortion rights for decades on the grounds that abortion should be stopped at all costs — even if they pay a price at the ballot box.
But Trump wants to win in 2024. And in his statement, he made clear that he's trying to make the best of a bad political situation for him and his party.
“We must win," he said. "We have to win.”
The outrage from Democrats was expected. The fierce infighting among Trump’s GOP was not.
“We are deeply disappointed in President Trump’s position,” said Marjorie Dannenfelser, the president of the anti-abortion Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America.
Former Vice President Mike Pence, who has declined to endorse his former running mate this year, put it this way: “President Trump’s retreat on the Right to Life is a slap in the face to the millions of pro-life Americans.”
On social media, some conservatives latched onto Trump’s reference to the term “abortion rights,” arguing that such rights do not exist. Even Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., a vocal Trump ally, said on X that he “respectfully” disagrees with Trump’s new position.
As he often does, Trump went after his critics by name.
“Lindsey, Marjorie, and others fought for years, unsuccessfully, until I came along and got the job done. Then they were gone, never to be heard from again, until now,” Trump said on social media. He added, “The Democrats are thrilled with Lindsey, because they want this Issue to simmer for as long a period of time as possible.”
Despite the infighting, Trump’s team is making the calculation that his evangelical base, among the most loyal elements in his coalition, will have his back when it matters most. And recent history suggests he’s probably right.
Dannenfelser and others have been pushing Trump to embrace a national abortion ban for several months. Trump, of course, has not. And still, Trump cruised to an easy victory in the GOP primary.
He even won the Iowa caucuses, historically ruled by religious conservatives, by 30 points.
If his waffling on abortion didn’t hurt him with the GOP base in the primary, it’s hard to see them turning against him this fall.
Democrats would have had more ammunition this November if Trump had publicly embraced a national abortion plan on Monday. But Biden's party still has plenty to work with.
Even in Monday’s statement, Trump said he was “proudly responsible” for the Roe reversal.
Within hours, the Biden campaign released a scathing new advertisement featuring a woman who nearly died after being denied medical care due to restrictive abortion laws enacted after Roe was overturned.
“Donald Trump did this,” the ad states as the Texas woman cries in the background.
Prominent pro-choice groups lashed out as well, with many arguing that Trump cannot be trusted after his leading role in overturning abortion rights. Biden issued a seven-paragraph statement labeling Trump singularly “responsible for creating the cruelty and the chaos that has enveloped America” since Roe was overturned.
“Trump is scrambling,” the Democrat said. “He’s worried that since he’s the one responsible for overturning Roe the voters will hold him accountable in 2024. Well, I have news for Donald. They will.”
National Democrats intend to blame Trump not just for abortion bans in conservative-led states but for the restriction of fertility treatments in Alabama after the state Supreme Court ruled that embryos should be considered children and awarded legal protections.
Biden's campaign announced Sunday that it would hold campaign events featuring two women, one from Texas and the other from Louisiana, affected by restrictive abortion laws enacted by Republicans.
Meanwhile, Republicans simply don’t have an effective counterargument.
In his video, Trump repeated the GOP’s longstanding argument that it is Democrats, not Republicans, who are extreme on abortion because they support abortion rights with no restrictions. Such arguments, while debatable, have not been effective over the last two years. Conservatives have suffered stinging defeats in elections dominated by the abortion-rights debate from Kentucky to Ohio to Michigan.
Trump on Monday talked in more substance than we're used to. But he hardly put the issue to rest.
Trump will almost certainly continue to engage with the religious conservatives who condemned his position. Perhaps more importantly, he'll also be asked to clarify key questions that he avoided altogether.
Trump did not explicitly state whether, if elected again, he would or would not sign a national abortion ban should it reach his desk.
While it's unlikely such a proposal could meet a 60-vote Senate threshold, a majority of House Republicans have endorsed a national abortion ban as part of a budget proposal unveiled this spring by the Republican Study Committee.
At the same time, Trump did not outline his position on a Florida ballot measure that would preserve abortion rights in the state constitution if approved in November. Trump, of course, is a Florida resident who will have an opportunity to cast a vote for or against the proposal.
A new Florida law signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis will soon take effect banning abortions at six weeks of pregnancy, which is before many women realize they're pregnant. Trump promised last week that he would issue the statement he gave Monday after being asked about the state law.
Also left unanswered: Whether Trump supports access to the FDA-approved abortion medication mifepristone, which is widely available through the mail.
Whether Trump's GOP likes it or not, abortion will be a defining issue for many voters when they decide the presidency this fall.
The Roe reversal is still fresh for many voters who have only just begun to grapple with Republican-backed abortion restrictions in their states. At the same time, voters in several states are expected to decide whether to enshrine abortion rights into state law this November.
For now, it’s not clear exactly how many states will vote on abortion ballot measures. In some, the question is whether amendment supporters can get enough valid signatures. In others, it’s up to the legislature. And there’s legal wrangling in the process in some states.
So far, abortion rights are definitely on the ballot in Florida, Maryland and New York. And efforts are also underway to do the same in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada and South Dakota.© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
John
Woops, screwed the pooch, AGAIN, lol.
The religious zealots of his cult are mad that he won’t take a stand and women (and the men that actually care about them) aren’t going to forget that Trump took away 1/2 the electorate’s bodily autonomy.
He really Trumped that one up good.
marc laden
This will defeat Trump... for sure.. even republicans are agreeing on this watch it .
https://www.youtube.com/shorts/y7VX2IYcO0E
bass4funk
What?
Well, no, this will definitely help the Republicans to get a better hold on the position, it will put millions of women at ease knowing that they don’t have to fear a complete ban, brilliant move, it will definitely help Trump and the GOP going forward, now if some Evangelicals want to hold on to their traditional stance, they absolutely should, but they should know if they lead on the abortion issue it will be a tough climb for them, Trump’s position takes that concern that pro-abortionists are concerned about.
He did and good move. Now that’s done, he can focus on the border, crime illegal immigration, gas and food costs. The issues that most Americans deeply are concerned about.
https://www.statista.com/statistics/323380/public-opinion-on-the-most-important-problem-facing-the-us/
John
Except it wasn’t and it’s not.
He’s managed to anger all sides (Trumps? no! What are the odds?), and the women of America are not mining on.
Condolences.
bass4funk
Not for the Dems, this is true
True, but this helps the GOP overall, the Evangelicals will get over it, or you honestly think they will switch their votes to Biden?? Evangelicals (some) may not care, others will, but they're not dumb, they don't want another 4 years of Biden so they will eventually vote for Trump and get over this.
To the Dem narrative, I agree.
Strangerland
This is a great statement by Trump. The Democrats can hammer home that he is OK with states that have a 6-week abortion ban, and bans on IVF etc. And the Republicans will be unhappy with him for waffling on a nation-wide ban.
I can't think of how he could have screwed himself worse than with this position he took, and I'm good with that.
nishikat
What's wrong with Biden specifically? I don't understand the obsession with the Republican party and the woman's anatomy (and it used to not be this case especially in the Reagan years - who inked 3M green card amnesty for illegals) and why would any woman vote "R" presently. Trump can't even keep a casino afloat. I mean in the history of casinos Trump is one of the few.....very few cases of a casino going under. Abortion is legal nationally in Japan.
Strangerland
No, but RFK sure is appealing to that type. Switching to him from Trump is a good thing.
bass4funk
Take your pick.
In the Reagan years, unfettered abortion without limits was not the issue.
After Reagan was lied to by Tipper and the Democrats that they would curb illegal immigration and seal the border, Reagan later regretted that decision.
Well, if killing babies is your top priority, there are plenty of states that will allow you to do that, if you don't then stay with that state that upholds life and if you think abortion, and the climate are more important than crime, or illegal immigration then vote for Biden, it's just that simple. Biden ultimately leads on abortion and climate change and Trump on illegal immigration, the border, the economy, and crime.
Been to Vegas lately?
Ok, that is Japan, they can do what they want, doesn't concern most Americans.
Norm
What are our picks, specifically?
John
Trump isn’t walking away from this one, no matter what his deepest cult “thinks”.
He broke it. He owns it.
Jimizo
This is a very rich area for the democrats to exploit.
Given Trump’s fading mental abilities, he’ll struggle to play it right.
dagon
The Evangelical Christian Nationalists should just go with the rock-ribbed conservative Biblically-based interpretation that is scripturally accurate that like the account of Onan the spilling of seed upon the ground deserves the most extreme punishment.
It is the only way to be sure that you are right with the Lord on reproductive issues.
bass4funk
Nor should he.
He didn't break it, but what's wrong with upholding life, I mean, what's wrong with protection? The problem is easily solved.
plasticmonkey
You’re largely correct on that, but you’re overstating the tendencies of evangelicals. It’s not a completely homogeneous voting block. Most will vote for Trump no matter what, but some may decide to stay home.
You’re also forgetting about independents (especially women) and Democrats (again, especially women) who will be galvanized by Trump’s noncommittal position. If he had the chance, Trump would sign a national ban. He’s a useful idiot for the Christian nationalist zealots.
Strangerland
You keep asking yourself that. We're ok with you guys not getting it.
bass4funk
I agree.
Of course not, but they're not going to vote for Biden over this.
True, but most won't.
That would never happen, you have to play the long game with this, if Trump were President and did that, the Republicans would lose future elections up and down the ballot, provided they campaign on that issue solely.
More like genius, and just pulled the GOP out of the flames of political annihilation.
Strangerland
RFK, all the way!
Bob Fosse
Most US christians are pro-abortion. The evangelicals are a minority among a minority and shouldn’t dictate their lifestyle upon others.
Strangerland
Biden's pro-choice messaging is ending with "Trump did this" now. Excellent. To the point, and put credit right where it's deserved.
This issue alone is enough to win the election come November. Half the populace doesn't like that their rights were taken away.
Trump fights to take away rights, Biden fights to enshrine them.
wallace
The majority of Americans support terminations within time limits of 15-20 weeks.
Norm
Yes, a very stable genius that never waffles or flip-flops. :-)
BTW — for the record — who put the GOP into “the flames of political annihilation”?
UChosePoorly
Every State is not like Alabama or Tennessee or Texas or Florida. There is no way in hell that the blue states are just going to acquiesce to a nation-wide abortion ban. Trump, to his credit, knows this.
Yrral
Abortion are at record level,since Roe was overturned
bass4funk
No, most Christians are Pro-life but want limitations when it comes to abortion, only in the case of rape, incest and the life of the mother is in danger typically.
Well. that is not entirely true, the hardcore Evangelicals want an outright ban regardless of the woman's situation, they are more of a rarity, but if you want to talk and preach about dictating someone's lifestyle the left needs to be careful on that one.
I stay away from leftist gossip.
bass4funk
The Dems are the lest people to talk about waffling, especially this current president.
What?
John
Really? Is that why the newest polling says that 81% of Americans want abortion decisions to be made by a woman and her doctor with no intervention from the government?
wallace
Trump edging his election.
Bob Fosse
No, most US christians support abortion rights.
The issue is abortion, don’t wander.
Norm
Let me simplify that. How did the GOP get into the flames of political annihilation in the first place?
Also, what are “lest people”?
John
The GQP was all for “just sending it back to the states” until it started losing in every state.
In Ohio, the GQP knew it would lose so it tried to raise the requirement for constitutional amendments. And lost that one too.
So suddenly, all the loons came out and said what we already knew, they want a national ban, because they know God’s will better than women know their wishes.
So Dump makes nobody happy and he’s not turning the page, so to speak.
I notice he never did say if he would sign an abortion ban if it came to his desk. I wonder why? (I know why.)
Blacklabel
Just can’t understand why full access to abortion for any and every reason at any time makes leftists so excited and happy,
John
Trump says he supports state laws.
Ok, so he supports a woman having to leave the state of Texas to get life-saving care because a judge ruled against her even though her doctor said it was critical? (What does the Dr know? He/she only went to medical school…)
He supports a 10 year old girl having to go to another state so she didn’t have to have her rapist’s child at the age of 11?
He supports Idaho making it illegal for women to LEAVE THE STATE to get the care they need? (I guess he supports the Highway Patrol pulling women over to check where they’re going and if they’re pregnant as well)?
This is what Trump supports and the voters will be very well informed via the overwhelming superiority of the Biden fundraising machine - none of which he will have to divert to legal defense fees.
plasticmonkey
You'll have to forgive bass for having a regular habit of forgetting what he's posted as soon as it's posted. It's called 1D chess.
GBR48
quote: The states will determine by vote or legislation or perhaps both.
That actually makes sense. It's better than a nationwide ban. Americans can choose to live in a Republican state or a Democrat state, under laws they agree with. The country is so divided, it may be the safest way forward.
Blacklabel
if it does, then it’s not a “right” now is it? Just a preference for some.
bass4funk
Ditto
Yes.
Angry people don't see it like that.
https://www.newfoodmagazine.com/news/209816/will-food-inflation-remain-high-in-2024/
Then let the States decide as Trump said, they vote on it, should be a state's rights issue, and let each state decide on it.
Then make a better argument. But I forgive you, Plastic
plasticmonkey
You just proved my point. ROFL
Cards fan
Just can't understand why rightists want to force people to give birth. Like that'll make society better.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Trump is reduced to begging that he didn't really mean to ban abortion. Will go over about as well as his comments about grabbing p****y.