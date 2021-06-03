Trump's blog page shuts down a month after launch

Former U.S. President Donald Trump's blog page, launched last month in the wake of major social media platforms banning him, has been removed from his website.
Trump aide Jason Miller on Wednesday said that the page, which had been called "From the Desk of Donald J. Trump," would not be returning.
"It was just auxiliary to the broader efforts we have and are working on," Miller said in an email to Reuters.
Plans for the Republican former president to launch a social media platform have been teased for months by Trump's team but with little detail.
"I'm hoping to have more information on the broader efforts soon, but I do not have a precise awareness of timing," Miller said.
The blog page, which was billed as a place to "speak freely and safely," served as a one-way means of communication that contained posts from Trump that could be liked and shared to social networks such as Twitter and Facebook from which Trump remains blocked.
A slew of social media platforms barred him following the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob.
Twitter Inc, which Trump had used frequently, has said its ban is permanent, even if he runs for office again. Before being banned, the businessman-turned-politician had more than 88 million followers.
Facebook Inc's independent oversight board determined that the company was correct to suspend Trump but criticized it for the ban's indefinite nature. In May, the oversight board gave Facebook six months to determine a proportionate response to the case.
Alphabet Inc's YouTube has said it will restore Trump's channel when it decides that the risk of violence has decreased.© Thomson Reuters 2021.
Bob Fosse
Oh my. Is it Big Tech’s fault? Maybe the ‘broader efforts’ are a merger with Frank and Parler.
He should bust out the ymca moves again and post on Tiktok, that’ll get the hits. Tiktok is still available in the US?
Strangerland
This proves that giving people like Trump a platform, directly leads to a worse society. When he was on the social media, he was destructive to society. Now he's irrelevant.
If there was ever a reason to keep extremists (both sides) and bigots off of social media, Trump exemplifies it.
Jsapc
Oh my. What a "surprising" turn of events. Wasn't it supposed to become the most popular blog in the world, with at least 78 million visits per day from America only? What could have possibly happened?
Strangerland
What a loser. Housewives and skateboarders do blogs that are insanely popular.
Trump couldn't do it, and he's a former president.
The right elected a loser, and all he's done ever since is prove he's a loser, and that they're losers for electing him.
Unlike Hillary, Obama, AOC and Biden - all wildely popular!
stormcrow
Trump isn’t unhinged. He’s deranged. Lock him up!
Strangerland
LOCK HIM UP! LOCK HIM UP!
The great thing is, they called for Hillary to be locked up, and she's still free. They try to pretend Trump shouldn't be locked up, and he's on his way to jail.
Did anyone hear he's claiming that he'll be reinstated as president in August? I found this very confusing, as I was under the impression that he still claims to be president.
I guess I could read his blog to find out more. If he had one anymore.
It was media platform like no one has ever seen. A glorious media platform. In fact, everyone told him it was a great media platfrom, he got calls from big people, he can't tell you who, but really biggly people who said it was a wonderous media platform.
Unfortunately the deep state appears to have shut it down.
klausdorth
"........ 88 million followers."
The questions that remain are:
how many of those 88 million used a variety of names to make comments as "followers"?
How many of those "followers" were actually pro-Trump?
Taking all this into account, I got my serious doubts that he had 88 million-support-followers!
Maybe half of that, maybe a quarter (no not a dime or nickel), maybe even less?
BigYen
I thought Trump had “all the best words”. What happened? Did he run out already?