Trump's grievances cloud Republican agenda heading into 2022

Republicans are fighting to seize control of Congress. Just don't ask what they'd do if they win.
Look no further for evidence of the GOP's muddled governing agenda than battleground North Carolina, where party leaders packed into a convention hall Saturday night to cheer former President Donald Trump. Even with a high-stakes U.S. Senate election looming, the Republicans there were united not by any consistent set of conservative policies or principles, but by Trump's groundless grievances about the 2020 election and his attacks against critics in both parties.
The lack of a forward-looking agenda stands in stark contrast to successful midterm elections of past years, particularly 1994 and 2010, when Republicans swept into power after staking clear positions on health care, federal spending and crime, among other issues. Without such a strategy heading into 2022, Republicans on the ballot risk allowing themselves to be wholly defined by Trump, who lost his last election when he drew 7 million fewer votes nationally than Democrat Joe Biden and who has seen his popularity slide further, even among some Republicans, since leaving office in January.
“I’m unaware of a GOP agenda. I would love to see one,” said Texas-based conservative activist and former tea party leader Mark Meckler.
“Nobody knows what they’re about,” he said of today's Republicans. “They do this at their own peril.”
The GOP’s embrace of Trump’s self-serving priorities has almost completely consumed the party’s long-standing commitment to fiscal discipline, free markets and even the rule of law. That leaves Republican candidates from North Carolina to North Dakota unwilling or unable to tell voters how they would address the nation’s biggest challenges if given the chance.
Party leaders acknowledge it could be another year or more before Republicans develop a clear governing agenda. In the meantime, Trump, who is focused on the past far more than the future, plans to become a regular campaign fixture again. Building on Saturday's North Carolina appearance, his advisers are eying potential rallies in states with top Senate races in 2022, including Ohio, Florida, Alabama and Georgia.
In an interview, Florida Sen. Rick Scott, who leads the Senate Republican political arm, offered a lukewarm response when asked about Trump's role in the upcoming campaign.
“We both want to take back the majority in 2022. I tell him what I’m doing, and I’d love to get his support,” Scott said of Trump.
He balked when asked whether Trump should serve as the face of the Republican Party for the midterms, when control of the House, Senate and dozens of governorships are at stake.
“The face of the party is each individual race,” Scott said, noting that there will be hundreds of Republican candidates on midterm ballots. “The party is those people, it’s not one person, it’s not one person’s agenda."
For now, when Republicans are not aligning themselves with Trump, they're focusing much of their energy on culture wars and railing against Biden's agenda. The president, backed by narrow Democratic majorities in the House and Senate, has already adopted a $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package that was widely popular among voters. Now, he's pushing a massive infrastructure package that polls suggest could be equally popular.
Gov. Larry Hogan, R-Md., worries that Republicans could squander built-in advantages in their quest to win back control of Congress and expand their advantage with governorships. In recent history, the party out of the White House has almost always made significant gains in the first midterm election of a new presidency.
Democrats will lose control of Congress if Republicans flip just five seats in the House and only one in the Senate.
“The only way we can screw it up is with Donald Trump,” Hogan told The Associated Press, lamenting that Republicans in Washington are consumed by infighting and “swearing fealty to one individual.”
The two-term governor and frequent Trump critic continued: “I’m really kind of frustrated with the fact that the Republican Party doesn’t seem to be focused on an agenda. It doesn't seem to be focused on putting up coherent arguments for what people care about."
Some Republican leaders close to Trump are encouraging him to look to the future.
The former president is set to meet this week with the chairman of the Republican Study Committee, Rep. Jim Banks of Indiana, to begin discussing the party's policy prescriptions should the GOP retake the House majority next year.
Trump has met privately with former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, R-Ga., and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., in recent weeks to discuss the creation of policy document in line with Gingrich's famous “Contract With America,” which outlined a clear and concise Republican agenda before the GOP's 1994 midterm success.
Trump adviser Jason Miller said it's “a bit of an overreach” to suggest Trump is actively working with Gingrich to create the document.
In the meantime, Republican candidates in key Senate contests, North Carolina among them, are struggling to offer voters a clear vision for what they would do if elected as they fight for Trump's endorsement.
At least three Republicans are competing to succeed retiring North Carolina Sen. Richard Burr, who was censured by state party leaders for supporting Trump's impeachment in February. The Republican nomination fight features former Gov. Pat McCrory, current Rep. Ted Budd and former Rep. Mark Walker.
After Trump's daughter-in-law Lara Trump bowed out of the race over the weekend, Trump formally endorsed Budd, the only candidate in the Republican primary who voted against certifying Trump's 2020 election loss.
Walker had called himself the most “pro-Trump congressman from North Carolina" but that apparently was not enough to win Trump's backing.
Beyond courting Trump, Budd has also played up the GOP’s culture wars. In his kickoff video, the gun store owner addressed growing immigration at the border with Mexico and the decision by Dr. Seuss' publisher to stop printing some of the popular children's book author's books because of racist imagery. Budd said he read the books to his children “and they turned out just fine.”
Trump slapped at McCrory in Saturday's address by reminding voters, without using his name, that the former Republican governor had previously lost two elections.
McCrory, who hails from the GOP's business wing, has embraced elements of Trump’s agenda, but has been critical of Trump's false claims about election fraud.
“I’m not going to be diverted by talking about the past because I care about the future,” he told the AP in April.
With 17 months before the 2022 general election and few voters paying close attention to the midterm jockeying, Republicans have time to develop an agenda that moves beyond Trump's grievances and conservative culture wars.
But it's unclear whether there is sufficient political will.
Scott, the Florida senator, said his party must ultimately communicate what it’s for — instead of simply what it’s against. But he noted that the "Contract With America” was released only two months before the 1994 election.
“I don’t know if there will be a real contract for America, or everybody will just be more consistent with what they’re talking about,” Scott said of the Republican agenda in months ahead.
On Trump, Scott added, “I think he's going to be helpful.”© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
79 Comments
Desert Tortoise
His several upcoming indictments will cloud it even more.
Wakarimasen
Orange should take a backseat to someone more palatable. Agenda can take care of itself given the disaster that J and K are running.
dagon
The GOP’s embrace of Trump’s self-serving priorities has almost completely consumed the party’s long-standing commitment to fiscal discipline, free markets and even the rule of law.
These GOP priorities were always thrown out the window when they were in power even before Trump. Bush ran up deficits and expanded the surveillance state in many undemocratic and extraordinary ways.
PTownsend
45 is the boss of the whiney caste, crying victim constantly. His cries are achoed by his global far right media bckers and his followers in general.
Millions of Mini-trumps lamenting their existence, and blaming 'others' for their shortcomings, Thinking if they keep contributing to thie Trump's coffers, they will be protected. Trump continues to model his appeal along the same lines of televangelists. Same sucker base in both the Trump crowd and thos of the religious extremists, and then the Trump followers complain about Islamic extremists, unable to see how much they have in common with each other
GdTokyo
“I’m unaware of a GOP agenda. I would love to see one,” said Texas-based conservative activist and former tea party leader Mark Meckler.
They literally have no platform beyond supporting the former guy.
I forced myself to watch this on C-span. He was low-energy. You know when his heart isn’t in it? You can see it. He’s subdued and moody. That was him.
This was the ravings of a lunatic ranting to his cult about the fantasies that keep him from having to look failure in the face.
Bob Fosse
Without a doubt. Helpful to the Democrats, late night show hosts and my daily morning dose of laughter. Keep up the good work!
Simon Foston
Doesn't inspire a whole lot of confidence, does it.
BigYen
Strapping yourself to a sad sack loser with a bellyful of bile and a Me!Me! agenda - that’s the path to losing an election.
Keep it comin’, Republicans...
bass4funk
Like he said, yesterday, he’s so used to this, they’ll keep trying and they’ll keep failing. Lol
Bob Fosse
Special grand jury, I’d expect some evidence. Weisselberg will be sweating and if that domino falls he’ll flip like a pancake.
zichi
Trump loves talking about himself, even if the crowd is only 1200. Don't ask what Trump can do for the GOP, ask what Trump does for himself.
bass4funk
And?
I don’t know what any of that meant, but I would take it as, you’re not happy that the Dems just can’t get this guy. He’s like Teflon for sure.
Numan
Your failures as a human being, your lies, your connection to the deaths of 500,000 Americans, your attempts to steal an election, your nepotism, your hiring of incompetent sycophants, and your inciting insurrection against a legally and fairly democratically elected president is clouding the Republican party, Mr. former one-term President!
zichi
Corey Lewandowski, Trump’s first campaign manager in 2016 and a loyal sidekick since, told Fox News Sunday Trump “lost the election”. Indeed he did, by more than 7m ballots in the popular vote and by 306-232 in the electoral college, a result Trump called a landslide when it was in his favour against Hillary Clinton in 2016.
lincolnman
The demented rantings of a madman....
They just need to be honest and drop the "Republican" name and use one that communicates what they really stand for; the Insurrectionist Party...
Kind'a says something when the most popular people in your party are an impeached former President who is under two current criminal investigations, a pillow salesman, and a Q Shaman...
Numan
Whenever they are losing on facts, performance, and reality which always, they resort to a culture war to get the prejudice rubes to vote for them.
At the moment, Biden has not given them any culture war to latch on to. He is not an attention seeking conman like the previous president. He is not a POC like President Obama. He looks like them and in many ways was like them once.
He also has a track record of success as vice-president under President Obama. The alternative is extreme psychos like GOP Marjorie Taylor Green.
She is a few steps away from her own terrorist attack on the US government because she is unhappy with her personal life.
bass4funk
The best part about it is, if the Dems want to try and get this guy to go to prison, they would have to break the law to pin something on this guy. They tried so very hard with the people that stormed the Capitol to charge them with insurrection and threats and in the end, they just legally couldn’t, trespassing was all they could get by Biden’s own DOJ, the same with Bob Mueller and the failed impeachment joke hoaxes with 500 witnesses and 500 subpoenas and 19 Hillary Democrat supporting lawyers, nothing and now they want to desperately try again, maybe this time we will have luck. Lol! The one thing I will give credit to these democracy hating Democrats is, they just will never give up, even in the most hopeless of trials and endeavors, gotta give them some dab on the ferocious mental capacity and fortitude they have. Still can’t match Trump’s defiance, but still admirable.
lincolnman
Lindsey Graham, in one of his more saner moments, said it quite accurately in 2016; "If we elect Donald Trump as our nominee it will destroy the Republican Party"....
Bingo Lindsey. You need to go back and re-look at that video a few times as you grovel before Trump now...and ponder why you lost the White House and Senate.
It's the worst of two worlds for the Repubs; a significant portion of their base is enthralled with a guy that bungled a pandemic resulting in over 400K deaths and incited an insurrection against his own government - and left office with a 29% approval rating...
Repubs know Trump is toxic in any national election But his cult of personality over his duped supporters means they can't cut him loose either....
It's classic lose-lose...a phrase Rerpubs will hear again and again in 2022 and 2024...and every two years after that...
Bob Fosse
It’s amazing how the small minded can still believe and repeat the lies that he wasn’t impeached and the election was stolen. Sad.
nishikat
It's not up to the Dems, it's up to the courts
Trump is the one who says the election was stolen from him, and he says he will rise again, he will return to the WH in August.
Pukey2
Anyone who wants to see the GQP implode even more will be VERY glad to see the fat guy carry on. It's really entertaining seeing how these hypocrites continue to grovel and lie, even at the expense of their own family - see Rafael Cruz and George P-Bush.
Oh, and Mike Pence doesn't see eye to eye with the guy who was happy to see him hang at the Capitol.
Blacklabel
need to update your schtick that you repeat 10 plus times a day here.
Now its that Trump will run for the House, win, get elected Speaker. Then Joe Biden is impeached over China/Ukraine and Harris is impeached for...well "just because we have the votes to do it".... like Trump was in the House before being acquitted.
Welcome President Trump (and he still gets a full term in 2024)
SuperLib
Is Trump still around? I haven't heard much from him lately.
Seems that he just exists in the minds of Trump supporters who falsely believe the election was stolen, and GOP candidates who need his base for support in the primaries but won't be much help in a general election with a broader electorate.
As for GOP not having any policy, that's really nothing new. They are too fractured as a party to agree on anything substantial except for tax cuts for the rich and corporations, where they routinely lie about the trickle down benefits for the middle and working class.
Bob Fosse
Fantasy wish fulfillment. Sad.
zichi
His wife Melania wants nothing more to do with the White House.
zichi
The GOP is like a giant komodo dragon eating its own tail.
Bob Fosse
Facts aren’t insults and they don’t care about your feelings. He was impeached twice, lost the election and is now under grand jury investigation. Facts.
Express sister
He was actually impeached for his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election and his role inciting the insurrection on January 6. It's odd you didn't hear about this, it was quite big news at the time.
ulysses
What an embarrassing speech, he slurred, mumbled and mostly rambled. A reflection on what the GOP has become.
Out of touch, dysfunctional and downright sick!!!!
bass4funk
Speaking a lot through DeSantis a lot since he's the ace in training, no wonder Florida loves the guy.
No, he just gets under the skin of the left because they will try once again in vain to try and get this guy that will fail and that just angers them to no end. I am quite ok with that.
Well, they do have a lot of policies, one of them, not letting the country turn into another failed Venzuela and don't even start with the working class, if the Dems and Joe cared one iota, they would have never gone and waged a war on fossil fuel, so that BS talk from the left is just in one ear and out the other, the Dems care about one thing, keeping big tech happy and rich and powerful to help keep them and the DNC in power. Thank God that will start to change next year.
https://trendingpolitics.com/uh-oh-new-poll-spells-doom-for-democrats-in-the-2022-midterm-elections/
lincolnman
Come on down to the next Trump rally, when in addition to Donald whining about why he lost, you'll hear from;
Marjorie Taylor Greene on how to wrap yourself in tin foil to protect from getting fried by Jewish-funded space lasers...
Michael Flynn on why the Myanmar Generals got it right and and the finer points of lying under oath...
The Q Shaman on the best place to buy a fur hat and horns...
Rudy Giuliani on how to differentiate between a Four Seasons Hotel and a Four Seasons Lumber Yard...
Matt Gaetz on sex education in our schools...actually inside our schools...
Sidney Powell on why you should listen to her when her legal defense is "I'm innocent because no reasonable person should believe anything I say"....
Mr Tactical Guy on fun activities you can do with your mother...
Simon Foston
bass4funkToday 10:25 am JST
However you don't seem to really know what any of their policies are so you're going to go off on yet another one of your anti-Democrat rants.
P. Smith
This poll is clearly not accurate. I know A LOT of people, and none of them were surveyed for this poll. None of their friends, families, or coworkers were surveys either. This is just more manufactured nonsense from the right.
bass4funk
Of course I do, I'm not a liberal.
so you're going to go off on yet another one of your anti-Democrat rants.
Hey, if the shoe fits....
lincolnman
Uh-oh....another loyal Trump backer is about to get "cancelled" from the cult for telling the truth...
Corey Lewandowski, Trump’s first campaign manager in 2016 and a loyal sidekick since, told Fox News Sunday Trump “lost the election”.
https://www.yahoo.com/news/trump-adviser-lewandowski-lost-election-162155700.html
Truth-telling is a no-no inside the cult Cory - didn't you see what happened to Liz Cheney and Mike Pence?
Bye-bye....
bass4funk
Yeah, Well according to Pelosi and this is from her own mouth, she is definitely worried, but Smith, that's ok, the Dems thought like you as well about the House in 2010 so....ROFL
Keep thinking that we, it helps Trump and the GOP and especially the House.
nandakandamanda
The guy keeps popping up on the front page of JT, like Donald the rubber ducky.
Quote: "Building on Saturday's North Carolina appearance, his advisers are eying potential rallies in ..."
When did he ever listen to 'advisers'?
nishikat
...in August since he said he will be reinstated at that time
SuperLib
Just looked at the pic again. Trump has a "What's your name again?" look on his face right before endorsing the guy.
Anyway, Trump just shut down his blog due to lack of interest. His headlines are down something like 98%. He lost the election by over 7 million votes and has an incredibly low approval rating. He won't be in the headlines much longer, which is a bummer. As soon as Trump loses his influence over the party is when the GOP candidates will chart their own path and be more competitive.
My hope is that Trump hangs around as the leader of the GOP for as long as possible, but I'm not betting on it.
Simon Foston
bass4funkToday 11:01 am JST
Yet you haven't mentioned any unless you count "Stop the country turning into Venezuela," which isn't really much of a policy. Anyway, what really matters is what the people mentioned in the article have to say about GOP policies. What online shills do or don't know is immaterial.
P. Smith
This is all irrelevant to your using an inaccurate poll. It is funny that you used a poll as evidence given how you constantly disparage polls because you weren’t surveyed and neither were the people you know, which isn’t actually evidence that a poll is inaccurate.
Strangerland
Republican policy is limited to criticism of democrats, and trying to replacing the vote counters with people like those doing the recount in Arizona right now.
If you can't control who the the people vote for, the next best thing is to control who counts the vote.
Remember, every case of voter fraud since 2016 has been a Republican.
Blacklabel
we arent in charge. of anything.
governing is hard, isnt it?
Strangerland
He's the golden goose to the Democrats, his continued ripping apart of the Republican party will only alienate voters and split them. That's great news for the democrats.
The only problem is that the republicans may well be able to manipulate the vote counting enough that they win anyways.
P. Smith
Well then you don’t need any policies. Makes perfect sense. Just going to go back to the page in the playbook from the Obama years: obstruction. Then, you’ll necessarily bitch that nothing gets done.
P. Smith
They are trying their damndest after the shellacking Trump took from Biden in the most secure election in US history.
Strangerland
It sure is, which is why the past four Republican administrations have ended in economic collapse and depression, while Democrats leave with strong economies.
Governing is very hard. Republicans can't do it. Obamacare replacement? Nonexistent. Border wall? Non-existent, because they couldn't get the funding they promised.
Republicans haven't offered any policy since 2004 other than MASSIVE tax cuts for the super rich.
Jsapc
Come on, be fair, don't forget they also launched an absolutely useless and catastrophic war in Irak so that Halliburton could make a few billions.
Blacklabel
yeah so good thing the Republicans arent governing now.
so that means the expectations to "do something" falls to the ones who are supposedly governing.
do you know of any problems to be solved? I do. Inflation, gas prices, failed jobs numbers, border security, infrastructure, voting rights, mass shootings, racism.
Get to it, governing people.
nishikat
or lazy since Trump promoted injecting Mr. Clean to treat COVID-19. If Trump runs again can he get good staff? Because...
Donald Trump's former staff are having a difficult time finding jobs due to their association with the former president
(news source)
Trump says he's coming back to the WH in August, I'm just wondering who his staff will be
Blacklabel
and dont forget foreign policy.
Good luck with that one on one Putin meeting with your beloved "he knows hes not the smartest guy in the room" guy. gonna blame Trump for that upcoming failure too?
plasticmonkey
Bass has been asked about this as well, and as far as I can tell from his own words, this is the GOP agenda:
--"Dems just can’t get this guy. He’s like Teflon"
--"can’t match Trump’s defiance"
--"he just gets under the skin of the left"
--"not letting the country turn into another failed Venzuela"
--"never gone and waged a war on fossil fuel"
--"keeping big tech happy and rich and powerful to help keep them and the DNC in power. Thank God that will start to change next year."
--"I'm not a liberal."
With a solid set of policy proposals like these, the GOP won't ever have to resort to disenfranchisement, gerrymandering, trying to overturn election results, or storm the capitol. The GOP electorate will just grow and grow . . .
Strangerland
The Republcians don't know how to govern. They only know how to obstruct. It's why forty years of Republican presidents have ended in abject failure.
In a two-party system, when one party refuses to play by the rules, it's the end of democracy.
Strangerland
I'd like to know how strongly you think Biden should or shouldn't defend Putin after their meeting. Should he be more staunch than Trump in defending Putin to the media, or should he defend Biden to the media a little less than Trump did? And if so, why?
Also, how many love letters and photo ops with Putin do you think would fix the problem? Two letters and three photo ops?
I'm really curious to find out how you feel Trump's performance could be improved upon by BIden.
nishikat
Putin has pee tapes on Trump, which is fine as everyone are consenting adults....professionally paid, but still consenting which is legal in Russia at least.
P. Smith
All thanks to the guy who spent four years mouthing off on Twitter, binging on fast food and Fox “News,” and golfing.
nishikat
It's so funny when Trump people complain about gas prices in the USA. Gas is a lot higher in Japan. In fact the US has the cheapest gas in the world, even cheaper than China. Under Trump Internet service has gotten worse. Same with healthcare and thank got we no longer have TrumpCare.
Trump and his wall? Ever heard of ladders?
lincolnman
Corey Lewandowski, Trump’s first campaign manager in 2016 and a loyal sidekick since, told Fox News Sunday Trump “lost the election”.
https://www.yahoo.com/news/trump-adviser-lewandowski-lost-election-162155700.html
This is quite amazing. Lewandowski was Trump's go-to loyal attack dog for four years...there wasn't a camera he wouldn't go in front of to bark his lies in support of his boss...
And now even he is saying; "Donald, you lost"....
And there's one reason he can do this - he isn't running for office. The rest of the Repub Eunuchs; McCarthy, Graham, Rubio, Hawley, all continue to spread The Big Lie. They are all afraid and scared of being "cancelled" from the cult if they speak the truth....
Real profiles in courage...
bass4funk
That's your best comeback? ROFL!
Hardly, kind of hard doing something when you're not allowed to be hosted on the monopolized largest search engine, but nothing to worry about, once the GOP retake the House and after these companies are divided up like with the old phone companies,( I still remember the execs faces when that happened as well) Trump will be able to have a seat at the table and enjoy his first amendment rights.
He probably will be, the longer this goes on, to even some of the Trump-hating establishment, they're thinking, he's not as bad as the left made him out to be.
Strangerland
Yes, we can be sure that all of Trump and the GOPs actions since the election have only increased Republican voters. Right?
....right?
P. Smith
Conservatives love using the government to interfere in the free market.
bass4funk
I already answered in FULL DETAIL you just glossed over it as usual and this is why the left muck things up, they don't take the time to calm down, put the TDS on the counter for a moment, take a deep breath, sip their organic tea and just read to get the full picture.
That's pretty much factually accurate and you left out the rest of what I said, so once again so there is no misunderstanding and please take your time.
-Keeping the government small
-Stop giving Federal money to States that fail to tackle drugs, gangs, homelessness
-Less government infringement on civil liberties
-Cutting and limiting entitlements and welfare to 6 months
-Giving tax incentives to the job creators
-Encourage more Euntrepreneurialship
-Lower taxes or create a flat tax.
-Uphold the 1st and 2nd amendment
-Put more money into building up and support training for blue-collar workers.
-Keep the US energy dependent on foreign oil/focus on using all of our own natural resources.
-Build and maintain a strong US military
There you go, clear as the day is long.
SuperLib
The problem to me is that by following Trump the GOP will continue to make bad decisions that hurt everyone, including Democrats. That "audit" in Arizona will end up costing all taxpayers money, not just the GOP.
What? Like....Southwest Twitter?
bass4funk
Not at all, but it is funny when the left think their insults hurt Trump, if it did he would have done a Jeb Bush a looooong time ago. Lol
Nope, but when these companies don't play fair, then that is what you need to do. As a father when my kids play, I don't get involved, the moment one starts to bully the other, I need to tell the one that's doing the bullying, you can't do that and if you continue, you will be punished and lose your privileges, you need to be fair. Same analogy. The 1st amendment doesn't belong to big tech only and they will find out soon enough and if libs want to mock, joke about it, and that's ok, they are just words, and in and of themselves mean nothing.
nishikat
Then why did he lose?
GdTokyo
Bass and Black seem to forget that unlike impeachment, which was a political, not a legal decision, Trump has run up a rather big losing effort with the courts.
Trump University - Settled for about 25 million so it wouldn't get worse.
Trump Organization - forcibly closed with 2 million in penalties.
The 60 times his lawyers got laughed out of court trying to get the election results he demanded.
If not for the informal DOJ rule that sitting presidents don't get prosecuted, he would have faced no fewer than 6 charges of obstruction of Justice that would NOT have been heard in the Senate. Those charges could still be filed.
Oh, and the kicker, Cy Vance has his tax records and the records on his bank loan applications. I will bet that the valuations vary considerably. I will bet that the difference is not an accident. And I will bet that a variety of people will testify that Trump ordered the valuations bumped up on loan aps and deflated on tax returns.
Oh, and a bonus for you, gentlemen. The NYC prosecutor does not call a special Grand Jury unless he/she is confident beyond a reasonable doubt that a conviction can be won at a jury trial.
Deflect and puff all you want: your boy is going to prison not the White House.
zichi
Obama deported more illegal immigrants than trump.
Strangerland
Um, ok. The democrats are the ones that are trying to overthrow the results of a democratic election after staging an insurrection. Got it. Ok boomer.
bass4funk
Well, Obama had 8 years and Trump 4, now had Trump 4 more years he would have blown Obama's numbers out of the water, especially since he was so aggressive when it comes to illegals.
Strangerland
I think this headline is wrong. The Republicans agenda of gerrymandering districts so that the votes end up in their favor, while planting their people as the counters of the next election, is very unified.
They don't have any other agenda to be clouded.
michaelqtodd
GOP agenda is very obvious to anyone watching. Make money in any way we possibly can, obstruct those trying to stop us making money and stop anyone voting Democrat from voting.
bass4funk
Every politician wants to make money, look at big tech, who is making sure which party stays in power?
Again, big tech made sure that money flow continued and here we are.
If that were even a bit true, then by that statement, Biden should have lost big time.
Strangerland
And Obama deported more illegals in each of his two four-year terms, than Trump did in his one four-year term.
If you double the number of deportees in Trump's four years, it's still only 73% of the number Obama deported in 8 years.
Darn, those facts kind of blow your narrative out of the water, don't they.
plasticmonkey
Thank you. First time you've put out that list.
Bob Fosse
I see the ex President’s new schtick is that China will pay global reparations for the virus. Mexico must be breathing a huge sigh of relief!
bass4funk
No, it was the first time you noticed and now you do and now it's all clear.
P. Smith
Lmao. Bass ain’t going to like these facts. He’ll likely start spinning and sputtering l, “but liberals! Hillary! Democrats! Socialism! Marxism!”
Strangerland
Um, you guys have spent the past 7 months trying to overthrow the results of a democratic election, and Trump is about to do it in August, following Flynn's call for an overthrow of the government.
It's entirely true. Not just 'a bit'.
ClippetyClop
"We're gonna inject bleach, and China is gonna pay for it"