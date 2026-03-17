Trump's Iran war duties, not China disputes, could delay Beijing summit, Bessent says

U.S. and China flags are pictured at Lancaster House, on the second day scheduled for trade talks between the U.S. and China, in London, Britain, June 10, 2025. REUTERS/Toby Melville

By David Lawder and Elizabeth Howcroft

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Monday said there was a possibility that President Donald Trump's planned visit to China at the end of March may be delayed, but insisted ‌that the cause would not be trade or shipping disputes with Beijing, but Trump's need to stay in Washington to deal with the war in Iran.

Bessent, Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer wrapped up two days of talks in Paris aimed at preparing ‌agreements for the highly anticipated summit between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping from March ⁠31 to April 2.

"What I would say about our talks here is they were constructive, ⁠and they show the stability ⁠in the relationship," Bessent told journalists.

However, he left open whether the leaders' summit would go ahead as scheduled after Trump ‌told the Financial Times in an interview that he could also postpone as he presses Beijing to help unblock the crucial ⁠Strait of Hormuz closed by Iran.

"The postponement, if it happens, ⁠would be because the commander-in-chief of the United States military believes that he should stay in the United States while this war is being prosecuted," Bessent said.

He also said any delay would not have anything to do with China's stance on the Strait of Hormuz, through which China gets 45% of its oil imports. But ⁠China's aid in unblocking the strait "would obviously be in their interest," he added.

China's chief trade negotiator, Li Chenggang, described ⁠the talks at the Paris headquarters of the Organisation ‌for Economic Cooperation and Development as "in-depth, candid and constructive consultations," and said both sides had committed to maintaining the stability of bilateral tariff levels.

Greer said the two sides had agreed on general terms of a "work plan" to tee up agreements for Trump and Xi to consider when they do meet.

These included expanding U.S. exports of agricultural and energy goods, as well as ‌a formal mechanism to manage trade with China, which he said might be called the U.S.-China Board of Trade.

This body would identify "what kinds of things should we be importing from China, what kinds of things should we be exporting to China, to really make sure that we can focus on areas of mutual benefit."

The agreement on broad contours of the mechanism by the two sides, as well as a less-developed "Board of Investment" to sort out investment issues, was first reported by Reuters late on Sunday.

Li said the Chinese had also expressed "solemn concern" about Washington's new Section 301 unfair trade practices probes that ​target China and many other trading partners over alleged excess industrial capacity and failures to ban products produced with forced labour.

The investigations could result in new tariffs within months after the U.S. Supreme Court in late February tore ‌down Trump's broad global tariffs imposed under an emergency law.

"We will closely follow the development of these investigations, and take relevant measures to safeguard China's legitimate rights and interests at appropriate times," Li said.

The Paris talks followed several meetings to ease tension last year between He, Bessent and Greer ‌and Li.

But with little time to prepare and Washington's attention focused on the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, prospects for ⁠major trade breakthroughs were limited, in Paris ⁠or at the Beijing summit, trade analysts said.

"Given that the ​leaders may meet up to four times this year, these deliverables maybe can be spread out, rolled out ⁠over the year," said Wendy Cutler, a ‌former U.S. trade negotiator who now heads the Asia Society's Washington policy center.

These meetings include ​a potential state visit to the United States for Xi, a China-hosted APEC summit in November and a U.S.-hosted G20 summit in December.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.