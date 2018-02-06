Trump's lawyers want him to refuse Mueller interview request: New York Times

Several of U.S. President Donald Trump's lawyers have advised him not to sit down for an interview with a special counsel investigating possible collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign to influence the 2016 presidential election, the New York Times reported on Monday.
Citing four people briefed on the matter, the newspaper said the lawyers were concerned that given Trump's penchant for making false statements and contradicting himself, he could be charged with lying to investigators.
Trump has said he would be willing to be interviewed under oath by Special Counsel Robert Mueller. "I'm looking forward to it, actually," Trump told reporters last month.
A person familiar with the matter told Reuters that no decision had yet been made on whether Trump would agree to an interview.
Trump denies collusion between his campaign and Moscow, and has dismissed the Russia probes as a witch hunt,
If the president refuses to sit for an interview, Mueller could subpoena the president to testify before a grand jury. A subpoena could trigger a court fight that might ultimately be decided by the Supreme Court.
John Dowd and Jay Sekulow, who lead a team of lawyers advising Trump, want the president to refuse an interview request, the Times said.
The lawyers and some Trump aides believe Mueller might be unwilling to subpoena the president and set off a showdown with the White House that the special counsel could lose in court, the Times reported.
Trump's longtime personal attorney Marc Kasowitz has also cautioned against a free-wheeling interview with Mueller, according to the Times.
Ty Cobb, a lawyer who was hired in July to handle the White House's response to the Russia probe, has argued for cooperating with Mueller, the newspaper reported.
In response to requests for comment from Reuters, Dowd and Cobb sent a statement that said the discussions between the president's personal lawyers and the special counsel's office"regarding how and under what terms information will be exchanged are understandably private."© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.
10 Comments
PTownsend
What's Trump hiding? Why won't he release his full tax info?
You'd think if he was clean, it would be no problem testifying under oath.
What are his lawyers afraid of? Maybe they know they can't intimidate and bully this time like they'd done for Trump all those decades.
zichi
Nothin' to hide?
smithinjapan
Of COURSE he'll refuse it, despite promising and saying he looks forward to it. The man is an absolute coward.
Blacklabel
nothing to hide, say all the people who are against transparency for anything else.
Yeah, Im really sure Trump's own lawyers told this to people.
maybeperhapsyes
The guy is 71. Easy to get confused at that age.
I read in another story here that some folk would forsake the good of America just to prove Trump wrong. (paraphrasing)
I think that is the problem in a nutshell.
CrazyJoe
The mistake pundits make about analyzing what Trump will or will not do is that they work from a basis of rational thought and action, which is not the case with Trump. He may decide to fire Mueller because his Big Mac is cold and french fries are soggy.
Blacklabel
we havent even been told yet what crime Mueller is even investigating, much less any proof.
This is just written to start another round of the media screeching "He is going to fire Muller", "Constitutuional Crisis!"
Dems and the media got their butts kicked on SOTU speech, the Schumer Shutdown and the memo, so time for them to start up the last resort Russia nonsense again.
SuperLib
Yeah, when Trump said he could testify under oath we all kind of laughed. His fans fell for it, tho.
Toasted Heretic
The Russian investigation isn't the last resort. You mustn't rush these things.
He may sit down, he may wander around Mueller in a menacing fashion. Who knows?
Truth will out, eventually.
Strangerland
Yeah it's not like he has found anyone who has admitted guilt so far.
...oh wait, yes he has.