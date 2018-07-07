Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Trump's Mar-a-Lago wants to hire 61 foreign workers

2 Comments
PALM BEACH, Fla.

President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club wants to hire 61 foreign workers for its upcoming season, which begins in November.

According to applications filed this week with the U.S. Labor Department, Mar-a-Lago wants to hire 40 waiters and waitresses at $12.68 an hour and 21 cooks at $13.31. On the application, club managers attest they can't find enough Americans qualified, willing and available to do the work.

Trump has criticized U.S. companies for employing foreign workers, but has defended Mar-a-Lago's hiring practices, saying there aren't enough local applicants.

Last year the club hired 70 foreign workers under the H-2B visa program, which is for seasonal, non-agriculture employees. Many resorts in the Palm Beach area use the program to find seasonal help.

Trump frequently visits Mar-a-Lago from November to May.

2 Comments
Perhaps $20/hr would help?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Uh, why hire an American for $20 an hour when you can hire a Mexican for $12 an hour?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

