Trump's move to his Florida estate challenged by neighbor

President Donald Trump's expected move to his Mar-a-Lago club after he leaves office next month is being challenged by a lawyer who says a 1990s agreement allowing Trump to convert the Florida property into a business prohibits anyone from living there, including him.
Attorney Reginald Stambaugh sent a letter this week to the Town of Palm Beach saying he represents a neighbor who doesn't want the president to take up residence at the 17-acre property because it would decrease the area's property values. He also asserts that a microwave security barrier operated by the Secret Service is harming his client, who he says is exhibiting symptoms of microwave exposure. He did not give the client's name.
The president and first lady Melania Trump changed their legal residence from New York City to Palm Beach last year. Stambaugh says that violates the 1993 agreement between Trump and the town that allowed him to turn Mar-a-Lago from a private home into a club that has 10 guest rooms for rent.
The agreement says only members can stay overnight and for no more than 21 days per year, divided into three one-week stays that cannot run consecutively. The question is whether Trump is a club member and covered by those rules. Stambaugh believes he is — and comments Trump's lawyer made in 1993 back that up.
“In order to avoid an embarrassing situation for everyone and to give the President time to make other living arrangements in the area, we trust you will work with his team to remind them” of the agreement, Stambaugh wrote. “Palm Beach has many lovely estates for sale and surely he can find one which meets his needs.” He did not immediately respond to a call and email Thursday seeking further comment.
The Trump Organization issued a statement Thursday saying, “There is no document or agreement in place that prohibits President Trump from using Mar-A-Lago as his residence.”
Town Manager Kirk Blouin declined comment Thursday through an aide, and Mayor Gail Coniglio did not respond to an email and phone call seeking comment. Mar-a-Lago manager Bernd Lembcke also did not return a phone call.
Trump purchased Mar-a-Lago for $10 million in 1985 from the estate of Marjorie Merriweather Post, the owner of General Foods. The 126-room mansion had deteriorated after her death in 1973, when she left it to the U.S. government as a possible presidential vacation home. The government gave it back in 1981.
After Trump bought it, he spent millions upgrading the property while living there part-time, usually between November and May when Florida's weather is temperate.
By the early 1990s, however, Trump was in financial straits as real estate prices dropped and several of his businesses flopped, including a New Jersey casino. He told the town he could no longer afford the $3 million annual upkeep and it was unfair that he was shouldering the costs alone. He proposed subdividing the property and building mansions. The town rejected the proposal.
In 1993, Trump and the town agreed he could turn the estate into a private club. It would be limited to 500 members — the initiation fee is now $200,000 and annual dues are $14,000. The agreement has strict restrictions on parking and noise and specifically bars Trump from operating a casino or an animal circus. The town did not respond to questions about why the latter prohibition was added.
According to 1993 Palm Beach Post articles, Trump attorney Paul Rampell told the town council Trump would no longer reside at the mansion if the agreement were approved.
“Another question that’s often asked to me is whether Mr. Trump will continue to live at Mar-a-Lago,” Rampell told the council, according to the Post. “No, except that he will be a member of the club and therefore will be entitled to the use of guest rooms.”
Rampell did not respond to an email and phone call Thursday.
The length of Trump's stays at Mar-a-Lago before his presidency are unknown, but since taking office he has spent more than 21 days per year there, including visits of about two weeks during the Christmas holidays. He has hosted several world leaders there, including Chinese President Xi Jinping and former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
Before he became president, Trump and the town often clashed over the club's operation. Neighbors complained about noise and a car lot-sized U.S. flag and its 80-foot pole that Trump erected in 2006 without the proper permits. The two sides eventually settled: Trump got his pole, and his foundation gave $100,000 to veteran charities. He unsuccessfully sued Palm Beach County because jetliners taking off from the nearby international airport flew over the mansion.
Since his 2016 election, his visits have created traffic snarls as vehicles are diverted away from Mar-a-Lago when he is there. Palm Beach is one of Florida's most exclusive towns, with a median home price of over a million dollars.
There have been numerous protests by Trump opponents and rallies by supporters near Mar-a-Lago in the last four years and several incidents that resulted in arrests. Those include:
-- A Chinese businesswoman illegally gained admission last year when Secret Service agents thought she was the daughter of a member. She was found guilty on federal trespassing charges and deported after spending eight months in jail.
— A University of Wisconsin student got inside by mingling with a group entering for a party. He apologized and got probation.
— A Connecticut opera singer sped through a Secret Service checkpoint on the road outside the estate in January, drawing gunfire from agents and sheriff's deputies. She is awaiting trial. Her attorney says she will mount an insanity defense.© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
P. Smith
Awesome. Trump agreed that nobody would live there, so he needs to be held to his agreement.
PTownsend
He is despised. Has been rejected. At least by the majority of Americans. A man of sorrows, and acquainted with grief. But then he made his own bed, didn't he. No sympathy for the ...
bass4funk
Utter nonsense not by half of the nation of Americans by a long shot and certainly not in the sunshine state, just laughable, the majority of Floridians welcomed Trump snd his family and you have a story of an individual making a stink and the media rush to cover it? So yeah, the blue states where people are taxed into oblivion and their freedoms constrained and run by liberals, I get it, but not in any red state and certainly not in Florida. Boy, the msm will jump on ANY negative story regardless of how small it is. Lol
zichi
The locals don't want the Trumps living at his Mar-a-Lago club because of the suffering they have experienced every time he visits. Local shutdowns and loss of business. At the time, the town's leaders were wary of Trump because he had sued them after they blocked his attempt to subdivide the historic Mar-a-Lago ...
sunfunbun
Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties all voted Biden over Trump. Palm Beach well into double digits and Broward a whopping 65-35% win. I seriously doubt the populated and educated areas of Florida are all that welcoming to the worst president ever.
zichi
5 million Floridians voted for Biden. Trump only won by 370,000.
bass4funk
That has nothing to do with the majority of people that are happy that the Trump’s are living there, sure you have a few that object or not happy, but overall, that’s just not factually true about Florida and it just amazes how the msm just have to latch on ANY negative story to throw over Trump’s head, they’ll hang out in Florida, hear a complaint and run the story as if everyone in that states just hates Trump and that’s so far from the truth you just have to laugh at it on it’s face. But I get the media needs clicks and when Trump is gone, a big chunk of their revenue is gone as well, I really understand, but it’s just too funny.
Sorry, Florida is not suffering the same fate as NY, my stepmom lives in Florida and DeSantis is a hero for doing the exact opposite of what his liberal counterparts didn’t did and that’s allow people to live and once again we are seeing why people are running to this State. I love Florida, but it’s too far from Japan, so Texas would be the second best place to live free without partisan political oppression.
Uh-huh..Bloomberg tried that and failed....lol
Not with the Latino community, if he were the worst President, they would have soundly rejected him. But thanks to the strong efforts of the Latino community, it kinda threw a monkey wrench into Bloomberg and Soros’s plans. But nice try on their part.
P. Smith
Well over half of the voters displayed their disdain for Trump in the most secure election in US history.
That’s not what the votes from Florida tell us. They tell us that Trump isn’t as popular as you are trying to make him out to be.
These assertions are not based in reality.
It’s fairly newsworthy that a soon-to-be former president might not be able to live where he wants. But, yeah, it’s the biased MSM striking again.
bass4funk
Yeah, liberals continue to say that, no one believes that that, especially in Florida, but I do think Bloomberg’s effort to buy that state was quite amazing myself. $100 million is no chump change for sure.