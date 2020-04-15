Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
world

Trump's name to be on stimulus checks going to Americans: Washington Post

6 Comments
WASHINGTON

The U.S. Treasury Department has ordered President Donald Trump's name to be printed on checks the Internal Revenue Service is planning to send to tens of millions of Americans, a decision that will slow their delivery by several days, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday.

Citing unnamed administration officials, the Post said the$1,200 checks to be sent as part of a $2.3 trillion package enacted last month to cushion the economic blow from the novel coronavirus outbreak will "bear Trump's name in the memo line, below a line that reads, 'Economic Impact Payment.'"

The White House and the Treasury Department did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

The Post said the decision to include Trump's name was announced to the IRS information technology team on Tuesday.

"The team, working from home, is now racing to implement a programming change that two senior officials said will likely lead to a delay in issuing the first batch of paper checks," it said.

Trump is seeking re-election in November.

Of course. He has no scruples, whatsoever. It's sickening...he has no depth too deep to fall. One small step for man, one giant abyss for mankind.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Oh knew this would be jumped on right away!

If you dont want the Presidents name on your check, please return it to the Treasury.

resist
0 ( +0 / -0 )

or get Direct Deposit so you dont have to be triggered to see his name as you deposit your money from him.

I am not eligible for a check, despite Dems still pushing for illegal aliens to get one.  

"The team, working from home, is now racing to implement a programming change

One line of code from one programmer. Overdramatic much?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Narcissist. Getting the checks to the people in dire need is more important than printing "In Trump We Trust!"

It's not out of his pocket because he even refused to release his tax returns. Stole from his fund and scammed his university.

This guy just blows away any morals.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

is that really gonna be on there? man, now Im really mad that I wont be getting one.

Not releasing your taxes doesnt mean you didnt pay your taxes.

Also this isnt a tax payment, nor is it related to any university or fund. But please continue.

than printing "In Trump We Trust!"

0 ( +0 / -0 )

C'mon...even the Trump lovers have gotta rolls their eyes at this pettiness.

For dictators only.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

