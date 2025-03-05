Zelenskyy calls Oval Office spat with Trump 'regrettable' and says he's ready to work for peace

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday the Oval Office blowup with U.S. President Donald Trump last week was “regrettable,” adding that he stands ready to work under Trump's “strong leadership” to get a lasting peace.
Zelenskyy’s remarks — an apparent attempt to placate Trump — came in a social media post on X, hours after the White House announced a pause in military aid to Ukraine that is critical to fighting Russia’s invasion.
He also said Ukraine is ready to sign a lucrative deal on rare-earth minerals and security with Washington.
In an apparent reference to Trump’s criticism following the contentious White House meeting on Friday that Zelenskyy does not want a peace deal, the Ukrainian leader said: “None of us want an endless war.”
“Ukraine is ready to come to the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring lasting peace closer. Nobody wants peace more than the Ukrainians. My team and I stand ready to work under President Trump’s strong leadership to get a peace that lasts,” he said.
Asked by reporters in Moscow about Zelenskyy voicing readiness for the resumption of talks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, “It’s good, it’s positive.”
In his post, Zelenskyy said the Oval Office meeting "did not go the way it was supposed to be."
“It is regrettable that it happened this way. It is time to make things right,” he added. "We would like future cooperation and communication to be constructive.”
The pause of U.S. military aid catapulted Ukraine into alarm and apprehension. Zelenskyy’s statement came before Trump was expected to address the U.S. Congress later Tuesday.
“Regarding the agreement on minerals and security, Ukraine is ready to sign it in any time and in any convenient format,” Zelenskyy said. “We see this agreement as a step toward greater security and solid security guarantees, and I truly hope it will work effectively.”
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke to the Ukrainian leader Tuesday and “welcomed President Zelenskyy’s steadfast commitment to securing peace.”
Zelenskyy’s post came as officials in Kyiv said they were grateful for vital U.S. help in the war and want to keep working with Washington. Ukraine’s prime minister, though, said the country still wants security guarantees to be part of any peace deal and won’t recognize Russian occupation of any Ukrainian land. Those are potential stumbling blocks for Washington and Moscow, respectively.
Ukraine and its allies are concerned Trump is pushing for a quick ceasefire that will favor Russia, which Kyiv says cannot be trusted to honor truces.
A White House official said the U.S. was “pausing and reviewing” its aid to “ensure that it is contributing to a solution.” The order will remain in effect until Trump determines that Ukraine has demonstrated a commitment to peace negotiations, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the assistance.
The pause in U.S. aid isn’t expected to have an immediate impact on the battlefield. Ukrainian forces have slowed Russian advances along the 1,000-kilometer front line, especially in the fiercely contested Donetsk region in the east. The Russian onslaught has been costly in troops and armor but hasn’t brought a strategically significant breakthrough for the Kremlin.
Ukraine, which depends heavily on foreign help to hold back Russia’s full-scale invasion that began on Feb. 24, 2022, has feared that aid could be stopped since Trump took office.
U.S.-made Patriot air defense missile systems, for example, are pivotal to protecting Ukraine. Just as vital is U.S. intelligence assistance, which has allowed Ukraine to track Russian troop movements and select targets.
“I feel betrayed, but this feeling is not really deep for some reason. I was expecting something like that from Trump’s side,” said a Ukrainian soldier fighting in Russia’s Kursk region, where Ukraine launched a daring incursion in August 2024 to improve its hand in negotiations. The soldier spoke by phone to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk to the media.
On the front line, where Ukraine is struggling to fend off the larger and better-equipped Russian army, another soldier said the U.S. decision would allow further battlefield gains for Moscow.
“War is very pragmatic,” he told AP, speaking on condition of anonymity in compliance with military regulations. “If we have weapons, enough ammunition, infantry, armored vehicles and aviation — great. If not, then we’re done,” he said.
He recalled a seven-month delay in U.S. aid that ended in April 2024 but opened a door for Russia's capture of the strategic city of Avdiivka.
Olena Fedorova, 46, of the southern port city of Odesa, said she hoped Trump’s decision would be temporary because “we really need help.”
U.S. support is vital because Europe cannot fully provide what Ukraine needs in air defense systems, leading to increased civilian casualties, said lawmaker Yehor Chernov.
The suspension of U.S. military aid is already being felt at a hub in eastern Poland that has been used to ferry Western weapons into neighboring Ukraine, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said.
The U.S.-Ukraine relationship has taken a downturn since Trump took office and his team launched bilateral talks with Russia.
Trump had vowed during his campaign to settle the war in 24 hours, but later changed that time frame and voiced hope that peace could be negotiated in six months.
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said U.S. help is “vital” and has saved “perhaps tens of thousands” of civilian and military lives. But he emphasized that any peace agreement must be “on Ukraine’s terms, as the victim country.”
Ukraine wants “concrete security guarantees” from Washington, European countries and Group of Seven leading industrialized nations, he said. Giving up territory to Russia, which occupies nearly 20% of Ukraine, “is not possible” under the U.N. Charter, he said.
Noting that the U.S. has been “the chief supplier" of aid to Ukraine, Peskov said that if Washington suspends these supplies, "it will make the best contribution to peace.”
Poland’s Foreign Ministry said the U.S. had not consulted with or informed NATO countries before announcing the pause.
Russia will likely try to use the halt in supplies to extend its territorial gains and strengthen its position in prospective peace talks.
Andrei Kartapolov, a retired general who heads a defense committee in parliament, told Russia's state RIA news agency that Ukraine would exhaust its current ammunition reserves within months. “We need to keep up the pressure and continue to target their bases and depots with long-range precision weapons to destroy the stockpiles,” he said.
Ukraine’s European allies, meanwhile, reaffirmed their commitment to Kyiv.
The chief of the European Union’s executive proposed an 800 billion euro ($841 billion) plan to bolster defenses of EU nations and provide Ukraine with military muscle.
The British government, which has been leading European efforts to keep Trump from pushing to end the war on terms that could favor Moscow, said it remains “absolutely committed to securing a lasting peace in Ukraine.”
Malcolm Chalmers, deputy director-general of the Royal United Services Institute, a London-based defense think tank, said Washington’s move could encourage Russia to seek more Ukrainian concessions, including demilitarization and neutrality.
Volodymyr Yurchuk in Kyiv, Vanessa Gera in Warsaw, and Aamer Madhani, Zeke Miller and Lisa Mascaro in Washington contributed.© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Hercolobus
You can mend relations by apologizing, even if you think it is not your fault. Sometimes we have to eat our pride for the peace of mind.
JeffLee
Didn't Churchill say that? LOL.
The minerals deal could potentially be a great idea, as long as Ukraine gets a decent deal, based on the true amount of US aid of around 120 billion and not Trump's false 350 bil. The exploration, mining and logistics couldn't take place in a war zone, so the US would have to provide Ukraine with a solid security guarantee to keep the Russians out of the country.
Underworld
In reality, Trump had arrived at the position that he was going to help Russia and abandon Ukraine before that meeting.
The spat in the meeting was started by the MAGA clowns, not Zelenskyy, and it was intentional.
Underworld
Hercolobus
Anyone who is married knows this. ;-)
JJE
Well, he folded faster than a cheap suit.
Yesterday and before it was all bombast with the Brussels crowd.
Must have been the realization that the EU globalists aren't playing a strong hand.
Also, probably dawned on him he is not holding any cards.
Called reality sinking in slowly.
wallace
It's all part of Trump's game plan before his Congress speech Tuesday evening. Trump loves theater. When it's over, a story will be worked out with Ukraine and the Canadian and Mexican tariffs when there's less attention.
The Oval Office Trump-Vance attack dog was preplanned to bring Zelenskyy to heel over his demands in a Russian peace deal.
wallace
Meanwhile, Putin bombed a Ukrainian children's hospital.
JJE
Trump has upset the EU/dem warmongers with his peacemongering. They can't see the bigger picture:
The argument that Europe needs to massively rearm to compensate for losing the so-called "US security umbrella" makes no sense whatsoever. The US never provided Europe with a security umbrella but rather with an unsecurity umbrella. Indeed, apart from attacking multiple countries, causing waves of refugees, NATO played a crucial role in unravelling Europe’s security architecture under US pressure and is the main reason there is a provoked war in Ukraine in the first place - and with that Biden bringing US-Russia to the edge of all-out war. Disbanding NATO would be the single greatest contribution to Europe's security.
When the EU was created, it was considered a peace project that believed in diplomacy and neutrality. The current cabal running it have made that a distant memory.
bass4funk
Glad he realized the error of his ways, you bite the hand that helps you.
A joke is more fitting
Underworld
JJE
Actually, the opposite is true. NATO has stopped Putin’s imperialism to countries that don’t belong to NATO.
In other words, NATO has been a force for peace in the region.
ok1517
I still hope that President Zelenskyy will not sign Donald' "dirty deal"!
Giving in to blackmailing and extortion - mafia style methods.
That deal would haunt Ukraine for years, because it would be signed with Putain standing behind Trump!
I say it again: Trump is doing his best to achieve a Ribbentrop Pact Ver2.0!!
wallace
Vance has sparked a fresh backlash after trying to backpedal on his apparent jibe at the British and French armed forces.
He claimed UK troops had no war experience for more than 30 years. Did he forget, the UK was the first country to come to the aid of the US in Iraq and Afghanistan. Vance is an insult to the British troops killed in action.
bass4funk
Well, they have no choice, once Zelenskyy signs this deal in the end it helps his country and the U.S. will get access to these rare minerals, with the U.S. now inside Ukraine it will be harder for Putin to launch attacks on Ukraine.
Underworld
JJE
The only warmonger in Europe is Russia, which makes Trump a warmonger, because he backs Russia.
KnightsOfCydonia
what help? absolutely none has been forthcoming from this administration.
seriously trump administration is a joke.
Best summation I head so far is he is a 2nd rate leader surrounded by a 3rd rate team.
Good luck in the mid terms, trump will need to rely on executive orders the rest of his time in the white house.
exactly
TokyoLiving
Volodymyr, don't fall in the trap..
Don't sell your country for a lentil dish..
wallace
Putin would like nothing more than the end of his most hated NATO and the EU. It's not going to happen. Both the EU and NATO have protected the member countries since the end of WW2,
bass4funk
And then what? So far, Europe is not giving a better alternative.
So you’re saying that the last administration continued to take our money despite half of the country being against it, we should just be quiet and send more money to Zelenskyy? Sorry, I want some of that money back.
Maybe, so it’s either that or Europe step in and they will definitely feel the financial impact, they can do something this week, they support Ukraine, so why don’t they? They talk all day, I would prefer Europe take the lead on all of it, and support it.
No, he’s giving Ukraine and Zelenskyy a way out.
patkim
Zelensky has more class than Trump and Vance combined. Trump and Vance would never see the error of their ways. I never once heard Trump apologize or own up and take accountability for anything in his life.
And even though Zelensky has repeatedly thanked Americans for their support and help, Trump and Vance has to be so petulant to demand that he bow down to king Trump and kiss his ring.
Watching that tirade he and Vance had over and over, it was clear their tactics is always to shout over and scream more loudly than anyone else. And Trump and Vance should have more understanding that they are speaking in English. They should have more gratitude that Zelensky is speaking solely in English, which is not his native tongue, so they should take greater care in speaking more clearly with a foreigner. Even I know well enough how to adjust my speech to meet the level of those I'm speaking with. It is called common sense and empathy, which Trump and Vance obviously don't have at all.
KnightsOfCydonia
a weak as water security guarantee that limping trump can backpedal on anytime he wants is useless hence Zelenskyy (and Europe) trying to get him to see reason.
But what does he do?
Throws a tantrum and cries Zelenskyy is not grateful enough.
pathetic leadership.
wallace
Trump has not given any new aid to Ukraine and has suspended about $100 billion of agreed aid. Even shipments which are now in Poland. Throwing Ukraine under the Putin bus.
Underworld
bass4funk
Trump doesn’t have a peace deal. He hasn’t got Putin to the table yet.
The only way to get Putin to the table is to threaten him, and I don’t see Trump doing that.
Tokyo Guy
That's pretty optimistic of him. I hope he has advisers who will tell him, without pulling any punches, what is likely to happen if he engages in any kind of deal whatsoever with Trump. I mean you could say it in three words: "you'll get screwed", but it might need a bit more nuance than that.
Anyway, outside of the MAGA sheep and Russia, the condemnation of Trump and Couch Boy at that meeting was universal and the consensus is that Zelenskyy should have as little to do with the USA as possible.
theFu
Zelenskyy, we Americans know it wasn't your fault and most of us want to support your total win over Russia to the point that they cannot make war ever again.
wallace
A small majority of Americans still support Zelenskyy and Ukraine. Only 4% support Putin and Russia. Mostly Republicans.
bass4funk
After that outburst I would disagree.
What error?
He didn’t say it on that day, remember, he needs the aid and help, so if he needs to say thanks again, then that’s what you do, screw pride.
Excuse, he had a translator, that should not be a problem at all.
I think Vance was absolutely right in what he said and needed to be said, he’s definitely more right on this issue than Trump. If Vance were President he wouldn’t even help Ukraine. So I think Zelenskyy should be very thankful to Trump for trying to help this guy.
Which would mean putting troops on the ground, that will never happen, not under this administration. Now Europe can do that, they can and should, they can send troops in and battle it out, would make more sense actually.
JJE
Well, let's face it. They couldn't hold much of Helmand or Basrah.
Starmer and the EU crowd just have not come to terms negotiations are happening and they have been sidelined. Talk of 'security guarantees' and 'peacekeeping forces' and so forth is nonsensical.
Putin's conditions will have to be met to end the conflict: surely everyone at the top of the new administration in Washington understands this.
Underworld
bass4funk
And even though Zelensky has repeatedly thanked Americans for their support and help,
He did.
Underworld
JJE
Zelenskyy won’t sign anything that doesn’t constrain Russia. So Trump has a lot work to do.
itsonlyrocknroll
'Some random country': Vance appears to insult UK and France with jibe on Ukraine security
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mOKZ6hbE6_M
UK Forces fought side by side with US Troops In Iraq/Afghanistan.
War in iraq - 20 years on
Overall, 179 British service personnel died serving in the war, 136 of them as a direct result of hostile action. Around 3,500 servicemen and women were injured, with an estimated 2,000 requiring some form of medical evacuation. The Army’s Infantry divisions were particularly hard hit.
https://blesma.org/iraq/#:~:text=Overall%2C%20179%20British%20service%20personnel,divisions%20were%20particularly%20hard%20hit.
President Trump/JD Vance can barely conceal their contempt of Europe/EU governments.
Underworld
NOMINATION
18 year olds? The US military enlists 17 year olds.
If Putin invaded the US, you don’t think the US would fight back?
Ask Putin. He can stop this. In the meantime, Ukraine will fight to defend their country.
WoodyLee
Gotta Love Trump and how he handles things as President.
It WORKED, May Peace Prevail over Ukraine and next Gaza.
wallace
The typical ages of American troops who fought in the Vietnam War were between 18 and 60 years old. The average age of a soldier killed in the war was 23.11 years old.
About 1.9 million men were conscripted into the U.S. military during the Vietnam War, from 1964 to 1973. This was out of a pool of 27 million eligible men.
The age of American troops in its Iraq and Afghanistan wars was 18-60 years.
bass4funk
I agree, I think Zelenskyy learned his lesson.
Underworld
WoodyLee
What worked? Trump doesn’t have a peace deal yet. Good luck getting Putin to agree to peacekeeping forces.
WoodyLee
Well Done Mr. president, Congratulations on saving Lives.
JJE
Moscow also played on of their many, many cards during the ongoing talks. Western media is slow to cotton on but at Washington's request, Moscow has agreed to broker talks with Iran. These have not occurred yet and but there will be separate talks on just this issue - with probably a bilateral round before devolving deeper.
Diplomacy is a good thing and so is this. Trump the peacemonger strikes again. The Great Powers can solve many things working together rather than provoking one another via proxy.