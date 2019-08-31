Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Madeleine Westerhout (R) had been Donald Trump's personal assistance since the beginning of his presidency Photo: AFP/File
world

Trump's personal assistant steps down over info breach

0 Comments
By TIMOTHY A. CLARY
WASHINGTON

U.S. President Donald Trump's personal assistant Madeleine Westerhout resigned on Thursday after she shared information about his family with journalists, U.S. media reported Friday.

Westerhout's unexpected departure came after Trump learned that she had talked about his family and White House matters with reporters at an off-the-record session during the president's recent working vacation in New Jersey, The New York Times reported citing unnamed sources.

Later, other outlets -- including CNN and Politico -- also reported her departure citing unnamed sources.

CNN said Westerhout had failed to make clear during the interaction with journalists that her comments were off the record, and one reporter disclosed the conversation to the White House.

Westerhout's office was in front of the Oval Office and she had been described as Trump's "gatekeeper" in US media. She had been his personal assistant from the beginning of his presidency.

The Trump administration has been particularly sensitive about staff leaking information to the media, with the president railing against both officials and journalists over reports about the state of affairs in the White House.

The New York Times said Westerhout was now a "separated employee" and would not be allowed into the White House.

A former administration official described Trump and Westerhout's relationship as "close", CNN said, but added that talking about his family was "a red line".

Westerhout was not a high-profile staffer, but her exit adds to a long list of administration officials who have quit since Donald Trump was elected president in 2016.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Treasure Hunting at Tokyo’s Best Antique and Flea Markets

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 35, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Squeaky Wheels: Suzanne Kamata On Her Mother-Daughter Travel Memoir

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Outdoors

Ryuoo Sora Terrace Observation Deck

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

9 Tokyo Shrines To Visit To Learn About Japanese History and Culture

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Culture

5 of the Most Terrifying Japanese Mascots

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon