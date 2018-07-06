Trump's scandal-hit environment chief Pruitt resigns

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday announced the departure of his environment chief, Scott Pruitt, who faced ever-growing scandals over his spending and conduct in office.
"I have accepted the resignation of Scott Pruitt as the Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency," tweeted the president, ending months of speculation about the future of the man he tasked with dismantling Barack Obama's green legacy.
"Within the Agency Scott has done an outstanding job, and I will always be thankful to him for this," added Trump, who gave no reason for Pruitt's departure.
Trump said Pruitt's deputy, the former coal lobbyist Andrew Wheeler, would take over Monday as acting head of the agency.
"I have no doubt that Andy will continue on with our great and lasting EPA agenda," the U.S. leader tweeted. "We have made tremendous progress and the future of the EPA is very bright!
A former Oklahoma attorney general reported to have close ties to fossil fuel industries, Pruitt had become the focus of multiple investigations in recent months, including by his own agency's inspector general, two other independent federal agencies and by Congress itself.
The list of accusations levelled against the 50-year-old EPA chief had grown almost too long to itemize.
All the charges share a common thread: that he appears to have used the position he has held since February 2017 to enrich his own family's lifestyle in violation of federal law, while punishing subordinates who raised objections to his behavior, or who failed to show sufficient loyalty to him.
It all began with a penchant for first-class and private air travel while on official business, a bill footed by the taxpayers, in contravention of usual government practice.
Then came reports of the large number of bodyguards he kept around him 24 hours a day, doubling the cost of his predecessors' security detail.
He also ordered the installation of a secure telephone cabin in his Washington office at the cost of $43,000, which critics found excessive.
And there was the question of his personal expenses. He rented an apartment linked to oil industry lobbyists in a pricey neighborhood of the capital for a mere $50 dollars a night, a sum he only paid for on nights he actually slept there.
He also tasked members of his staff with personal assignments, including finding him another apartment, getting his tickets to sporting events and trying to help his wife find a job.
Until now, Trump had stood by Pruitt -- a zealous lieutenant who strongly defended his decision to quit the Paris climate accords -- praising his work to roll back Obama-era environmental regulations that the president says hinder economic growth.
But the tone appeared to have changed in recent weeks.
Last month, while praising Pruitt's "fantastic job" at the EPA, the president admitted, "I'm not happy about certain things, I'll be honest."
On Tuesday, White House spokesman Hogan Gidley called the mounting ethical questions facing Pruitt "troublesome" and said "these things matter to the president as well, and he's looking into those."© 2018 AFP
11 Comments
Login to comment
CrazyJoe
This should not stop a full investigation, including prosecution for any and all Federal laws that were broken by this totally unethical public servant.
bass4funk
Hmmmm....not sure about all this, the guy wasn’t perfect, no doubt a lot of self-inflicted wounds, but seeing the amount of threats and I mean serious bodily harm threats the left as we know are so capable of when things don’t go there way. Bullying is what they do best. Fascism at its worst.
Laguna
He's being replaced by a man beholden to the coal industry, so it's not as if policy will change. The mystery of Pruitt's longevity, though - that he was kept on to possibly replace Sessions as AG - has been dispelled.
Black Sabbath
Yeah, well, I won't be happy until Trump either resigns or is thrown out of office.
VOTE DEMOCRAT
bass4funk
That has as about as much chance as Maxine Waters taking back her insidious comments about the President and actively calling for targeting everyone in his administration.
Trump 2020!
PTownsend
which is to eliminate environmental regulations so US corporations can pollute again like they did in the 1950's.
Those living closest to pollution spewing industries will be most affected, but because few of those are in the privileged classes, Trump and the Republicans won't care. How about the health problems of people living near polluting industries?
I forgot: under Trump and the GOP healthcare in the US will be primarily for the wealthy. GoTrumpers: Whatever happened to Trumpcare?
while Pruitt was wasting public moneys and abusing the office to look out for himself and his Republican friends. Godfathers demand loyalty to the godfather first. The country? Trump's never cared one monkey's for the country. The GOP have only cared for their fellow plutocrats.
Silvafan
Scott Pruitt is a man after Dump's own heart. Pruitt was pushed out because Faux News told him to fire Pruitt. It was on TV recently. That is how Dump's co-conspirators talk to him. Through Faux News, there nefarious ways are hidden in plain sight.
cla68
Wheeler, his successor, is also a global warming skeptic so all’s good.
Wolfpack
Pruitt was corrupt and it’s good to see him gone. But he did a great job of unwinding so many of Obama’s extra-legal executive orders. The good news is that Trump will put in another Secretary that will continue erasing Obama’s extreme ideological environmental policies.
bass4funk
Don’t get me wrong, I think it is very important that we protect our environment, but the problem with the left is the environment is more important for them then the working class and for them they will go with any regulation even if it puts people out on the street and people can’t take care of their families, the left doesn’t care about that, because for them department is everything else, workers and the people be damned.
RudyRuiz
The left does not value the environment more than people. What an asinine statement. Asinine statements are endemic to certain posters.