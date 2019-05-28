Newsletter Signup Register / Login
National Security Advisor John R. Bolton listens while US President Donald Trump speaks to the press earlier this month Photo: AFP
world

Trump's security adviser Bolton to visit UAE this week

2 Comments
By Brendan Smialowski
DUBAI

U.S. national security adviser John Bolton will this week travel to the United Arab Emirates for talks, the U.S. embassy in Abu Dhabi said Monday.

The U.S. embassy in the UAE on Monday sent an invitation to AFP to attend a roundtable with Bolton which would take place "this week", but no date was given.

Bolton's planned meeting comes as the UAE, Saudi Arabia and the U.S. have increasingly sought to isolate Iran, and it coincides with key meetings planned in Saudi Arabia.

Regional tensions have spiked since Donald Trump's administration reimposed sanctions against Iran after unilaterally pulling out of a multilateral 2015 nuclear accord signed with the Islamic republic.

Regional summits are planned on Thursday and Friday in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, as Riyadh seeks to further isolate its regional rival Tehran.

The Trump administration has ordered non-essential diplomatic staff out of Iraq, citing threats from Iranian-backed Iraqi armed groups, and sent an aircraft carrier and heavy B-52 bombers to the region.

On Friday, Trump announced the deployment of some 1,500 more soldiers to the Middle East, while his administration the same day bypassed Congress to sell $8.1 billion of arms to Saudi Arabia and other Arab allies.

But the US president has appeared to dial back his hawkishness towards Tehran since then, saying on Monday his government does not seek "regime change".

"I really believe that Iran would like to make a deal. I think... there's a possibility for that to happen," Trump said during a visit to Japan.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

2 Comments
Login to comment

sell $8.1 billion of arms to Saudi Arabia and other Arab allies.

Bolton's in the UAE shilling for more weapon sales. Bolton's a tool of the military-industrial complex. With Shanahan ('on loan' from Boeing) running the Department of Defense, the relationship between the Trump administration and big war industries is made even more obvious.

The US government has long propped its economy up by using taxpayers' moneys to enrich big war industries. Trump's continuing that. Isn't that what right wingers call 'socialism'?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Bolton's in the UAE shilling for more weapon sales. Bolton's a tool of the military-industrial complex.

And?

With Shanahan ('on loan' from Boeing) running the Department of Defense, the relationship between the Trump administration and big war industries is made even more obvious.

Ok, so what’s the problem?

The US government has long propped its economy up by using taxpayers' moneys to enrich big war industries. Trump's continuing that. Isn't that what right wingers call 'socialism'?

No, because the government is not handing out food, clothing, medicine, retirement, education for individuals and the term of their lives from birth until death. Also, we’re you upset about fast and furious, were you equally upset with Holder?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For May 25-26

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Offer

Grab a free drink while you’re in Fukuoka!

GARB LEAVES

Shibuya to Ban Public Drinking for Halloween 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 22

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Ink and Onsen: How to Enjoy Hot Springs If You Have Tattoos

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #32: Pill Problems

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Letters From Japan: “We Have 3 Beauty Problems And We Need Help!”

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Ad’acchio, Kita-Senju: All Those Subtle Scents of Fresh Basil And Dough

Savvy Tokyo