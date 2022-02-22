Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Trump-Social Media
FILE - Former president Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. Trump’s messaging app challenging Twitter launched Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, as he seeks a new digital stage free of big tech limits on speech a year after his social media ban.(AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
world

Trump's social media app launches year after Twitter ban

3 Comments
By BERNARD CONDON
NEW YORK

Former U.S. President Donald Trump's social media app that he hopes will rival Twitter launched Monday as he seeks a new digital stage to rally his supporters and fight Big Tech limits on speech a year after he was banned from Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

His Truth Social app was offered for download from the Apple App Store to a limited number of subscribers who had preordered, with others added to a waiting list to be given access over the next 10 days.

The site encountered technical glitches shortly after launch, with reports that subscribers were shut out for hours. Others had trouble signing on. The site is not expected to be open to anyone who wants to download it until next month.

“Due to massive demand, we have placed you on our waitlist,” read a message some of those trying to access the platform, adding, “We love you.”

Trump is hoping Truth Social will attract the millions who followed him on Twitter as he hints at another presidential run, triggering a wave of other subscribers to justify the billions of dollars that investors have bet on the venture. Shares in a company that plans to buy Trump Media and Technology Group, the parent of Truth Social, have soared in recent months.

According to Apple’s rankings, Truth Social was the top free app in the U.S. on Monday morning, besting the “Talking Ben the Dog” children’s game, streaming service HBO Max, TikTok, YouTube, Instagram and Facebook.

The partial launch Monday follows an experimental “beta” launch to test the platform last week.

Trump was banned from top social media platforms following the Jan. 6 Capitol riot last year that critics accused him of inciting. The ban has raised difficult questions of free speech in a social media industry dominated by few tech giants, an issue that Trump and conservative media have seized upon.

Republicans were quick to use the launch of Truth Social to raise money for their election efforts.

“After over A YEAR of muzzling by the Liberal Big Tech Tyrants: TRUMP. IS. BACK,” wrote GOP House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy in a fundraising email appeal Monday.

Groups like the Republican National Committee and the Congressional Leadership Fund also have been fundraising off the launch.

“Our main goal here is to give people their voice back," Trump Media CEO and former GOP Congressman Devin Nunes said Sunday on Fox News. He added that the app offers "the opposite of some Silicon Valley tech oligarch freak telling people what they want to think and deciding who can or cannot be on the platform.”

Trump is hoping to tap into outrage over the social media bans to attract a broad audience to keep the stock rising — and possibly hand him hundreds of millions of dollars personally — but he faces significant challenges.

None of alternative messaging platforms already open to public, such as Gettr and Parler, have been able to move beyond an echo chamber of conservative political commentary.

Trump's company, Trump Media, also faces financial hurdles. It has been promised nearly $300 million from a publicly traded company that plans to merge with it and got pledges from dozens of private investors for an additional $1 billion to fund its operations, but it still needs approval from regulators for the deal before it can access the cash.

The company it hopes to merge with, Digital World Acquisition Corp, has said regulators are investigating following reports that it may have broken security rules last year by talking to Trump representatives about possibly joining forces before selling stock to the public. Digital World is a so-called blank-check company that is only allowed a quick path to going public without many disclosures if it has not identified a target to buy yet.

Another regulatory investigation is focused on possible stock trading violations earlier in the fall.

Stock is Digital World puts the value of its eventual merger target, Trump Media, at $10 billion.

Associated Press writers Tali Arbel and Jill Colvin contributed to this report.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

TAKE A QUICK SURVEY AND WIN AN AMAZON GIFT CARD!

The first 400 participants will receive an Amazon gift card

Click Here

3 Comments
Login to comment

Farewell Twitter!

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Only on iOS and only really available in the American store and an account is required.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Trump Media and Technology Group

If I were a betting man, and past performance were an indicator of future results for a Trump venture...

“After over A YEAR of muzzling by the Liberal Big Tech Tyrants: TRUMP. IS. BACK,” wrote GOP House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy in a fundraising email appeal Monday.

Groups like the Republican National Committee and the Congressional Leadership Fund also have been fundraising off the launch.

The grift abides. Why is it only with the tech companies that Republicans push back against big business?

Big Oil, Big Coal, Big Banks have been their darlings for decades.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Staying Vegan and Vegetarian in Japan While on a Budget

GaijinPot Blog

The Best Way To Woo Your Japanese Partner’s Parents

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #167: Remote Work Ruins Valentine’s Day for Salarymen

GaijinPot Blog

6 High Paying Jobs Around Japan Available in February

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 21-27

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Things I Miss About Living in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 14-20

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 7

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Things You Can Do in Nagoya’s Osu Shopping District

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: ‘How Do You Find A Good Man?’

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese School Lunches: More Than Just a Meal

Savvy Tokyo

What It’s Like to Study at a Vocational School in Japan

GaijinPot Blog