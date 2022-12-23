House OKs bill on IRS audits of U.S. presidents

The House took action Thursday after disclosures that the IRS never full reviewed Donald Trump’s tax returns during his presidency, passing a bill that would require audits of any president’s income tax filings. The legislation would turn what had been a long-standing post-Watergate norm into established federal policy.
The Democrat-led measure provides a capstone to a yearslong investigation of Trump's tenure as the first president in recent history not to publicly disclose his tax returns to the public. The legislation faced staunch opposition from Republicans and has little chance of becoming law in the final days of this Congress. But it is seen as a starting point for future efforts to bolster oversight of the presidency.
“These improved guardrails will provide Americans the assurance they deserve that our tax code applies evenly and fairly to all of us, no matter how powerful,” said Democratic Rep. Richard Neal of Massachusetts, chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee that led the effort.
The vote was approved 222-201 along a mostly party-line vote.
The committee's top Republican, Rep. Kevin Brady of Texas, said the bill would infringe on taxpayer privacy. He said the “unprecedented action jeopardizes the rights of every American to be protected from political targeting.”
The committee's lengthy investigation revealed this week that the IRS had failed to pursue audits of Trump on a timely basis during his presidency, as required under the tax agency's protocol. Only when Democrats formally questioned the the IRS on April 19, 2019, did the IRS begin its first review, two years into Trump's tenure.
The findings raised stark questions about Trump's insistence he could not publicly release his tax returns — as other presidents routinely have done to give people a glimpse into their livelihoods — because he said his filings were under ongoing IRS review. The committee's report also highlighted shortcomings at the IRS, which has been criticized for auditing lower-income people more often than the wealthy.
Later this week, the committee is expected to release Trump's returns after a protracted legal battle with the former president. The wealthy businessman declined to fully explain his finances during his 2016 campaign and while in the White House. It would be the first formal release of his financial situation from his time in office.
“The the purpose of this legislation is to ensure that no American is above the law — even the president of the United States,” said Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Mich., during the debate on the bill.
The practice of auditing presidential tax returns grew from the Watergate era, when then-President Richard Nixon was under scrutiny by Congress. In 1977, the IRS created the mandatory audit requirement as part of its operations, but the practice was simply the norm, not the law.
When Trump defied traditional presidential practice by refusing to disclose his tax returns it raised questions and spurred the committee's investigation. The House Ways and Means Committee oversees tax policy, and like all of Congress, is able to provide a check-and-balance on the executive branch.
The bill would require an initial IRS report on a president's tax returns no later than 90 days from the time they were filed. It would require an updated report on the president's filings in six months.
Democrats have long complained of inequities at the IRS, which they say audits lower-income households more frequently than the wealthy. The committee's report found that the IRS did not have sufficient experts on staff able to probe the complex filings of Trump and his associated companies.
The committee's investigation found “only one mandatory audit was started” of Trump's tax returns during his presidency “and the program was otherwise dormant, at best.”
Scrutiny of the IRS comes as Republicans, who are preparing to take control of the House in the new year after winning the majority in the midterm elections, have pledged to cut funding to the agency as one of their first moves.© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
14 Comments
Login to comment
TokyoOldMan
The IRS probably doesn't properly understand the complexities of certain tax vehicles setup by expensive Tax consultants, otherwise if they did, then I'd guess that those who knew, would leave the IRS and become an expensive Tax Consultant.
This Tax Massaging has been going on since time began, it's not limited to Trump alone. The only difference with Trump, is that it's become Politicized, and a dump of all his Tax details is about to be made, which will probably have Tax Consultants pouring over for years to come, and may even become the required Study within University Courses.
wallace
From 2015 to 2020 Trump paid $1,777,342 in Federal Taxes but in 2020 Trump claimed a refund of $5.47 million.
Blacklabel
Yet they found nothing wrong with any of his tax returns.
his returns identified “weakness in the tax code!!!”
in other words he followed the law exactly as written. To claim he and many other rich people cheated they have to change the law first.
Nemo
So, he was lying when he said his taxes were under audit. In fact the ONE year that the IRS began an audit (2016) was started the same day that the Committee requested the docs, and it wasn’t finished before he left office because there are FAR too many red flags in need of investigation.
He lied about being a successful business man (it makes no sense to take huge personal loses since personal income taxes cannot go below zero). When the US economy that was rocking full-speed ahead on a combination of Obama policies and meth level tax cuts for the rich, Dotard was STILL losing money. He is truly America’s biggest loser.
He almost certainly cheated on his income taxes WHILE he was president (Jack Smith: call your office.)
Even when he did pay taxes, his effective tax rate was less than 4%. Explain that to your working-class rubes, Don.
I would love to attempt to see him rationalize how it’s fair for a “super-rich” (he’s not it seems) “major business figure” who was also POTUS, to pay less in taxes as a percentage - and in many years in absolute dollars - than the coal miners he claims to love
wallace
Trump claimed he paid tons of federal tax and claimed his wealth was $15 billion but nearer to $3 billion.
Ah_so
I actually believed Trump when he said his tax returns were under audit. How naive I was. It turns out they weren't and he was the only modern president not to have an audit done on them by the IRS while in office.
wallace
What Ah_so posted. Trump lied to the public.
Ah_so
Because they didn't audit them. Hardly surprising they didn't find anything wrong because they didn't look!
But glad to have the latest MAGA excuse hot off the press.
Blacklabel
Yet his 2016-2020 taxes were reviewed and released no such thing found or claimed. What a waste of time.
tax law as written benefits the rich. Duh.
Nemo
Um, no…..
They found so many irregularities in need of further investigation that they couldn’t finish even the single audit they started.
And “other people do it too” is a truly weak deflection. “Other people” are not the President.
But one would imagine that now that he’s no longer President, the returns filed with his signature certifying that all the information is true under penalty of law will get the attention that they deserve both by the IRS, and by the public since they are now public record.
Nemo
This is “not true” bordering on laughable.
Blacklabel
A clear explanation.
investment income. Real estate depreciation. Carrying forward of Actual losses.
https://thehill.com/policy/finance/3784189-how-trump-paid-0-in-income-tax-in-2020/amp/
where’s the crime and fraud and money from Putin we were promised?
“his taxes”! Total dud, again.
Blacklabel
He did pay estimated taxes every year.
Blacklabel
“Trump is not being accused of breaking laws by using his business losses to protect his income from tax liability.”
sorry for your loss.
Nemo
A clear explanation is that he is a horrible businessman and a tax cheat as well.
That much is perfectly clear at this point.
Beyond that, it will take a bit of time and a fair amount of forensic accounting to determine the extent of the business incompetence and tax fraud.
But we’ll get there! I would imagine that SOMEONE will want to have a deep dive into every single shady deduction, valuation and donation.
Blacklabel
Nope it actually said he wasn’t in the entire article.
A democrat:
Nemo
YET!
Dont worry, little b. That’s coming. When the public sees what a cheater he is, (and after we are done with the fake electors, the insurrection, election interference in GA, tax fraud in NY, and stolen classified documents), I am sure this will be investigated as well and it will go about as well for Dotard as his other endeavors, lol.