Trump's own words revive debate over whether he's racist

More than 150 years after the abolition of slavery and more than 50 years after the passage of the Civil Rights Act, President Donald Trump's incendiary comments about immigrants have ripped open a jarring debate in the United States and around the world: Is the American president racist?
To Democrats and some historians, there is little dispute given the president's own words and actions. His political rise was powered first by his promotion of lies about Barack Obama's citizenship, then by his allegations that Mexican immigrants to the United States were rapists and murderers.
During a private meeting with lawmakers Thursday, he stunningly questioned why the U.S. would admit Haitians or people from "shithole" countries in Africa, expressing a preference instead for immigrants from Norway, a majority white nation.
"President Trump said things that were hate-filled, vile and racist," said Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., who attended the meeting and confirmed the president's comments.
On Friday, few Republicans defended the president's remarks, and party leaders were silent most of the day. Those who did speak out argued the comments were merely unvarnished statements on the economic blight in some regions of the world, not an expression of racial preference. Others said Trump, a 71-year-old who relishes rejecting political correctness, was voicing views held quietly by many.
"I've said all along the president many times says what people are thinking," Republican Rep. Jim Renacci, a candidate for Senate in Ohio, told Fox News. "Let's judge the president after what we've done. Let's not judge the president on what he says."
Trump has repeatedly denied he is a racist, declaring during the 2016 campaign that he was the "least racist person there is." On Friday, he offered a vague denial of his comments to lawmakers, tweeting that he said nothing "derogatory" about Haitians. He did not address the reports that he disparaged African nations and ignored questions about the comments from reporters.
Yet there's no doubt that the episode has added new fuel to the charges of racism that have dogged Trump for years, since long before he assumed the presidency. In the 1970s, the federal government twice sued Trump's real estate company for favoring white tenants over blacks. He aggressively pushed for the death penalty for a group of black and Latino teenagers who were accused of raping a white woman in Central Park but later exonerated.
Now, as president, Trump's words carry the weight of an office that has long helped guide the nation's moral compass and defined the American ideal for millions around the world. Although the United States has a complicated racial history, including slavery, segregation and persistent economic disparities between whites and minorities, Trump's most recent predecessors from both parties have used their position to promote equality and have endorsed immigration policies that brought millions of people from Africa and Latin America to the U.S.
"What Trump is doing has popped up periodically, but in modern times, no president has been so racially insensitive and shown outright disdain for people who aren't white," said Douglas Brinkley, a presidential historian. Brinkley said Trump was the most racist president since Woodrow Wilson, who served from 1913 until 1921.
Wilson supported segregation, including in the federal government, and his policies are blamed for rolling back progress for the emerging black middle class in the nation's capital at the turn of the 20th century. Decades after Wilson left office, President Richard Nixon made inflammatory comments about blacks, Jews and others in private discussions, including saying, "Do you know maybe one black country that's well run?"
Many of Nixon's comments only came to light years later, following the release of tapes from his White House years. Timothy Naftali, a presidential historian and the former director of Nixon's presidential library, said Trump's most recent comments were more jarring both because they were revealed in real time and because they came during the course of a discussion about the laws governing who can gain entry into the United States.
"This is not an example of a leak that shows the president to be a jerk," Naftali said. "This shows the president is using language that implies he's thinking like a racist while making immigration policy."
Notably, the White House did not deny Trump's comments and instead endorsed the spirit of what he appeared to be saying. In a statement, White House spokesman Raj Shah said Trump is "fighting for permanent solutions that make our country stronger by welcoming those who can contribute to our society, grow our economy and assimilate into our great nation."
Two of the Republican lawmakers who participated in the meeting, Sens. Tom Cotton of Arkansas and David Perdue of Georgia, said they "do not recall" Trump's derogatory comments about Africa. Another GOP attendee, South Carolina Sen. Lindsay Graham, suggested the reported remarks were accurate: "Following comments by the president, I said my piece directly to him."
Trump's political allies have been through this dance before, grappling with how to position themselves after a president whose supporters they covet stakes out controversial positions. In August, after the president said "both sides" were to blame in clashes between white supremacists and counterprotesters in Charlottesville, Virginia, many GOP officials condemned Trump's remarks but maintained their overall support for his presidency.
On Friday, several black supporters and advisers to Trump vouched for his commitment to the black community after a White House event honoring Martin Luther King Jr. Paris Dennard, a senior director of strategic communications at the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, said Trump "understands this community. He wants to help our community."
But the participants pointedly did not address Trump's vulgar comments. And other Trump backers made clear they wanted to steer clear of questions about whether the president is a racist.
"That's not something I want to talk about," former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said.
In Atlanta, at the congregation once led by King, the Rev. Raphael Warnock of Ebenezer Baptist Church and other faith leaders planned a news conference to condemn Trump's "vile and racist" remarks made on the eve of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend.
Warnock said it's hypocritical for Trump to sign a proclamation honoring King, given his comments.
"A giant of a man does not need a proclamation from a small man like Donald Trump," Warnock told The Associated Press.
Burning Bush
His son in-law and chief advisor is a slavic Jew, kinda hard to peg him as a racist.
Tommy Jones
This is exactly why so much of Trump's behavior is wholly unacceptable:
Now, as president, Trump's words carry the weight of an office that has long helped guide the nation's moral compass and defined the American ideal for millions around the world
Tommy Jones
Worth repeating:
"A giant of a man does not need a proclamation from a small man like Donald Trump,"
Tommy Jones
So it's all or nothing for racism, Right. Got it.
nostromo
beats me why anyone from Norway would want to move to America - their living standards are so much higher than the US....
Black Sabbath
Racist, not racist?
I know this: if we argue about it, no one's talking about Trump being a super stable genius anymore. Funny how that works. In fact, its kind of the text book example of race baiting. Or Red Baiting. Or Jew Baiting.
Its the scumbag's ultimate political trick. And its either from the heart or just plain cynical. And in my book, anyone who uses that kind of scumbag tactic who just does it for cynical political games is, well, in the end no different than a true-blue racist scumbag. In short, no matter how you cut it, Trump words and actions here are
deplorable.
And Trump will spew some more and more crap as his, admins...[bluh], as his aministra.. [bluhhh]... Sorry.
as his time in office continues.
'Cause he's a crap leader. And when he screws up again, or he is getting impeached or indicted or just starting a war, or something equally stupid, he will call some a ni**er, straight up.
And all his defenders will tell us that's not racist. 'Cause rap music and all the stupid reasons they will give on this thread.
Deplorable.
And if you gather all of Trumps little defenders together, you know what you got?
you got yourself a basket of deplorables.
PTownsend
One example doesn't make the case he's not a racist; there are too many other examples suggesting he is. In Russia and Eastern Europe, are Slavic people considered a race? In the US, they aren’t. Arguments persist as to whether Jewish peoples can be considered to be a ‘race’ (see link below). And anyway, I thought Kushner was American.
http://www.jewfaq.org/judaism.htm
Tommy Jones
Black comes out swinging. Well put.
Tommy Jones
You clearly do not understand how it works. When we want to proclaim how great America is because its multicultural, etc.; Kushner's just an American.
When we want to hold him up as some sort of evidence that Trump is not racist, he's a Slavic Jew.
Make sense?
CrazyJoe
"On Friday, he offered a vague denial of his comments to lawmakers, tweeting that he said nothing "derogatory" about Haitians. "
And yet, people who were at the meeting have tried to defend his statements. If he didn't say them, why would they be defending him. I think we all know this is just another lie from Trump.
katsu78
There is no debate. Trump is definitely a racist.
The only people who don't accept this are the people who don't want to own the racism that was inherent in the act of voting for him.
kawabegawa198
He isn't a racist. He simply stated a fact.
PTownsend
The poster I responded to was making his usual point, which is Trump's 'chief advisor', as he calls him, is beholden to and a tool of Netanyahu-land. The racism part he mentioned was to pour more fuel on the fires and to be seen to be staying on thread. He's well-trained.
bass4funk
I'll bet every single lib on JT passed that comment, judging by the responses.
Did you hear the actual tape? Also, he was talking about certain 3rd world countries and NOT the people. Relax, it's the weekend.
People can misinterpreted words, happens all the time.
Then that means so are his haters as well as people like Nancy Pelosi who gets a pass as in typical liberal fashion.
Actually, it's the other way around, the racists are the people that think insult and make derogatory statements, but get a pass when they do it to whites, then racism doesn't apply. That kind of thought process in itself is being selectively racist.
Aly Rustom
I thought the matter was already settled. He is.
Alex80
@Nostromo: exactly what I thought. Why does he believe someone from Norway would emigrate to the US, when Norway has way better standard of life than the US? I doubt this man knows the world.
CrazyJoe
It took him over a day to defend himself. It took him over a day to deny saying "***".
When it takes over a day before you notice that you're getting bad press its a given that the subsequent denial is a lie.
He had to wait for "Fox and Friends" to tell him to walk it back. Literally.
PTownsend
@Alex80 Maybe Trump's just flattering Norwegians because his global property empire wants to build golf courses there, and thinks by doing so he'll have an easier time of it. Trump, remember, cares first and foremost for paying off his debts to international 'financiers' and increasing his personal profits.
bass4funk
Why would they want to emigrate when they can live in a country that is the crown jewel of entitlements and freebies. Long vacations, nanny state, less work, high taxes, having the US take care of their military, what's not to like.
SuperLib
Everyone knows Teump is racist. Some people support it, some people don't. Not really rocket science.
PTownsend
I know you believe 'facts are subjective', but the article below, from Janes no less, says differently.
http://www.janes.com/article/75015/norway-increases-defence-spending-reinforces-northern-forces
M3M3M3
Justin Trudeau operates a points based immigration system in Canada which is deliberately designed to keep the majority of these same people Trump is complaining about out. Does this make Trudeau a racist?
Is it inherently racist to want limits on immigration from failed states? Or is it racism only because most failed states in existence at the present time just happen to be non-white?
Northernlife
Wow I did know judism was a race thought it was a religous belief.
Strangerland
Hmm, I thought Trump was a straight talker. That's the way his peons were talking yesterday before he denied it. So which is it now guys, is he a straight talker, not a straight talker, or a liar?
onedragon
Very good point.
bass4funk
He is? So what about Nancy Pelosi and her comments the other day? She's a racist as well, right? Or you want to be selectively bias in your condemnation?
$148.7 million is a lot to give to the nation of entitlements, they get the best of our military and updated gear. Another reason you can feel calm and safe in Norway, our military technology will keep you safe and warm at night.
Northernlife
@bass oh so your an expert on Norway now been there I suppose got friends in high places there..ROLF kudos oh my right back at you homie . I'll bet every single lib on JT passed that comment, judging by the responses.Yep because race and religion do happen to be 2 different things in case you didnt know.
Strangerland
Not that hard at all. No one hates every race - look at the KKK, they like white people. Some races have a few more groups they are accepting of, while still hating others.
Tommy Jones
The very next poster commented on that nuggets. I bet every single con on JT passed the responses.
Luddite
He's a racist.
SuperLib
Yep.
ZENJI
Not only a racist, but a sexual predator, totally illiterate, a delusional paranoid schizophrenic, probably a manic depressive, Bi Polar definable. All these are Trumps good points. It's all downhill from there.
A bully and a thug. Look at his children and wife, they just do not want to be there anywhere near this man.
Impeachment is to good for this tyrant. Put Trump in front of his judicial system, see if he can buy his way out of this series of crimes.
There is a movie in this.
Texas A&M Aggie
Countries are not a "race".
Debate over. . . .
Bububu4
There is not a single question that discriminates based on country of origin. Prejudice is not a part of the Canadian immigration system.
Jimizo
It’s certainly confusing to see a politician who claims to be the least racist person around retweet white supremacists and dodgy videos from racist headbangers in the UK.
I just feel the least racist person around would avoid such putrid trash.
OssanAmerica
Maybe before the election last year or shortly thereafter there was a debate. II can' see how there could be any debate now. Those who condemn racism are now 100% certain that he is racists. And those who are racists must be 100% sure he's "one of us".
Tokyo-Engr
I will stay out of the "racist" debate and just say that if he said these words in this type of meeting he is stupid.
He is not qualified for his term in office as he has pissed off much of the world. It is an interesting comparison looking at Trump and Reagan (I am going to refrain from discussing whether Reagan's ideas were right or wrong). Reagan held ideas which were not popular and sometimes controversial however Reagan was able to communicate ideas without inflaming the world and actually was respected by world leaders (even those that appeared to be his "rivals") at the end of his term.
Trump, however lacks any of these qualities and often sounds more like a middle school kid.
What further irritates me is although I hold many liberal views, I do believe that immigration into the U.S. needs to be controlled better. As the poster "M3M3M3" eluded to above many other nations have immigration systems which are much stricter than the U.S. and we should follow in their path.
Unfortunately. our so called commander in chief lacks the ability to communicate in any effective and mature manner and has pretty much set back the immigration argument due to his inability to control himself.
An unqualified man was elected to office and now they are talking about more unqualified people for office for the next election. I hate to say it but the U.S. is going downhill fast (it is amazing the underlying tension I could feel when I went back for Christmas). Japan seems to be an OK place to be at the moment
CrazyJoe
I sincerely doubt that Trump making these atrocious statements about Haiti on the 8th anniversary of the Haiti earthquake are a coincidence. Trump has a history of kicking people when they're down, just like all cowards do.
SimondB
SuperLib
It makes the goals we hope to accomplish overseas much more difficult to accomplish.
goldorak
@M3, imo Canada or Oz immigration systems are about 'who you are' rather than 'where you come from'. It's easier for a wealthy/educated Haitian, Afghan, Congolese etc doctor or nurse to move to oz than it is for a us/western euro citizen whose job isn't in high demand, for example. Not saying it's more ethical but I don't think it is 'racist' per se (elitist, opportunist, unscrupulous - yep). They are unashamedly poaching highly skilled individuals from their sometimes/often resource-poor nations.
I think no one would have a problem with Trump (unfortunately I have to say) if he had said he wanted to attract the right ppl & skills, but he made it a country/culture issue. Agree with you though, there's a lot of hypocrisy flying around.
Tokyo-Engr
@SuperLib - Agreed....well stated in a short and concise manner
Bintaro
At my family dinners, there was always a guy trashing people of color, saying things like "there are too many blacks in our country !". And then he would give one example of a "good black" or "good arab". That doesn't change his racism.
Just like saying "I'm not racist, but..." doesn't make you less racist.
Just like saying there are good people among a population after insulting them, doesn't cancelled what you said.
Just like having a jewish son in law doesn't make you not racist.
Plus, Jared Kushner is white.
bass4funk
I don't have to be an expert to know that Norway is a nanny state and that Somalia, Haiti and El Salvador are countries that no one would want to visit, go on a honeymoon and enjoy all the wonderful offering these countries have.
I don't need education to know the left live in hypocrisy. So let me ask you, when you think about traveling abroad, Somalia comes to your mind first or Norway? I wish some of you libs would go to Somalia, because if you did within 24 hours you would want to leave immediately. Has nothing to do with the color of the skin. Just because I would never recommend someone to visit Somalia, Haiti or El Salvador doesn't mean I hate the people or the entire continents from where these people come from. Took your shot and misfired! Keep trying dude.
Would you have felt better if Trump would have made those comments privately? Kicking the country down? The country has been down for a very long time. That country is so overly corrupt. But we have to say, it's a wonderful country. You guys are not living in reality.
bass4funk
Anymore left wing allegations? Are you equally as outraged by Pelosi's racist comments she made the other day? What about her mental stability?
That's a bad thing.
How would you even know that? This is what I'm talking about, the left just make stuff up?
How would you do that?
There is a movie in this.
Who would direct it, Michael Moore? ROFL
Aly Rustom
Exactly!! well said Bububu4!
wipeout
It's hard to tell if you actually understand what a Jew is, but what they're not is a talisman against being racist.