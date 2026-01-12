Trump 'inclined' to keep ExxonMobil out of Venezuela after CEO response at White House meeting

President Donald Trump said Sunday that he is “inclined” to keep ExxonMobil out of Venezuela after its top executive was skeptical about oil investment efforts in the country after the toppling of former President Nicolás Maduro.
“I didn’t like Exxon’s response,” Trump said to reporters on Air Force One as he departed West Palm Beach, Florida. “They’re playing too cute.”
During a meeting Friday with oil executives, Trump tried to assuage the concerns of the companies and said they would be dealing directly with the U.S., rather than the Venezuelan government.
Some, however, weren’t convinced.
“If we look at the commercial constructs and frameworks in place today in Venezuela, today it’s uninvestable,” said Darren Woods, CEO of ExxonMobil, the largest U.S. oil company.
An ExxonMobil spokesperson did not immediately respond Sunday to a request for comment.
Also on Friday, Trump signed an executive order that seeks to ensure that Venezuelan oil revenue remains protected from being used in judicial proceedings.
The executive order, made public on Saturday, says that if the funds were to be seized for such use, it could “undermine critical U.S. efforts to ensure economic and political stability in Venezuela.” Venezuela has a history of state asset seizures, ongoing U.S. sanctions and decades of political uncertainty.
Getting U.S. oil companies to invest in Venezuela and help rebuild the country’s infrastructure is a top priority of the Trump administration after Maduro's capture.
The White House is framing the effort to "run" Venezuela in economic terms, and Trump has seized tankers carrying Venezuelan oil, has said the U.S. is taking over the sales of 30 million to 50 million barrels of previously sanctioned Venezuelan crude, and plans to control sales worldwide indefinitely.
chotto_2
The Oil in Venuzuela is next to useless, as all Oil execs know.
Only Trump is dense enough to think that it's the liquid gold he thinks it is.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Aw... somebody offended Captain Bone Spurs.
TaiwanIsNotChina
No, they are calling out cowardice where they see it.
Sanjinosebleed
Stolen oil by The Donald! How can the rest of the world look on an approve this gross violation of another country’s sovereignty??
bass4funk
Not entirely, while raw export is simpler short term, long-term refining/upgrading maximizes revenue, reduces dependency, and turns a challenging resource into a more versatile, profitable one, though it requires massive investment, technology, and stable operations. Venezuela’s history of underinvestment has made this difficult, but the potential remains enormous given the vast reserves.
It actually is.
Underworld
They are playing rationally. No right minded CEO is going to invest in Venezuelan oil because it is too risky.
And now they aren’t interested in investing and it is annoying Trump because his idea of taking Venezuelan oil is stupid.
The only oil company that may be interested is Chevron and that is because they are still there.
But now the US has issued an advisory that US citizens should leave Venezuela, so how are US companies expected to do business there?
wallace
Billions need to be invested to earn trillions, but in a volatile country with armed gangs on the streets. Trump has advised Americans to leave.