Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado meets with U.S. senators on Capitol Hill in Washington
Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado arrives at the U.S. Capitol to meet U.S. senators after her meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House, in Washington, D.C., U.S., January 15, 2026. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz Image: Reuters/Elizabeth Frantz
world

Trump accepts Nobel Peace Prize medal from Venezuelan opposition leader Machado

By Steve Holland, Bo Erickson and Gram Slattery
WASHINGTON

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado gave her Nobel Peace Prize medal to U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday during a White House meeting, as she tries ‌to gain some influence over how the president shapes the South American country's political future.

A White House official confirmed that Trump intends to keep the medal.

In a social media post on Thursday evening, Trump wrote: "Maria presented me with her Nobel Peace Prize for the work I have done. Such ⁠a wonderful gesture of mutual respect. Thank you Maria!"

Machado, who described the meeting as "excellent," said ‍the gift was in recognition of what she called his commitment to the freedom of ‍the Venezuelan people.

Machado's attempt to ‍sway Trump came after he dismissed the idea of installing her as Venezuela's leader to replace the deposed Nicolas Maduro. ⁠Trump openly campaigned for the prize before Machado was awarded it last month and complained bitterly when he was snubbed.

Though Machado gave Trump the gold medal that honorees receive with the prize, ​the honor remains hers; the Norwegian Nobel Institute has said the prize cannot be transferred, shared or revoked.

Asked on Wednesday if he wanted Machado to give him the prize, Trump told Reuters: "No, I didn't say that. She won the Nobel Peace Prize."

The Republican president long expressed interest in winning the prize and has at times linked it to diplomatic achievements.

The lunch meeting, which appeared to last slightly over an hour, marked the first time the ⁠two have met in person. Machado then met with more than a dozen senators, both Republican and Democratic, on Capitol Hill, where she has generally found more enthusiastic allies.

While the visit was ongoing, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump had been looking forward to meeting Machado, but that he stood by his "realistic" assessment that she did not currently have the support needed to lead the country in the short term.

Machado, who fled Venezuela in a daring seaborne escape in December, is competing for Trump's ear with members of Venezuela's government and seeking to ensure she has a role in governing the nation going forward.

After the U.S. captured Maduro in a snatch-and-grab operation this month, various opposition figures, members of Venezuela's diaspora and politicians throughout the U.S. and Latin America have expressed hope that Venezuela will begin the process of democratization.

HOPES OF A MOVE TO DEMOCRACY

Democratic Senator Chris Murphy, one of the senators who met with Machado, said the opposition leader had told senators that repression in Venezuela was no different now than under Maduro. ​Venezuela's interim President Delcy Rodriguez is a "smooth operator" who was growing more entrenched by the day thanks to Trump's support, he said.

"I hope elections happen, but I'm skeptical," said Murphy, of Connecticut.

Trump has said he is focused on ⁠securing U.S. access to the country's oil and economically rebuilding Venezuela.

Trump has on several occasions praised Rodriguez, Maduro's second-in-command, who became Venezuela's leader upon his capture. In an interview with Reuters on Wednesday, Trump said, "She's been very good to deal with."

Machado was banned from running in Venezuela's 2024 presidential election ‍by a top court stacked with Maduro allies. Outside observers widely believe Edmundo Gonzalez, an opposition figure backed by Machado, ‌won by a substantial margin, but Maduro ‌claimed victory and retained power.

While the current government has freed ‍dozens of political prisoners in recent days, outside groups and advocates have said the scale of the releases has been exaggerated by Caracas.

In an annual address ‌to lawmakers, Rodriguez called for diplomacy with the U.S. and said should she need ‍to travel to Washington, she would do so "walking on her feet, not dragged there."

She also said she would propose reforms to her country's oil industry aimed at increasing access for foreign investors.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

I still think the Medicine Laureates should give their gongs to Trump for his work on treating viruses.

3 ( +4 / -1 )

Though Machado gave Trump the gold medal that honorees receive with the prize, ​the honor remains hers; the Norwegian Nobel Institute has said the prize cannot be transferred, shared or revoked.

I'm surprised that Trump would accept this DEI participation trophy that has no meaning.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

The man has absolutely no sense of shame.

7 ( +7 / -0 )

"I hope elections happen, but I'm skeptical," said Murphy, of Connecticut.

Not surprising, Cuban and Chinese thugs are still there, some are reported to have retreated into Colombia with their loot. We are only discovering now how big and entrenched the cartel is. Maduro is just the tip of the iceberg...I am hopeful Rodriguez will share further intel, I hope she has sufficient protection.

-5 ( +0 / -5 )

More great news because Trump and Ms. Machado believe in MERIT, not DEI, like Barrack Hussain Obama's Nobel Prize in 2009, just after becoming POTUS

Trumps saved MANY millions of LIVES in just 2025 alone, as Pakistan India war would have gone nuclear

-7 ( +0 / -7 )

President Trump should have graciously acknowledged the thoughtful goodwill, generosity of such a gesture.

Then handed Maria Corina Machado Nobel Peace Prize Medal back, as an equal acknowledgment of mutual respect

0 ( +2 / -2 )

MANY leaders from across World formally nominated Trump for the Nobel Prize, including the leaders of all the many countries who he helped achieve Peace, often wars lasting many decades, along with PM of Israel etc.

-4 ( +0 / -4 )

trump accepts Nobel Peace Prize medal from Venezuelan opposition leader Machado

No shame, no shame at all.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

I imagine the conversation went something like this:

Machado: I'd like the US to install me a president.

Trump: That's a nice looking Nobel Prize medal you got there. It'd look great in my bigly collection of things I didn't earn: FIFA Peace Prize, fake Time Man of the Year Cover, and Daddy's donation college degree.

Machado: Done.

Trump: By the way, have you seen the plans for my ballroom?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Now I absolutely love this, it just warms my heart.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

HopeSpringsEternal

MANY leaders from across World formally nominated Trump for the Nobel Prize, including the leaders of all the many countries who he helped achieve Peace, often wars lasting many decades, along with PM of Israel etc.

And yet he failed to get it.

And unlikely to get it next time with war in Venezuela nad threats against Greenland.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Man, this is pathetic.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

The criminal trash in the white house has just plumbed new depths of shamelessness.

I guess he now knows there was no way he could legitimately earn the Nobel.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Lol if an Olympic athlete gives me their medal it doesn’t mean I’m a champion.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

