Former US president Donald Trump speaks to the press on May 9, 2024 before his trial for allegedly covering up hush money payments Image: POOL/AFP
world

Trump accuses Biden of siding with Hamas

3 Comments
NEW YORK

Donald Trump accused election rival Joe Biden Thursday of siding with Hamas when he threatened to stop sending U.S. weapons to Israel as it wages war against the Palestinian militant group in Gaza, calling the president's stance "disgraceful."

Biden warned Wednesday of halting weapons supplies if Israel pushes ahead with its long-threatened Rafah ground offensive, his most direct warning yet over the civilian impact of the war.

"Crooked Joe is taking the side of these terrorists, just like he has sided with the Radical Mobs taking over our college campuses," Trump posted on his Truth Social network, referring to the protests against the war that have spread across U.S. universities.

Speaking later to reporters outside the courtroom at his hush money trial in New York, Trump said that "what Biden is doing with respect to Israel is disgraceful."

"He's totally abandoned Israel and nobody can believe it," said the former president and presumptive Republican presidential nominee who will face off against Democrat Biden in the November election.

Leading Republicans have also weighed in against Biden.

Biden "cannot claim his support for Israel is 'ironclad' while denying Israel precisely the weapons it needs to defend itself," Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said on X.

Under increasing pressure from the left of his own party to limit arms shipments, Biden paused delivery last week of 1,800 2,000-pound (907 kilogram) bombs and 1,700 500-pound bombs.

His administration has also previously taken smaller steps to show displeasure with Israel, including imposing sanctions on extremist settlers and letting through a U.N. Security Council resolution that supported a ceasefire.

The White House later insisted that Biden still strongly supported Israel.

"The argument that somehow we're walking away from this role, we're not willing to help them to defeat Hamas, just doesn't comport with the facts," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

"This is a president who visited Israel within days of the October 7 attacks," said Kirby, adding that Biden had also "put American fighter pilots in the sky" to shoot down missiles and drones fired by Iran at Israel.

Biden had instructed his team to work with Israel to "refine their strategy" to defeat Hamas because "smashing into Rafah, in his view, will not advance that objective" Kirby added.

The Gaza war began with Hamas's unprecedented October 7 attack on Israel, which resulted in the deaths of more than 1,170 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures.

Israel in response vowed to crush Hamas and free the captives. It began a military offensive that has killed more than 3,900 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, according to the Hamas-run territory's health ministry.

If Biden is a 'radical leftist' aligned with the 'globalists' like Soros why would he be siding with the 'Islamists' like Hamas?

Trump making up enemies and sowing division gets all confused all the time.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

So much for Trump being the pro-Palestinian candidate.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

"He's totally abandoned Israel and nobody can believe it," 

Well, the second half is mostly right. Those who believe anything 45 spews don’t count.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

Everyone knows that if Biden hadn't cut back on Israel Trump would say he's a war crimes president. If Biden cut off Israel even a little, he's a terrorist supporter. If Biden solved world hunger and brought peace to all nations he'd be anti-Jesus for not waiting for the third coming. There is nothing Democrats or Centrists do that doesn't satisfy Trump or his hypnotized followers.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Is Trump helping Biden win back the youth vote? Thanks, I guess.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

There is nothing Democrats or Centrists do that doesn't satisfy Trump or his hypnotized followers.

We are slowly realizing this, albeit years too late.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Says the guy who delayed Israel aid for months. The guy is such a hypocrite!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

