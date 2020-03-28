Trump seeks to force General Motors to produce ventilators

President Donald Trump issued an order Friday that seeks to force General Motors to produce ventilators for coronavirus patients under the Defense Production Act.
Trump said negotiations with General Motors had been productive, “but our fight against the virus is too urgent to allow the give-and-take of the contracting process to continue to run its normal course.”
Trump said “GM was wasting time” and said his actions will help ensure the quick production of ventilators that will save American lives.
Previously Trump has been reluctant to use the act to force businesses to contribute to the coronavirus fight, and wasn't clear what triggered his order against GM.
The Detroit automaker is farthest along in the effort to make more of the critical breathing machines. It's working with Ventec Life Systems, a small Seattle-area ventilator maker to increase the company's production and repurpose a GM auto electronics plant in Kokomo, Indiana, to make the machines. The company said Friday it could build 10,000 ventilators per month starting in April with potential to make even more.
After Trump invoked the act, GM said in a statement that it has been working around the clock for more than a week with Ventec and parts suppliers to build more ventilators. The company said its commitment to build Ventec’s ventilators “has never wavered.”
Trump said that while the White House activated the act against GM, it may not be needed. “Maybe we won’t even need the full activation. We’ll find out,” Trump said Friday in the Oval office.
The move appears aimed at price and volume negotiations with the government. But it's Ventec, not GM, that is talking with the government, said Chris Brooks, Ventec's chief strategy officer.
Ventec ventilators, which are portable and can handle intensive care patients, cost about $18,000 each, Brooks said. That's much cheaper than the more sophisticated ventilators used by hospitals that can cost up to $50,000, he said.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has made multiple requests since Sunday for estimates of how many ventilators it can build at what price, and has not settled on any numbers, according to Brooks. That could slow Ventec's efforts to ramp up production because it doesn't know how many breathing machines it must build, he said.
Trump's action came just after a series of tweets attacking GM, alleging that the company promised to build thousands more breathing machines than it can deliver for coronavirus patients and that it wants too much money for them.
“As usual with ‘this’ General Motors, things just never seem to work out,” Trump wrote on Twitter, adding that the company promised 40,000 ventilators quickly but now says it will build only 6,000 in late April. Trump also tweeted that Ford should start making ventilators fast.
The move escalated a feud involving the president, GM, several governors and medical experts over the severity of the crisis and just how many ventilators will be needed to handle it.
Experts say the U.S. is hundreds of thousands of breathing machines short of what it likely will need to treat a rapidly rising number of COVID-19 patients. New York, Michigan, Louisiana and the state of Washington have been singled out as virus hot spots in the U.S.
The series of tweets came just hours after Trump, during a Fox News interview Thursday night, said he had “a feeling” that the number of ventilators being requested to handle the virus was too high. GM said it is offering resources to Ventec “at cost.”
In the Fox interview, Trump questioned whether the number of ventilators requested by hospitals was exaggerated: “I have a feeling that a lot of the numbers that are being said in some areas are just bigger than they’re going to be,” Trump said.
“I don’t believe you need 40,000 or 30,000 ventilators," he continued. "You know, you’re going to major hospitals sometimes, they'll have two ventilators. And now, all of a sudden, they're saying, ‘can we order 30,000 ventilators?’”
His remarks contradicted medical experts and apparently were aimed at New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who has been pleading for 30,000 more ventilators to handle an expected surge in critical virus patients during the next three weeks.
"When the president says the state of New York doesn't need 30,000 ventilators, with all due respect to him, he's not looking at the facts of this astronomical growth of this crisis," said New York City's mayor Bill de Blasio on ABC's "Good Morning America."
PTownsend
Trump's once again contradicting medical experts and also once again making personal attacks on those who dare question him. He's once again showing he's way out of his league re science. He's showing once again he can't stand the heat in the kitchen. Stand down Donny, stand down.
Strangerland
More incompetence from Trump. Who wooda thunk.
PTownsend
In this case the 'invisible hand' is pretty easy to see, especially when it's armor clad. A few decades ago GM increased its profits making .50 caliber machine guns for the US government. You'd think GM would jump at this chance to get more government 'funding'. What do you call an economic system where government and private corporations have so many cooperative ventures like this.
Chip Star
A capitalist free market.
Ah_so
Trump's brain is always playing catch-up and he clearly doesn't listen to experts or read anything. Today's action is always something he should have done a couple of weeks sooner.
Like someone who doesn't put out a fire properly because it is "only small" and then wonders why their house is ablaze.
The infection rate is still going to by nearly 20% per day. We could be looking at a million patients by this time next month. That will require a lot of ventilators.
stormcrow
Don't seek to force . . . force them to do it. Stop pussyfooting around and act like a president. You've wasted enough time already.
Serrano
Guaranteed if Trump didn't issue the order, y'all would be complaining he wasn't being a decisive leader.
IloveCoffee
Trump has always been a big government buy. If you let businesses raise prices on the products with surging demand, you wouldn't have to force them to produce what the market needs. Companies know what the market needs better than Trump or any government. The reason they aren't producing it is because they have no incentive to do it. You can't increase the output without increasing the cost. If they were allowed to raise the prices, they would've had profit incentive to expand production of that product, and other producers would've had the same incentive too. The supply of the product will increase very quickly, and with it, the price will start falling again. Trump is probably the most economically illiterate president the US has ever had. Even Obama was more literate. Trump has a very nationalistic outlook on the economy. He thinks he can protect it, control it and manage it to work in his favor. That's a typical socialist/fascist way of thinking. The saddest thing is that people will now associate his policies with capitalism, when they are 100% socialist.
zichi
It's not easy for a company like Ford to change their production from cars to ventilators which all need to be tested and certified before use.
PTownsend
Indeed. Trump is despised, rejected. A man of many sorrows. For many reasons. Except to his followers who see him as their political messiah. While others just see a very naughty boy.
nishikat
No it's his erratic behavior. Point in case is now he is for Obamacare for CV treatment when his TrumpCare is a complete failure. Also....
Trump says he told Pence not to call governors who aren't 'appreciative' of White House coronavirus efforts
(News source)
It shows Trump of his dangerous behavior. He's playing mind games as the entire US has new CV cases at breakneck pace just because he wants to be liked and have people say nice things about him. Everything is failing under Trump but he still blames others including Hillary. He wants people to like him so much he is putting the whole US at risk. Nixon even said that it is dangerous to hate people who hate you. I'd love to have President Nixon right now compared to Trump. Nixon is a real wartime president compared to the business failure Trump is.
Remember Trumps - the virus does not respond to tweets. It does not care what Trump thinks of it and the virus will do what it does.
PTownsend
It will be interesting to see how quickly Ford and the others might adjust after their quants look at potential profit and increased government subsidies. What does the future look like for auto makers, especially those cranking out mostly gasoline burners.
Busby
And you're about 60 days late Donnie...
Easy to see how this buffoon bankrupted six companies...
Of course that was just losing money - now its losing lives...
CrazyJoe
Donald J. Trump
@realDonaldTrump
We have just purchased many Ventilators from some wonderful companies. Names and numbers will be announced later today!
12:31 AM · Mar 28, 2020
Probably outbid some state or hospital for their orders.
I saw the governor of Massachusetts on TV last night saying that they keep ordering hospital supplies but the orders never show up because if someone else calls the company afterwards and offers more money, the order goes there instead. That's why a competent administration would coordinate the efforts and stop the "war" profiteering.
zichi
Dyson designed a ventilator from bottom up in 10 days but they would still need testing and certifying. Probably better if Ford works with a ventilator manufacturer.
States are competing against each other to secure vital equipment and supplies pushing up the prices.
Silvafan
How very presidential, mature and empathetic for the US president to only send help to dying people that live in states where governors only show appreciation.
The president's re-election campaign is threatening legal action against television stations in key battleground states if they continue to air a Priorities USA ad alleging Trump called the coronavirus a hoax.
It is quite obvious that all of his decisions are based on the optics that it will present for his re-election campaign. He has no real concern for the people dying in or around the country because he doesn't like a governor for that state.
Is he going to ask for bribes next?
Strangerland
Yes, in a much more competent manner than Trump has managed.
taj
He's backtracking almost as fast as he's lying this week!
nishikat
Biden? Someone say something about Biden? He would have good staff under him and not stupid Jared. Reagan lost it but had an effective cabinet and the government could continue while Reagan was asleep at the wheel. Again what does Trump hope to accomplish with stupid Jared? Biden will have a good staff. Also he won't hate people who hate him.
Strangerland
Biden is responsible for every time someone stubbed their toe, ever. Except for the times Obama was responsible for, which is all of them.
Busby
Well, we've been treated to a whole litany of Trump and Repub hypocrisy over these past few weeks...
First these radical socialist-hating Repubs pass the largest government socialist bailout in our country's history...
Now they champion GM producing ventilators - when if was up to them in 2008 there wouldn't even be a GM today...as they opposed any government bailout (then)...
Hypocrisy - thy name is Republican...
smithinjapan
I love how Trump is trying to sue people who are using direct quotes of his in commercials, and I LOVE how all the news outlets have picked it up and keep playing and replaying one SuperPac in particular over, and over. Now he's flip-flopping again and will soon say, "I never said I wouldn't force businesses to do it, and no I did not say they are already helping. Fake nyuuuuzzz! And I never said this virus was a democratic hoax, even though it is. Maybe I did -- and if I did it's okay! -- but I didn't, fake nyuuuuzzz!"