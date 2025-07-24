Trump accuses Obama of treason in escalating attacks over 2016 Russia probe

U.S. President Donald Trump accused former President Barack Obama of "treason" on Tuesday, accusing him, without providing evidence, of leading an effort to falsely tie him to Russia and undermine his 2016 presidential campaign.
A spokesperson for Obama denounced Trump's claims, saying "these bizarre allegations are ridiculous and a weak attempt at distraction."
While Trump has frequently attacked Obama by name, the Republican president has not, since returning to office in January, gone this far in pointing the finger at his Democratic predecessor with allegations of criminal action.
During remarks in the Oval Office, Trump leaped on comments from his intelligence chief, Tulsi Gabbard, on Friday in which she threatened to refer Obama administration officials to the Justice Department for prosecution over an intelligence assessment of Russian interference in the 2016 election.
She declassified documents and said the information she was releasing showed a “treasonous conspiracy” in 2016 by top Obama administration officials to undermine Trump, claims that Democrats called false and politically motivated.
"It's there, he's guilty. This was treason," Trump said on Tuesday, though he offered no proof of his claims. "They tried to steal the election, they tried to obfuscate the election. They did things that nobody's ever imagined, even in other countries."
An assessment by the U.S. intelligence community published in January 2017 concluded that Russia, using social media disinformation, hacking and Russian bot farms, sought to damage Democrat Hillary Clinton’s campaign and bolster Trump. The assessment determined that the actual impact was likely limited and showed no evidence that Moscow‘s efforts actually changed voting outcomes.
A 2020 bipartisan report by the Senate intelligence committee had found that Russia used Republican political operative Paul Manafort, the WikiLeaks website and others to try to influence the 2016 election to help Trump's campaign.
"Nothing in the document issued last week (by Gabbard) undercuts the widely accepted conclusion that Russia worked to influence the 2016 presidential election but did not successfully manipulate any votes," Obama spokesperson Patrick Rodenbush said in a statement.
TRUMP UNDER PRESSURE
Trump, who has a history of promoting false conspiracy theories, has frequently denounced the assessments as a “hoax.” In recent days, Trump reposted on his Truth Social account a fake video showing Obama being arrested in handcuffs in the Oval Office.
Trump has been seeking to divert attention to other issues after coming under pressure from his conservative base to release more information about Jeffrey Epstein, who died by suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.
Backers of conspiracy theories about Epstein have urged Trump, who socialized with the disgraced financier during the 1990s and early 2000s, to release investigative files related to the case.
Trump, asked in the Oval Office about Epstein, quickly pivoted into an attack on Obama and Clinton.
"The witch hunt that you should be talking about is they caught President Obama absolutely cold," Trump said.
Trump suggested action would be taken against Obama and his former officials, calling the Russia investigation a treasonous act and the former president guilty of "trying to lead a coup."
"It's time to start, after what they did to me, and whether it's right or wrong, it's time to go after people. Obama has been caught directly," he said.
Democratic Representative Jim Himes responded on X: "This is a lie. And if he's confused, the President should ask @SecRubio, who helped lead the bipartisan Senate investigation that unanimously concluded that there was no evidence of politicization in the intelligence community's behavior around the 2016 election."
Former Republican Senator Marco Rubio is now Trump's secretary of state.
Since returning to office, Trump has castigated his political opponents whom he claims weaponized the federal government against him and his allies for the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by his supporters and his handling of classified materials after he left office in 2021.
ATTACKS ON PREDECESSORS
Obama has long been a target of Trump. In 2011 he accused then-President Obama of not being born in the United States, prompting Obama to release a copy of his birth certificate.
In recent months, Trump has rarely held back in his rhetorical broadsides against his two Democratic predecessors in a way all but unprecedented in modern times.
He launched an investigation after accusing former President Joe Biden and his staff, without evidence, of a "conspiracy" to use an autopen, an automated device that replicates a person’s signature, to sign sensitive documents on the president's behalf. Biden has rejected the claim as false and “ridiculous.”
Gabbard’s charge that Obama conspired to subvert Trump’s 2016 election by manufacturing intelligence on Russia’s interference is contradicted by a CIA review ordered by Director John Ratcliffe and published on July 2, a 2018 bipartisan Senate report and declassified documents that Gabbard herself released last week.
The documents show that Gabbard conflated two separate U.S. intelligence findings in alleging that Obama and his national security aides changed an assessment that Russia probably was not trying to influence the election through cyber means.
One finding was that Russia was not trying to hack U.S. election infrastructure to change vote counts and the second was that Moscow probably was using cyber means to influence the U.S. political environment through information and propaganda operations, including by stealing and leaking data from Democratic Party servers.
The January 2017 U.S. intelligence assessment ordered by Obama built on that second finding: that Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized influence operations to sway the 2016 vote to Trump.
The review ordered by Ratcliffe found flaws in the production of that assessment. But it did not contest its conclusion and upheld “the quality and credibility” of a highly classified CIA report on which the assessment’s authors relied.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.
22 Comments
Login to comment
GuruMick
Agitated dementia would be my diagnosis
TaiwanIsNotChina
It's almost like Obama was calling around looking for votes and incited his supporters to try to disrupt the official certification.
Blacklabel
except hundreds of recently declassified documents, lol
wallace
A Florida judge has banned the release of the Epstein files that name Trump numerous times. Big disappointment for the Trump base calling for the release.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Cool story, bro. Publicizing deranged committee findings is not firsthand evidence.
Ah_so
Trump is absolutely panicking - he's throwing up whatever chaff he can find in the hope that it will divert attention from the fact that his name is so over the Epstein files.
But whatever he tries to do, it just gets worse - more pictures of him and his friends Epstein and Maxwell keep coming out. It's is clear that his name is all over the files.
TaiwanIsNotChina
In any event, Trump's Supreme Court has said that it is not illegal when the president does it.
Blacklabel
The fact that this entire thing was ignored by the liberal media for almost a week?
but now has grown to require a cover up “without evidence” type declaration article?
that is quite telling and means not going away. More documents were released since this outdated article about last week.
Who knew the time the left was screaming “he is going to prison” the “he” wasn’t Trump but BHO.
Underworld
Look, look over here!
Don't look at that Epstein, stuff, look over here.
TaiwanIsNotChina
The only thing the media was calling attention to was the fact that we still have a russian asset performing the role of DNI.
That was the MAGAs screaming "lock her up".
Underworld
Blacklabel
Oh come on. It's a complete nothing burger manufactured for the sole purpose of distracting away from the Epstein mess.
Ah_so
A few days ago he tried to buy some time by declassifying the MLK papers, as if his cute MAGA supporters give a monkey's about what happened to MLK.
And now he's throwing in something bigger, but this utterly unconvincing. But perhaps big enough to temporarily distract his core from the fact that he's so closely lined to an infamous sex criminal.
He will also latch onto the fact that unsurprisingly, the Epstein grand jury files have not been released. Trump declared that they would not be released because he knew it wasn't in his power to release them. So now he had someone to blame.
By no small coincidence, Epstein's prosecutor was fired a few days ago. Did she know too much and have access to something incriminating?
Bob Fosse
He’s desperate. That AI video was a sleazeball move. Obama’s response was classic.
Ah_so
The usual ultimate distraction technique is to start a war - don't be surprised if Trump sends the troops in somewhere, anywhere.
Blacklabel
nobody talking about Epstein again.
Blacklabel
Obama didn’t respond.
A “spokesperson” posted a false statement denying basic facts.
ClippetyClop
A self confessed sexual predator. Wife beater, adulterer, rapist.
Trump oozes sleaze and criminality.
By the power of malicious social media rumour, I proclaim him guilty.
Blacklabel
its not.
But declassified intelligence documents that were being stored in a vault at the CIA are.
wallace
Blacklabel
A Florida judge has banned the release of the Epstein files
Trump's base and the Republicans are.
bass4funk
Not surprised by this, I never put anything past the man, but it makes since, that’s just how Barrack Hussein Obama rolls
stormcrow
The traitor in chief on January 6th accusing Obama of treason.
That’s really rich, isn’t it?
Well, Trump is a convicted felon, so you’re a fool if you believe him.
patkim
All to distract the public (at least the unintelligent MAGA followers) from real issues at hand. Just like Trump's threat to change the name of the Washington Commanders back to the Redskins. Trump likes to use anything he can to shift any kind of blame his way to others and distract people from talking about issues involving him.