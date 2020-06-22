Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Trump administration aims to end Dreamers immigration program in six months

0 Comments
WASHINGTON

The Trump administration is determined to end the Dreamers program that protects immigrants who entered the United States illegally as children within the next six months, the acting head of the Department of Homeland Security said on Sunday.

The Trump administration views the programs as unlawful and the U.S. Supreme Court - which last week ruled against the Trump administration's plan to end it - did not disagree, acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf told NBC's "Meet the Press".

"At no point in that decision did they say that the program was lawful. They simply didn't like the rationale and the procedures that we used," Wolf said.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday blocked Trump's effort to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) policy put in place by former President Barack Obama, which protects roughly 649,000 immigrants from deportation.

The decision upheld lower court decisions that found that Trump's 2017 move to rescind the program was unlawful but does not prevent Trump from trying again to end the program.

Trump on Saturday said his administration would resubmit plans to end the policy but gave no details.

Wolf told CBS's "Face the Nation" the administration would keep renewing visas for the people covered by the popular program while seeking a way to permanently end it.

Asked if Trump had ruled out ending the program through an executive order, Wolf said the administration would continue to press Congress to find a solution.

But he said the president had also directed DHS to look at carefully at the Supreme Court ruling and the possibility of refiling its proposal with a different rationale.

"I'm not going to get ahead in front of the president. He's going to make that decision at the right time, but the department will be ready to make that call," he said.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

GaijinPot Survey Shows 55% of Readers Prefer Working From Home vs. at the Office

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

What to Watch on Netflix Japan in 2020: 10 Recommendations

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Voices from the Black Lives Matter Tokyo Protest

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #86: Wasabi Farmers Cringe At The Thought of Wasabi-Free Sushi

GaijinPot Blog

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Figuring out the Buttons on a Japanese Toilet

GaijinPot Blog

Japan’s Attempt to Ease Strict Entry Bans for Foreign Residents Too Little, Too Late

GaijinPot Blog

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 24, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Cities

Iga City

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

Eating Like A Local: A B-Kyu Gurume

Savvy Tokyo

Community Support

Racism Is A Global Pandemic

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

3 Health Tips I Learned In Japan That Helped Me Lose 18 Kilos

Savvy Tokyo