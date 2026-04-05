Trump administration asks appeals court to pause order halting White House ballroom construction

The Trump administration is arguing that a judge's order to halt construction of a $400 million ballroom creates a security risk for President Donald Trump as it asks a federal appeals court to pause the ruling.
In a motion filed Friday, National Park Service lawyers say that the federal judge's order to suspend construction of the new facility is “threatening grave national-security harms to the White House, the President and his family, and the President’s staff.”
“Time is of the essence!” the lawyers write, citing materials that will be installed to make a “heavily fortified” facility. The ballroom construction also includes bomb shelters, military installations and a medical facility, according to the filing. The ballroom is part of President Donald Trump's plans to quickly remake Washington.
U.S. District Judge Richard Leon in Washington on Tuesday ordered the temporary pause of the construction project that has included demolishing the East Wing of the White House. He concluded that unless Congress approves the project, the preservationist group suing to stop it is likely to succeed on the merits of its claims because “no statute comes close to giving the President the authority he claims to have.”
The judge suspended enforcement of his order for 14 days acknowledging that the administration would appeal his decision.
Leon's ruling and the appeal come the same week a key agency tasked with approving construction on federal property in the Washington region gave final approval to the project.
In his ruling Leon, who was nominated by Republican President George W. Bush, suspended enforcement of his order recognizing that "halting an ongoing construction project may raise logistical issues.”
Leon also addressed national security in his ruling, saying that he reviewed information that the government privately submitted to him and concluded that halting construction wouldn't jeopardize national security. He exempted any construction work that is necessary for the safety and security of the White House from the scope of the injunction.
Trump lashed out at the ruling, but also noted that it would allow work on underground bunkers and other security measures around the White House grounds to continue — even though those will be paid for by taxpayers. Trump has pledged that he, along with private donors, will cover the costs for the ballroom construction.
But the National Park Service argues in its motion that the president has “complete authority to renovate the White House” and the current state of the grounds, which is an open construction site, make it harder to protect the White House.
“Canvas tents, which are necessary without a ballroom, are significantly more vulnerable to missiles, drones, and other threats than a hardened national security facility,” the motion says.
The Trump administration is asking the appeals court to make a decision on its request by Friday. It also asked that the 14-day suspension of Leon's order be extended by another two weeks so that the case can be taken to the Supreme Court.© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
29 Comments
Underworld
Nope. Let's get Congressional approval first.
Maybe this delay will allow Trump to focus on his disastrous war in Iran.
plasticmonkey
Lame. The president can build a state-of-the-art command center bunker without an oversized, gauche, useless ballroom over the top.
It’s for HIM, not for the American people and not for national security.
Not in this story is news that his budget proposal includes something like $300 million extra to spruce up (gild) the White House residence. That’s taxpayer money.
GuruMick
Precedent would be in the secretly coded song "Ballroom Blitz " from a decade or so ago.
Planted by the PLO I believe.
bass4funk
This is just another delay, the ballroom will resume construction, the Dems know it, not much they can do, but yeah, publicity for a few weeks to gin up the base, fine.
Underworld
bass4funk
Not just the Dems; the public doesn't support the ballroom project.
It's a hideous monstrosity.
He will need Congressional approval to continue.
HopeSpringsEternal
Ballroom to be built, all paid for by private donations, no President has ever been sued for Whitehouse renovations and Ballroom clearly needed for security, as tents outside totally unacceptable for large gatherings
Why don't Democrats do something positive, introduce serious policy, their lawfare, something Americans HATE
syniksan
Dictator Donald has zero taste, morals nor shame.
Bob Fosse
You don’t know jack and are just speculating. Right?
plasticmonkey
I've heard complaints about this from no one except Trump. Because he wants to put his name and his mark on everything. His whole life is just a middle finger to the whole world, which he thinks hasn't given him enough attention and praise.
plasticmonkey
Why do you want a giant ugly ballroom that's three times the size of the White House? Tell us.
BTW, the stairs in the front lead nowhere.
Nifty
Does Trump understand that ballroom dancing includes waltzes, tango, salsa, etc. but none of the available dances can easily be done to the tune of YMCA?
bass4funk
Why not? Other Presidents have their names on something
Lol, no, it's not. I think the left with their hatred for this man just gives him a huge adrenaline rush to push them as hard as he can. But the real fun in this is that the left bites every time. Lol
For many things, this is true.
bass4funk
I don't think it's ugly, not at all, I think it looks fantastic.
Ok.
plasticmonkey
That's probably the lamest whaddabout yet.
bass4funk
Just speaking the truth, nothing more.
Mike Hunt
@ Bass how you can defend the building of this monstrosity in any shape or form is just mind boggling!
bass4funk
Easy, I just like it, nothing to defend, that you don't understand that half of the nation loves it and the other half (the haters don't), a lot of people like President 44's Presidential library, I don't, and that is fine, to each their own. If you like French Toast, do I have to like it as well?
plasticmonkey
Not even close.
plasticmonkey
Why not?
Blacklabel
Ok, why do you care about this? Be specific.
plasticmonkey
America is not North Korea or Turkmenistan. The president should not be erecting monuments to himself. He is a public servant, not an anointed absolute monarch.
plasticmonkey
It's a stain on the historical legacy of the office of the presidency. It's self-aggrandizement that has no place in the spirit of American democracy. It's funded by wealthy donors who are essentially bribing the president. It has received no authorization from Congress or the necessary bodies. It's ugly. It will be three times larger than the White House itself, essentially spoiling the overall aesthetic. It's unnecessary--there will be very, very few times when it will be filled, and when holding smaller crowds will look pathetic. It will cost the taxpayer in upkeep.
plasticmonkey
It needn't be that big, and you know it.
Blacklabel
You don’t know how many people need to be invited to these events. More space meant more people can safely and comfortably attend.
so your entire complaint boils down to..it’s too big? What size would you accept?
mikeylikesit
Multiple presidents over recent decades have complained that the 200-person East Room is grossly undersized for many state events.
The trust and park service often do renovations using donations and without congressional approval.
The preservation society that started this suit blocking construction aims to preserve what? The wing is already demolished. Rebuilding exactly as it was (if this is what the preservation society wants: insufficient space for many state and White House functions) would be utter folly.
Blacklabel
the relevant commission voted in favor 8-1.
Blacklabel
But but the commission has a bunch of Trump appointees!
of course it does, just like every President appoints his own people to all such commissions.
Underworld
Blacklabel
My first complaint is that it is hideous and it completely ruins the White House.
And my second complaint is that it has had no Congressional approval, no architecture design review nor consent. The approval process has been stacked with Trump people to rubber stamp it. No impact assessments have been done and no feedback from the public has been sought.
So essentially it is Trump's design and he has absolutely no sense of style.
Underworld
Blacklabel
has received no authorization from Congress or the necessary bodies
The same commission stuffed with Trump rubber stampers? Yeah, that would figure.