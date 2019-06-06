Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The US Department of Health and Human Services has terminated a contract with the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) for research involving tissue from elective abortions Photo: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File
world

Trump administration cuts funding for fetal tissue research

0 Comments
By MARK WILSON
WASHINGTON

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration said Wednesday it was discontinuing a multi-million-dollar research contract with a university involving the use of fetal tissue to test new HIV treatments.

The use of embryonic tissue is supported by many scientists who argue it is essential for cutting-edge research, but it is sharply criticized by anti-abortion activists.

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) said it was ending a contract with the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) for research involving tissue from elective abortions.

"Promoting the dignity of human life from conception to natural death is one of the very top priorities of President Trump's administration," the department said in a statement.

It said it had been keeping the UCSF contract alive through 90-day extensions since beginning a review into all fetal tissue research in September last year.

"The current extension expires on June 5, 2019, and there will be no further extensions," the department said.

The statement added that there would be no new research within the National Institutes of Health (NIH) involving fetal tissue, but federally funded research at external institutes would continue for their approved period.

Any new grant proposals at external bodies like universities would be subject to an ethics advisory board before they could receive new government funds.

Last September, the HHS terminated a contact between Advanced Bioscience Resources, Inc. and the Food and Drug Administration that provided human fetal tissue from elective abortions to develop testing protocols.

The decision comes as several conservative-leaning U.S. states have adopted extremely restrictive laws on abortion in the hope that the Supreme Court will opt to revisit a 1973 ruling establishing abortion rights nationwide.

The president has declared himself “strongly Pro-Life” as he seeks to rally his base ahead of his re-election bid in 2020.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Taking Bereavement Leave As a Foreign Worker in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Food & Drink

New Complex ‘Station Lobby’ In Ibaraki Is Packed With Good Food, Entertainment & Learning Facilities

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Anime & Manga

HEY (Hirose Entertainment Yard)

GaijinPot Travel

Health & Beauty

6 Gyms In Tokyo To Help You Stay Fit All Year Long

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 8-9

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink when you’re around Namba station!

BARKT

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Festivals

Sendai Tanabata Festival

GaijinPot Travel