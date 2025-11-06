 Japan Today
Trump reinstates U.S. travel ban, bars citizens of 12 countries
Travelers use a mobile phone at Terminal 8 at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, U.S., June 8, 2025. REUTERS/Bing Guan/File Photo Image: Reuters/Bing Guan
world

Trump administration has revoked 80,000 non-immigrant visas, U.S. official says

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump's administration has revoked around 80,000 non-immigrant visas since its inauguration on January 20 for offenses ranging from driving under the influence to assault and theft, a senior State Department official said on Wednesday.

The extent of the revocations, first reported by Washington Examiner, reflects a broad immigration crackdown initiated when Trump came into office, deporting an unprecedented number of migrants including some who held valid visas.

The administration has also adopted a stricter policy on granting visas, with tightened social media vetting and expanded screening.

Around 16,000 of the visa revocations were tied to cases of driving under the influence, while about 12,000 were for assault and another 8,000 for theft.

"These three crimes accounted for almost half of revocations this year," said the senior State Department official, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

In August, a State Department spokesperson said Washington had revoked more than 6,000 student visas for overstays and breaking the law, including a small number for "support for terrorism."

The department also said last month that it had revoked the visas of at least six people over social media comments about the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in May said he has revoked the visas of hundreds, perhaps thousands, of people, including students, because of involvement in activities that he said went against U.S. foreign policy priorities.

Directives from the State Department this year have ordered U.S. diplomats abroad to be vigilant against any applicants whom Washington may see as hostile to the United States and with a history of political activism.

Trump administration officials have said that student visa and green card holders are subject to deportation over their support for Palestinians and criticism of Israel's conduct in the war in Gaza, calling their actions a threat to U.S. foreign policy and accusing them of being pro-Hamas.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

