Trump administration having early discussions to hold grand military parade in Washington on June 14 -- his birthday

The Trump administration is having early discussions about a grand military parade in Washington this summer, something that is a long-held dream of President Donald Trump.
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said Monday that the administration had reached out to the city about holding a parade on June 14 that would stretch from Arlington, Virginia, where the Pentagon and Arlington National Cemetery are located, across the Potomac River and into Washington.
The Army is in early discussions about potentially adding a parade to the Army's 250th birthday festival, which is being held June 14, according to a defense official who spoke on condition of anonymity because the discussions are ongoing and no decisions have been made.
June 14 is also Trump's 79th birthday.
The White House in a statement said that “no military parade has been scheduled."
The Army birthday festival, which has been in the planning stages for about two years, is to include an array of activities and displays on the National Mall, including Army Stryker armored vehicles, Humvees, helicopters and other equipment.
In a statement, Col. David Butler, an Army spokesman, said that “it’s too early to say yet whether or not we’re having a parade but we’re working with the White House as well as several government agencies to make the celebration a national level event.”
Trump in his first term proposed having a grand military parade in the U.S. after watching one in France on Bastille Day in 2017. Trump said after watching the two-hour procession along the famed Champs-Elysees that he wanted a grander one in Washington on Pennsylvania Avenue.
But the event never happened due to expected high costs, with one estimate of a $92 million price tag, and logistical hangups.
Trump in 2018 said in a post on the social media site then known as Twitter that he was canceling the event over costs and accused local politicians of price gouging.
“When asked to give us a price for holding a great celebratory military parade, they wanted a number so ridiculously high that I cancelled it,” he said in his post.
Bowser, speaking at a news conference Monday, said she didn't know if the event was being “characterized as a military parade" but said military tanks rolling through the city's streets “would not be good.”
“If military tanks were used, they should be accompanied with many millions of dollars to repair the roads," she said.
Takis Karantonis, the chair of the Arlington County Board, said in a statement that Secret Service contacted the county on Friday “regarding the possibility of a military parade to celebrate the 250th Anniversary of the U.S. Army, but no further details were offered.”
Karantonis said it was not clear what the scope of the parade would be but said, “I would hope the Federal Government remains sensitive to the pain and concerns of numerous active military and veteran residents, who have lost or might lose their jobs in recent federal decisions, as they reflect on how best to celebrate the Army’s anniversary.”
The parade plans were first reported by Washington City Paper on Sunday.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Surely a way to save money.
TaiwanIsNotChina
I wonder what people will remember more:
Trump's birthday bash
russia gaining a new border with Romania
Taiwan being destroyed
Jimizo
Old bonespurs has always loved the idea of the military.
Sounds expensive. You could say wasteful.
Anyway, hope it doesn’t clash with golf.
carpslidy
Lol
I'veSeenFootage
Egocentric waste of money. Trump in a nutshell.
wallace
Don't tell Muck/DOGE.
Underworld
Putin has a big military parade.
Xi has a big military parade.
(Trump) I need a military parade to show that I'm a "strongman".
deanzaZZR
May military parade in Moscow to recognize the 80th anniversary of the Red Army victory over Nazi Germany - check
June military parade in Washington DC to celebrate President Trump's ego and 79th birthday - check
August military parade in Beijing to recognize the 80th anniversary of China's victory in the Resist Japan War - check
BB
What a stupid, asinine idea that highlights his fixation on appearances and spectacle rather than substance. Expect nothing less from Mr. Reality TV.
Erik
Ah yes, a $92 million birthday bash — how defensible is that, MAGA friends?
patkim
Little by little, Trump's presidency is looking a lot like the Kim Jong regime in North Korea. Control of the press, arresting and locking up anyone who protests against his actions, choosing people who can get a job based on how loyal they are to him, extorting people to do his bidding, and now wasting taxpayers' money on a military style parade to honor his excellence. Is he going to have the soldiers train hard to march in step and look at him as they march by, like they do in North Korea?
Mr Kipling
Will there be a torch rally? Or how about a giant burning cross in the background?
ClippetyClop
I'm up for the idea, as long as Trump wears a gaudy Gadaffi-style military uniform with enormous epaulets and loads of self-awarded fake medals.
Might be a good occasion for Trump to introduce a mandatory Trump salute too.
This is all stupid, might as well make it ridiculous too.
elephant200
Donald Trump likes the "North Korean style" of propaganda and personal cult workshopping.
"K.J. " the incumbent supreme commander of DPRK(North Korea) get used to mobilize the entire nationals to celebrate the birthday of Kim Ilsun and Kim Jonil, his grandfather and father. I cannot imagine how America can do this but glad to see a North Korean style of USA, you have to organise a many thousands of people singing and dancing on the blvd ifWashington D.C. when Trump's limousine passing by !
lincolnman
Trump will schedule this huuuuge parade to assuage his own ego, while telling everyone that it celebrates the military...
Then the day before, he'll call them all "losers and suckers" (again), and on the day be a no-show because he decided to skip the parade to play golf...
elephant200
Yes, America is not far from being a jumbo size North Korea. Trump's isolation policy like North Korea is being exactly is what he wants !