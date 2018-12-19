NRA disappointed as Trump administration bans bump stocks

The Trump administration Tuesday banned bump stocks, the firearm attachments that allow semi-automatic weapons to fire like machine guns and were used during the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.
The regulation gives gun owners until late March to turn in or destroy the devices. After that, it will be illegal to possess them under the same federal laws that prohibit machine guns.
The National Rifle Association said it was "disappointed" with the decision.
Spokeswoman Jennifer Baker says the Justice Department should provide amnesty for gun owners who already have the devices.
The Justice Department said the attachments will be banned beginning in late March under a law that prohibits machine guns. The new rule reverses a 2010 government decision that found bump stocks didn't amount to machine guns.
Baker said the regulation "fails to address the thousands of law-abiding Americans" who followed the government's previous guidance.
Bump stocks became a focal point of the gun control debate after they were used in October 2017 when a man opened fire from his Las Vegas hotel suite into a crowd at a country music concert, killing 58 people and injuring hundreds more.
The regulation was signed Tuesday by Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker. It will take effect 90 days after it is published in the Federal Register, which is expected to happen Friday.
Bump stock owners will be required to either destroy them or surrender them to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, a senior Justice Department official said. It is impossible to know just how many bump stocks Americans own because the devices aren't traceable, but ATF has estimated that between 280,000 and about 520,000 have been sold since 2010.
Investigators expect most owners will comply with the new rule and ATF will take action against those who don't, the official said. But there's no surefire way to know whether owners are complying. The official briefed reporters on condition of anonymity.
White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said President Donald Trump was "once again fulfilling a promise he made to the American people." Trump had promised the ban in March, saying the devices "turn legal weapons into illegal machines."
Shortly afterward, the Justice Department started the process of amending firearms regulations to define bump stocks as machine guns. ATF received about 186,000 comments on the proposal.
The amended regulations reverse a 2010 ATF decision that found bump stocks did not amount to machine guns and could not be regulated unless Congress changed existing firearms law or passed a new one. In the aftermath of the Las Vegas shooting, some members of Congress sought to ban bump stocks, but no legislation was passed. At least 10 states have sought their own restrictions.
The amended rule was met almost immediately with resistance from gun rights advocates, including Gun Owners of America, which said it would file a lawsuit against the Justice Department and ATF to protect gun owners from "unconstitutional regulations."
"These regulations implicate Second Amendment rights, and courts should be highly suspect when an agency changes its 'interpretation' of a statute in order to impair the exercise of enumerated constitutional rights," the organization's executive director, Erich Pratt, said.
The Justice Department official said the government will fight any legal challenge that may be brought
Police said the gunman in the Las Vegas massacre, Stephen Paddock, fired for more than 10 minutes using multiple weapons outfitted with target scopes and bump stocks. Paddock fatally shot himself after the shooting. There were 23 assault-style weapons, including 14 fitted with rapid-fire "bump stock" devices, strewn about his 32nd-floor hotel suite at the Mandalay Bay casino-hotel.
The largest manufacturer of bump stocks, Slide Fire Solutions, announced in April that it would stop taking orders and shut down its website. The remaining stock of the devices is now being sold by another company, RW Arms, based in Fort Worth, Texas.
arrestpaul
These so-called "bump stocks" were sold over the counter to those who could already legally own firearms, because the BATFE issued a letter to the manufacturer stating that "bump stocks" would be a helpful aid to handicapped hunters, and shooters.
Aly Rustom
Good news. That's one thing Trump got right.
plasticmonkey
Good on Trump.
OssanAmerica
This is why even as a gun owner I don't support the NRA. Bump stocks are nothing more than a loophole to the Federal ban on full autos and they should have been banned as soon as they became available on the market. Not after 58 people died in what could not be called a "shooting" but a "massacre".
CrazyJoe
Now let's do the following
-Ban binary triggers and trigger cranks
-Require universal background checks and close the loopholes at gun shows and private sales.
-Raise the age limit to 21 to buy, sell or own any gun
-Ban high-capacity magazines and drums
-Require the registration of every gun
PTownsend
Good news! At minimum a start.
GOA is an organization even more rightwing than the NRA. I wonder if like the NRA they're also getting 'advertisement' revenues from Russia.
I also wonder if JT posters who've claimed to own a bump stock will destroy theirs.
Strangerland
Small move but a good one.
bass4funk
Good move.
Silvafan
The NRA has been quiet lately. It is the first time that anyone has heard from them in months. I wonder if has anything to do with this:
She was sleeping with an making Russian government connections to GOP and NRA operatives. The NRA helped funnel money from the Russians to the GOP.
Traitors!
theFu
There will be lawsuits over this. Bet on it. Now, if they can get the votes to modify the law, fine.
Red suns
meh
This ban is rendered toothless thanks to 3D printing.
bass4funk
Whoa, no need for all of that, but banning the bump stock is a very good move.
nandakandamanda
No brainer, Trump. (And all the NRA can say is 'disappointed').
On this issue at least the NRA could have said, 'we agree' to claim a little moral high ground, but I guess it's just a swamp after all.
taj
Good decision. Good start.
Kabukilover
NRA “disappointed” about banning bump stocks. When bump stocks are even too much for Trump you can see just how low the NRA is.
expat
"Investigators expect most owners will comply with the new rule and ATF will take action against those who don't, the official said. But there's no surefire way to know whether owners are complying. The official briefed reporters on condition of anonymity."
You can bet that no one other than those who purchased one of these online or with a credit card can be traced. Window dressing. They've outlawed the wrong part of the gun.
HonestDictator
Some things just aren't meant to be available in civilian life. This is obviously one of them. And the NRA knows exactly where they can shove it.
lostrune2
The NRA lost; Trump beat them