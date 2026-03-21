Trump administration sues Harvard alleging failure to protect Jewish students

FILE PHOTO: A view of the Business School campus of Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., April 15, 2025. REUTERS/Faith Ninivaggi/File Photo

By Nate Raymond and Jonathan Stempel

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration escalated its attacks on Harvard University on Friday, as it sued the Ivy League school to recover billions of dollars for allegedly ‌failing to protect Jewish and Israeli students.

Harvard has been a central focus of the president's campaign to force changes at major U.S. universities, which Trump has derided for alleged antisemitic and "radical left" ideologies, by threatening to withhold or take back federal funding.

In a complaint filed ‌in Boston federal court, the U.S. Department of Justice said Harvard remains "deliberately indifferent" to ⁠harassment of Jewish and Israeli students, and has intentionally refused to enforce its campus ⁠rules when victims are ⁠Jews or Israelis.

"This sent the clear message to Harvard’s Jewish and Israeli community that the indifference was not an ‌accident; they were being intentionally excluded and effectively denied equal access to educational opportunities," according to the complaint.

Harvard had ⁠no immediate comment. The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based school previously announced steps ⁠to address antisemitism on campus, including expanding training, improving disciplinary processes, and adopting the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance definition of antisemitism.

Many schools have been accused by the Republican president's administration, as well as in private lawsuits, of turning a blind eye to antisemitism on campus since the outbreak ⁠of war between Israel and Hamas in October 2023.

Among them has been Columbia University, which last July agreed ⁠to pay $220 million to restore federal research money. ‌The Justice Department earlier this month sued the University of California system over alleged discrimination against Jewish and Israeli employees at UCLA.

Most of Friday's lawsuit recapitulates prior incidents and accusations involving Harvard, instead of offering new instances of alleged discrimination.

According to the complaint, Harvard's indifference to Jews and Israelis violates Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of ‌1964, which bans discrimination based on race, color and national origin in programs receiving federal funding.

It came less than two months after Trump said his administration was seeking $1 billion from Harvard to settle probes into school policies, after a published report said Trump dropped a demand for only $200 million.

The administration also accused Harvard in a February 13 lawsuit of failing to produce documents for a probe into whether its admissions process was biased against white applicants.

U.S. District Judge Richard Stearns, an appointee of former Democratic President Bill Clinton, was assigned to Friday's lawsuit.

It's unclear how much the administration is seeking. The complaint said Harvard is set to receive more than $2.6 billion of taxpayer money from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services alone. Last June, ‌that department's Office of Civil Rights found Title VI violations.

The lawsuit seeks to recover all federal grants to Harvard during its noncompliance, and permission to freeze payments on existing grants.

It also seeks the appointment of a U.S.-approved independent outside monitor of Harvard's compliance.

"Since October 7th, 2023, ‌too many of our educational institutions have allowed antisemitism to flourish on campus – Harvard included," U.S. Attorney General ⁠Pamela Bondi said in a statement. "Today's litigation ⁠underscores the Trump administration's commitment to demanding better from our ​nation's schools."

The Trump administration and Harvard have battled in court multiple times, including litigation brought by ⁠Harvard itself.

Last September, U.S. District Judge Allison ‌Burroughs in Boston ruled that the White House illegally canceled more than $2 billion of ​Harvard research grants.

Four months earlier, Burroughs blocked White House efforts to bar international students from attending classes at Harvard. The White House is appealing both decisions. Burroughs was appointed by former Democratic President Barack Obama.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.