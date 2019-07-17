Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway speaks with reporters at the White House, Tuesday, July 16, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
world

Trump aide Conway asks reporter, 'What's your ethnicity?'

0 Comments
NEW YORK

White House adviser Kellyanne Conway says she meant no disrespect in asking a reporter to reveal his ethnicity.

Her question came during an informal press gathering Tuesday when reporter Andrew Feinberg asked her about President Donald Trump's tweets regarding freshmen Democratic congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Ayanna Pressley and Ilhan Omar. Feinberg wondered what countries Trump was referring to when he suggested the American politicians should return to their countries of origin.

Conway replied, "What's your ethnicity?"

After a brief pause, Feinberg asked why that was relevant to his question.

Conway, who said she is of Italian and Irish descent, tweeted later that she was trying to make the point that "We are all from somewhere else 'originally.'"

Feinberg works for the technology publication Breakfast Media.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

0 Comments
Login to comment

Italian or Irish or French or Australian, etc are ethnicities? yeah... right...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

What an asinine thing to do. Completely irrelevant and only confirms the Donny and his people are bigots.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Art & Culture

6 Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Kimonos

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Café Etranger Narad

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 20-21

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Hair Loss in Japan: The Causes—and Solutions!

Savvy Tokyo

Japan Ranked No. 2 Study Abroad Destination in Asia

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #39: 7-Eleven Gets Roasted on Twitter for 7Pay Fail

GaijinPot Blog

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 29

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Grab a free drink while you’re in Fukuoka!

GARB LEAVES

Shrines & Temples

Aiki Shrine and Ibaraki Branch Dojo

GaijinPot Travel