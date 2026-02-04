Trump and Colombia's Petro meet at White House

U.S. President Donald Trump and his Colombian counterpart Gustavo Petro meet at the Oval Office at the White House, in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 3, 2026. Colombia Presidency/Handout via REUTERS

By Bo Erickson, Luis Jaime Acosta and Gram Slattery

U.S. President Donald Trump and Colombian President Gustavo Petro met for the first time on Tuesday, in a White House encounter widely seen as a test of whether they ‌could reach a lasting detente despite clashing ideologies and reputations for unpredictability.

Petro left the White House shortly after 1 p.m., after spending roughly two hours in the executive mansion.

The meeting was held in private, with no press allowed in the room. One image released by the White House showed ⁠the two leaders sitting together in the Oval Office, with Trump holding a serious, if inscrutable, ‍expression. Vice President JD Vance was also present.

A pamphlet held by one of Petro's aides read: "COLOMBIA: America's ‍Ally against Narcoterrorists."

Trump, who has ‍voiced a desire for American dominance over all of Latin America, has in recent months had an up-and-down relationship with Petro, ⁠a former anti-imperialist guerrilla who was elected Colombia's president in 2022.

In October, Trump called Petro an "illegal drug leader" though he provided no evidence, and in January, he mooted military action against ​the longtime ally, which he has accused of failing to control the narcotics trade.

Petro has been harshly critical of Trump. He has said the Trump administration's deadly strikes on alleged drug boats amount to war crimes and he described the U.S. operation last month deposing Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro as a "kidnapping."

In January, the two leaders held a phone call that both described positively, a surprise thaw that resulted in Petro's invitation to Washington. Trump told reporters on Monday that Petro's tone had ⁠changed of late, implying that he had become more acquiescent after the Maduro raid.

"We're gonna have a good meeting," Trump said.

Still, if the two men have anything in common, it is that they behave unpredictably, speak elliptically and change opinions quickly.

At the Tuesday meeting, Colombian officials planned to deliver a detailed presentation on their main anti-drug achievements, including figures on cocaine seizures, according to three sources with knowledge of the matter.

Will Freeman, fellow for Latin America studies at the Council on Foreign Relations, said ahead of the meeting that it could go smoothly if Petro stuck to discussing counternarcotics, rather than broader philosophical disagreements.

"But everything we know about both presidents' personalities suggests that's not going to happen," he said.

If the two leaders fail to reach a more lasting rapprochement, it could have profound implications for regional security, analysts said.

Colombia is the world's top producer of coca, the main ingredient in cocaine, and several U.S.-designated terrorist organizations are present in the country.

But it has also been one of Washington's staunchest allies in the region, working closely with successive administrations to suppress drug flows northward.

Under Petro, coca production ​in Colombia has climbed, though the exact figures are a matter of dispute. Bogota argues that while the government has shifted away from forced eradication - a policy that can harm subsistence farmers - it has ramped up seizures and more sophisticated interdiction ⁠efforts.

For foreign leaders, meetings with Trump can be fraught, and many have resorted to flattery to minimize tension with the president and his advisers.

It was far from clear, however, that Petro - who has positioned himself as a thorn in Washington's side for almost all of his career - would choose that ‍route. Colombia requested the meeting take place with no press, a Colombian source said.

Last week, Petro urged Colombian migrants to return ‌from Chile, Argentina and the United States so ‌as not to be treated like "slaves." He also said it is ‍better to live in Havana than in Miami, which he described as traffic-clogged and cultureless.

Before departing for Washington, Petro struck an upbeat if lofty tone.

"I think we ‌should fill ourselves with optimism," he told public television station RTVC. "I'll be expecting you on Tuesday, ‍when I am meeting with the president, to be in all the public squares, to build the chain of affection, the certainty of love."

