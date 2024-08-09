Trump and Harris to debate Sept 10 on ABC; Trump says he wants two more

U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and Democratic opponent Kamala Harris will debate on Sept 10 on ABC, the network confirmed on Thursday, setting up the first face-to-face matchup between the rivals in what polls show is an extremely close race.
In a rambling news conference at his Palm Beach, Florida, residence, Trump said he wanted additional debates on Sept 4 and Sept 25 that would air on Fox and NBC. He did not detail specific terms, such as whether there would be an audience, and his campaign later clarified that he had mixed up which network would host which debate.
The Harris campaign did not comment. At a campaign event in Detroit, Harris said she was looking forward to the Sept 10 debate, an NBC reporter said on X.
Trump had previously suggested he might back out of the ABC debate, which was scheduled before Harris, the U.S. vice president, replaced President Joe Biden as the Democratic presidential candidate less than three weeks ago, upending the contest.
An Ipsos poll published on Thursday found Harris had widened her lead over Trump since late July. She leads Trump 42% to 37%, compared to a July 22-23 Reuters/Ipsos survey, which showed her up 37% to 34% over Trump.
The news conference was Trump's first public appearance since Harris selected Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate on Tuesday.
Harris and Walz have headlined rallies in the battleground states of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin this week, drawing tens of thousands of attendees in a fresh sign of how her late entry into the race has galvanized Democrats.
Her rapid rise has sent Trump's team scrambling to recalibrate their strategy and messaging. Opinion polls show Harris has erased the lead Trump had built over President Joe Biden, and Democrats have raked in hundreds of millions of dollars from voters and big donors in a matter of weeks.
Trump insisted on Thursday he has not altered his approach to the race, arguing that Harris shares responsibility for Biden's record.
In a question-and-answer session with reporters that stretched beyond an hour, Trump hopped from topic to topic, claiming Harris and Walz were weak candidates who were already dropping in the polls.
Nevertheless, Trump lamented that he isn't able to face Biden in the election, suggesting the president was a victim of an unconstitutional plot to dislodge him from atop the Democratic ticket.
Biden dropped his faltering reelection bid under pressure from fellow Democrats worried about his chances of victory in the Nov 5 election after a poor debate performance against Trump.
Asked about his controversial comments last week that Harris, who is of Black and Indian decent, recently "happened to turn Black," Trump said: "You'll have to ask her that question, because she's the one that said it, I didn't say it.... To me it doesn't matter. But to her, from her standpoint, I think it's very disrespectful to both, really, whether it's Indian or Black, I think it's very disrespectful to both."
Trump's initial comments, delivered to an audience of Black journalists, drew widespread condemnation and left donors and aides baffled and alarmed, according to sources.
Trump also on Thursday mocked the size of Harris' campaign crowds, even though they have matched his of late. He falsely claimed the size of the crowd he addressed on Jan 6, 2021 – the day his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol – was as large as those who packed the National Mall in Washington for Dr. Martin Luther King's "I Have a Dream" speech in 1963.
"We actually had more people," Trump said. "But I'm ok with it, because I liked Dr Martin Luther King."
Echoing a recent criticism from his campaign, Trump criticized Harris for not doing a press interview since launching her campaign.
"She can't do an interview. She's barely competent," Trump said, later again calling her "nasty," a go-to line that he often uses to disparage female critics.
Trump has conducted a steady stream of media interviews, though they are usually with friendly, right-leaning outlets and reporters. On Wednesday, he called into the "Fox & Friends" morning program and took questions from the program's hosts.
Trump announced the news conference on Thursday morning on his social media platform, and only a select group of reporters were given the advance notice needed to travel to his Florida resort in time. Reuters was not extended an invitation.
Harris and Walz met with auto workers in Detroit on Thursday, following the United Auto Workers union's endorsement of their candidacy, as part of a push to mobilize blue-collar workers in key battleground states.© Thomson Reuters 2024.
Underworld
He won't want those debates after Harris wipes the floor with him on the 10th.
Trump is in for a shock.
Cards fan
Wasn't September 10th the plan all along?
lincolnman
MAGA-world is crashing and burning...
"Former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said Thursday that former President Trump’s “self-announced” press conference shows the GOP presidential nominee is “panicking.”
In a post on the social platform X, the ex-Trump aide said she suspects the former president is frustrated by the positive press attention Vice President Harris has gotten recently and wants to take back the spotlight.
“Re: Trump’s self-announced press conference today at 2 pm: He’s panicking,” wrote Grisham, who also served as White House communications director and as former first lady Melania Trump’s chief of staff and press secretary.
“I’ve seen this play many times,” she continued. “He thinks his team is failing him & no one can speak better/’save’ his campaign/defend him but him. He hates the coverage Harris is getting & thinks only he can fix it.”
https://www.yahoo.com/news/ex-white-house-aide-says-170158224.html
Sounds like she knows her former boss very well...just like Tillertson, Mattis, Kelly, McMaster, Cohn, Milley, Esper, et al, most have said he is an "idiot with the understanding of a fifth grader"....
John
“See you at Faux or not at all”
Oops. Another MAGA-flail fail.
John
And that unscheduled, hurriedly arranged presser was pure stream of consciousness meltdown.
As the Harris campaign said, “Tump took a break from taking a break, but on a pair of pants and had a meltdown.”
Banthu
I can't wait.
Remember the look on the EU foreign ministers' faces when Harris said "Russia is a big country and Ukraine is a small country"
They were stunned in silence that she would make such a simplistic comment.
plasticmonkey
Our MAGA friends will dispute this poll. It doesn’t fit what they “feel”.
He’s nuts.
Looking forward to Trump facing more humiliation.
GuruMick
Can we put bets on Trump losing ?
Sure thing , baby.
Bob Fosse
More backpedaling, “I didn’t say that”. So weak.
Cards fan
Me too, but not for the same reasons. :)
Yes. I'm sure Trump, known for articulate nature, and attention to detail, is going to wipe the floor with her. ;) Come on now, you know how bad he's going to screw this up, don't you?
I'll bet that 1) She significantly outperforms him in terms of composure and answering the actual questions, and 2) he's going to launch a racist/sexist diatribe against her. This will probably be the final nail in his campaign coffin.
owzer
I wish they’d debate 10 times! Harris needs to be asked some questions by someone because the media certainly hasn’t been doing it!
NotThe One
Trump HAD to because he realized that he’d painted himself into a corner and was going to be ranting to the faithful for 90 minutes on Fox ENTERTAINMENT while Harris was going to be speaking to the rest of the nation uninterrupted for 90 minutes on ABC … this is the first of MANY times he’s going to cave and backdown over the next 90 days …. He can feel things slipping away and he’s scared!
John
owzerToday 07:41 am JST
Just like the hard-hitting questions that Trump dodges on his Faux call ins? lol.
NotThe One
I just finished listening to Trump's press conference at Mar-a-Lago. Not surprisingly, fact-checking points out numerous false statements in Trump's remarks. I won't cover all of them, but I was taking notes so the quotation marks represent Trump's own words.
(1) Trump indicated that "no one was killed on January 6." False.
(2) Trump stated verbatim that "Biden weaponized the DOJ against me." False.
(3) Trump stated that Kamala Harris "mounted a coup against Joe Biden." False.
(4) Trump indicated that "the 2020 election was a peaceful transfer of power." False. In his attempt to overturn 2020 election results, Trump litigated his claim before 60 judges, many of whom were Trump appointees. Every case was either denied or dismissed. I could go on but the fact remains that Trump and his campaign are in a free-fall, and all that he has in his arsenal of ammunition are ad hominem attacks against his opponents, his palpable anger and fear, and his usual name-calling and finger-pointing. At this point, Trump and his campaign are gasping for air.
itsonlyrocknroll
Why is not feasible for a debate weekly across the networks right up until Nov 5th, multiple locations alternate VP/Presidential nominee.
US government are actively embroiled in two wars, close to escalating into serious cross boarder major conflicts.
An economy still poisoned by a pandemic, cost of living crise, an unstable US labour market.
Cost of future net zero implementation.
Let the US electorate be privy to GOP/DEM policy as it evolves to market forces, the pressures of foreign instability.
Lets see what lurks under the campaigns, VP nominees fingernails.
NotThe One
Donald wants a friendly moderator to pitch him softball questions, an open microphone so he's free to interrupt at will, an open stage so he can stalk his opponent, and a friendly audience to cheer him on and boo his opponent. Other than those, he's open to anything...
LOL! Trump is OLD and WEIRD!
lincolnman
So besides his recent "senior moments" where he said our cities will be beseeched by "marbs" and that we must "fund the place", Trump now has anther mental meltdown where he can't remember which network he wants another debate on....pitiful...
And as one of our MAGA-friends here likes to say, isn't this bigly "flippety, floppety?
I mean, he agrees to a debate on ABC on Sep 10th, then when Harris replaces Biden he chickens out and refuses that date and says it must be on Fox, and now he's back to agreeing to the original Sep 10th on ABC...
That's more backflips than Simone Biles did this week....someone give him a Gold Medal for Flip-Flopping - he'd probably be proud of it...
Underworld
Banthu
And remember when she said about hurricane Florence:
*“one of the wettest the US has ever seen from the standpoint of water”*
Oh, that was Trump...