Ukrainian servicemen fire a Grad MLRS towards Russian troops near the frontline town of Pokrovsk
FILE PHOTO: Ukrainian service members of the 25th Sicheslav Airborne Brigade fire a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launch system towards Russian troops near the frontline town of Pokrovsk, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine April 19, 2025. REUTERS/Anatolii Stepanov/File Photo Image: Reuters/Anatolii Stepanov
world

Trump, Zelenskyy clash again and U.S. warns it could abandon Ukraine talks

11 Comments
By Doina Chiacu, Elizabeth Piper and John Irish
WASHINGTON/LONDON/PARIS

U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy clashed again on Wednesday on efforts to end the three-year-old war in Ukraine, with the U.S. leader chiding Zelenskyy for refusing to recognize Russia's occupation of Crimea.

Trump's Vice President JD Vance said it was time for Russia and Ukraine to either agree to a U.S. peace proposal "or for the United States to walk away from the process," echoing a warning Trump gave last week.

Speaking to reporters in India, Vance said the proposal called for freezing territorial lines "at some level close to where they are today" and a "long-term diplomatic settlement that hopefully will lead to long-term peace."

"The only way to really stop the killing is for the armies to both put down their weapons, to freeze this thing," he said.

A former Western official familiar with the U.S. proposal said it also called for the recognition of Russia's annexation of Crimea.

Zelenskyy's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, said on Wednesday in an X post that he stressed to the U.S. in London that Ukraine "will stand firm on its core principles during the negotiations" that relate to sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Zelenskyy on Tuesday reiterated that Ukraine will not recognize Russia's annexation of Crimea, saying: "There’s nothing to talk about here. This is against our constitution."

Trump, who argued with Zelenskyy in a televised Oval Office meeting in March, called this an inflammatory statement that made a peace deal harder to achieve.

The U.S. president said Crimea was lost years ago "and is not even a point of discussion."

"Nobody is asking Zelenskyy to recognize Crimea as Russian Territory but, if he wants Crimea, why didn’t they fight for it eleven years ago when it was handed over to Russia without a shot being fired?" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Russian fighters seized control of the Crimean peninsula in 2014 in a move that was condemned internationally. Few countries recognize Russia's claim to Crimea.

Trump scolded the Ukrainian leader and said the U.S. was trying to stop the killing in his country and that they were "very close to a deal" for peace.

Since taking office in January, Trump has sharply altered the U.S. approach, pressing Ukraine to agree to a ceasefire while easing many measures the Biden administration took to punish Russia for its 2022 full-scale invasion of its neighbor.

Nevertheless, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said after Wednesday's talks, Kyiv was committed to working with the U.S. to achieve peace.

RUBIO CANCELS LONDON TRIP

Earlier, U.S., Ukrainian and European officials met in London for peace talks aimed at ending the three-year war. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio canceled his trip there, raising questions over how much progress was being made.

Rubio's no-show prompted cancelation of a broader meeting with foreign ministers from Ukraine, Britain, France and Germany, underscoring the gaps between Washington, Kyiv and its European allies over how to bring an end to the war.

Trump has warned Washington could walk away if there was no progress on a deal soon. He raised the pressure on Sunday when he said he hoped Moscow and Kyiv would make a deal this week to end the conflict.

At the heart of Wednesday's talks was an attempt to establish what Kyiv could possibly accept after Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff presented proposals to a similar session in Paris last week. Three diplomats said those proposals appeared to demand more concessions from Ukraine than Russia.

A spokesperson for British Prime Minister Keir Starmer played down any disappointment over Rubio's abrupt cancellation and said the talks involved "substantive technical meetings with European, U.S. and Ukrainian officials on how to stop the fighting."

"We remain absolutely committed to securing a just and lasting peace in Ukraine and these talks today are an important part of that," the spokesperson said.

One official close to the negotiations said progress was being made.

Since Trump expressed his desire to broker peace in Ukraine and made a surprise call to Russian President Vladimir Putin in February, European nations have scrambled to find ways to support Kyiv against Moscow while keeping the U.S. onside.

But Witkoff's proposals, which several sources have said included recognizing Russia's annexation of Crimea, Washington beginning to lift sanctions on Russia and ruling out Ukrainian membership of NATO, were unacceptable to both Kyiv and other European nations.

Sources said U.S. proposals include Ukraine and the Europeans accepting Russia's control of the 20% of Ukraine's territory that it has gained in the war. Russia is pushing for lifting of EU sanctions against it before negotiations are finished, which Europe staunchly opposes, diplomats said.

A source close to the discussions said the downgrading of the parley came after Ukraine drafted a paper for the Europeans on Tuesday in which it said there would be no discussions on territorial issues until "a full and unconditional ceasefire".

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.
Somebody needs to explain to the US manchildren that countries don't just offer up their territory for no gd reason. Provide the security guarantee or nothing will be on the table.

2 ( +5 / -3 )

"The only way to really stop the killing is for the armies to both put down their weapons, to freeze this thing,"

Oh, that’s all anyone had to say? /s. Who knew it was so easy?

“I’ll get it settled very fast” remember who said this dozens of times?

2 ( +4 / -2 )

Somebody needs to explain to the US manchildren that countries don't just offer up their territory for no gd reason. Provide the security guarantee or nothing will be on the table.

Then don’t like Trump said, he’s right, if Zelenskyy doesn’t want to capitulate or give into any concessions fine, Trump will most likely walk away and the guy can deal with Vlad himself. This is just beyond unsustainable, if Europe wants to jump in, they should put in the time and effort to take this fight to the next level and they can use all the resources they have.

-5 ( +2 / -7 )

Vance, Witkoff and Trump are idiots if they think that Ukraine will accept that Crimea is Russian. Witkoff and Trump are idiots, but Vance isn’t.

So this is a cynical ploy to abandon Ukraine and back Russia.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Trump will most likely walk away 

For months you said Trump would end this war.

3 ( +5 / -2 )

Trump cares about nothing but himself and Vance hates Europe. Witkoff is just another useful idiot who Putin has conned.

Such weak and incompetent US leadership.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Then don’t like Trump said, he’s right, if Zelenskyy doesn’t want to capitulate or give into any concessions fine, Trump will most likely walk away 

In every meaningful sense, Trump walked away on day one. He has made no effort to use any leverage on Russia, and instead pressures Ukraine to surrender.

The US has walked away not just from Ukraine, but "the West" more generally. It is unfortunate for the rest of the West, but Russia poses too great a global threat to allow Putin to succeed. And it is unfortunate that Trump is too myopic to see that he's been played by Putin.

Wherever Trump goes, instability and chaos follows.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

“There’s a very easy negotiation to take place. But I don’t want to tell you what it is because then I can’t use that negotiation; it’ll never work. But it’s a very easy negotiation to take place. I will have it solved within one day, a peace between them”.

He said that over 2 years ago. And since then maga kept saying he would get it done and blaming Biden/Harris for not ending the war.

Now maga are fine with him actually doing nothing and walking away. Despicable hypocrites.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Russian fighters seized control of the Crimean peninsula in 2014 in a move that was condemned internationally. Few countries recognize Russia's claim to Crimea.

But the US now does, because they're on Putin's side.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Hegseth is drunk again.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

. . . U.S. warns it could abandon Ukraine talks

Like music to Putin's ears.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

For months you said Trump would end this war.

Yes, but if Zelenskyy wants to play hardball without a pot to leak in, then I think he should go for it by himself. Don’t get me wrong, Putin is moron himself, but if Zelenskyy doesn’t want to give an inch, Trump has other things to do, like focus on fixing the problems in the US, he can’t babysit these two kids forever.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Trump is compromised as Russian agent

0 ( +0 / -0 )

