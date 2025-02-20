Trump and Zelenskyy trade barbs as U.S.-Ukraine relations sour over war with Russia

Relations between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. President Donald Trump deteriorated rapidly Wednesday as Zelenskyy said Trump was living in a Russian-made “disinformation space" and Trump called Zelenskyy “a dictator without elections” in comments that were sure to complicate efforts to end the war.
Zelenskyy also said he would like Trump’s team “to be more truthful” as he offered his first response to a series of striking claims that Trump made a day earlier, including falsely suggesting that Kyiv was to blame for the war, which enters its fourth year next week.
The comments were a staggering back-and-forth between leaders of two countries that have been staunch allies in recent years under Trump’s predecessor. While former President Joe Biden was in the White House, the U.S. provided crucial military equipment to Kyiv to fend off the invasion and used its political weight to defend Ukraine and isolate Russia on the world stage.
The Trump administration has started charting a new course, reaching out to Russia and pushing for a peace deal. Senior officials from both countries held talks Tuesday to discuss improving ties, negotiating an end to the war and potentially preparing a meeting between Trump and Putin after years of frosty relations.
Trump lashed out at Zelenskyy in a social media post that apparently referred to the fact that Ukraine has delayed elections that were scheduled for April 2024 because of the invasion.
Trump also called Zelenskyy “a modestly successful comedian” who “talked the United States of America into spending $350 Billion Dollars, to go into a War that couldn’t be won, that never had to start, but a War that he, without the U.S. and ‘TRUMP,’ will never be able to settle.”
The president went on to say that the only thing Zelenskyy "was good at was playing Biden ‘like a fiddle.’” He advised Zelenskyy to “move fast or he is not going to have a Country left.”
Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he would like to meet with Trump.
Russia’s army crossed the border on Feb. 24, 2022, in an all-out invasion that Putin sought to justify by falsely asserting that it was needed to protect civilians in eastern Ukraine. He also accused the U.S. and its allies of ignoring Russia’s demand to prevent Ukraine from joining NATO and to offer Moscow security guarantees. Ukraine and its allies denounced the assault as an unprovoked act of aggression.
“I would like to have a meeting, but it needs to be prepared so that it brings results,” Putin said Wednesday in televised remarks. He added that he would be “pleased” to meet Trump but noted that Trump has acknowledged that a Ukrainian settlement could take longer than he initially hoped.
The Russian leader hailed Tuesday's talks between Russian and U.S. senior officials in the Saudi capital of Riyadh as “very positive.” He said officials who took part in the talks described the U.S. delegation to him as “completely different people who were open to the negotiation process without any bias, without any condemnation of what was done in the past,” and determined to work together with Moscow.
Putin said “the goal and subject” of Tuesday’s talks “was the restoration of Russia-U.S. relations.”
“Without increasing the level of trust between Russia and the United States, it is impossible to resolve many issues, including the Ukrainian crisis. The goal of this meeting was precisely to increase trust between Russia and the United States,” Putin said.
He brushed off Zelenskyy's complaints about Ukraine being left out of the U.S.-Russian talks, saying that Kyiv’s reaction was “unfounded.”
“President Trump told me during our phone call that the United States are proceeding from the assumption that the negotiations process will involve Russia and Ukraine,” Putin said. “No one is going to exclude Ukraine out of it.”
Putin also added that he was surprised to see Trump showing “restraint” regarding the European leaders who backed his rival in the U.S. election.
“All European leaders effectively intervened directly in the U.S. elections,” he said, adding that some “directly insulted” Trump. “Frankly speaking, I’m surprised to see the newly elected U.S. president’s restraint regarding his allies, who have behaved in a boorish way to put it straight.”
Putin reiterated the Kremlin’s official line that Russia never rejected the possibility of talks with Kyiv or its European allies. “The Europeans have stopped contacts with Russia. The Ukrainian side has forbidden itself to negotiate," he said in a reference to Zelenskyy's 2022 decree that rejected any talks with Moscow.
Zelenskyy's remarks Wednesday came shortly before he was expected to meet with Keith Kellogg, the U.S. special envoy for Ukraine and Russia as part of the administration's recent diplomatic blitz.
Ukraine and its European supporters have expressed concern that they weren’t invited to the talks between top American and Russian diplomats in Saudi Arabia, amid larger worries that the deal taking shape could be unfavorable to Kyiv.
At a news conference Tuesday, Trump showed little patience for Ukraine’s objections to being excluded. He also said, without providing the source, that Zelenskyy’s approval rating stood at 4%, while telling reporters that Ukraine “should have never started” the war and “could have made a deal” to prevent it.
Zelenskyy replied Wednesday at his own news conference: "We have seen this disinformation. We understand that it is coming from Russia.” He said that Trump “lives in this disinformation space.”
Zelenskyy said he hoped Kellogg would walk through Kyiv and ask Ukrainians "if they trust their president? Do they trust Putin? Let him ask about Trump, what they think after the statements made by their president."
Russian state TV and other state-controlled media reacted with glee to what they portrayed as Trump’s cold shoulder to Zelenskyy.
“Trump isn’t even trying to hide his irritation with Zelenskyy,” the Rossiya channel said at the top of its newscast.
“Trump steamrolled Zelenskyy for his complaints about the talks with Russia,” the daily Komsomolskaya Pravda said.
Trump also suggested Ukraine ought to hold elections, which have been postponed due to the war and the consequent imposition of martial law, in accordance with the Ukrainian Constitution.
Zelenskyy also referred to “the story” that 90% of all aid received by Ukraine comes from the United States.
He said that, for instance, about 34% of all weapons in Ukraine are domestically produced and over 30% of support comes from Europe.
The battlefield has brought more grim news for Ukraine in recent months. A relentless onslaught in eastern areas by Russia's bigger army is grinding down Ukrainian forces, who are slowly but steadily being pushed backward at some points on the 1,000-kilometer (600-mile) front line.
American officials have signaled that Ukraine’s hopes of joining NATO to ward off Russian aggression after reaching a possible peace agreement won’t happen. Zelenskyy says any settlement will require U.S. security commitments to keep Russia at bay.
“We understand the need for security guarantees,” Kellogg, a retired three-star general, said in comments carried by Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne Novyny on his arrival at Kyiv's train station.
Kellogg said he would convey what he learns on his visit to Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio to "ensure that we get this one right."
Underworld
What an absolute moron Trump is in being so easily manipulated by Putin.
Nobody but Putin and Trump calls Zelenskyy a dictator.
That is because it isn’t true. Zelenskyy is popular in Ukraine and elections cannot be held because it against the constitution. But more importantly, how can people vote if the polls are being bombed by Russia.
Putin sees this misinformation as a way to destabilize Ukraine.
And to suggest that Ukraine started the war, shows how easily manipulated Trump is. Putin has him wrapped around his little finger.
JeffLee
The US political system is fundamentally flawed if it can elect a president who is not just a convicted felon but so wrong and misinformed about the most fundamental and critical issues -- while getting away with it. Where is the accountability? At one point will the system force Trump to explain himself, including his belief - and his policies based on that belief -- that Ukraine started the war and not Putin?
The US needs to reform itself after Trump is gone. Maybe adopt the UK parliamentry model. The White House or executive branch has become too powerful and too shielded from accountability. In the UK system, PMs must go in front of parliament and explain themselves on a regular basis, often amid fiery atmosphere. It would never elect a Trump.
Mr Kipling
The war was started by the US using NATO expansion and "Nationalist" elements in Ukraine to pressure Russia. It was the Russian military that crossed the border but that was not the start of this conflict. So many are unable to see past that simple fact. Wars don't "start" with the first trigger pull.
Yrral
Trump has always been a Russian agent Google Trump RT
I'veSeenFootage
Out of all the dangerously idiotic things Trump has ever said, this might be in his top 3. Now let's see if there are still republicans with a spine left who will stand up to him for spewing Russian propaganda.
FizzBit
Oh yeah, pull back the curtain and there stands Victoria (cookies-n-coup) Nuland, the Wizard of this failed experiment that has cost too many lives. She should be held responsible, along with Biden, Johnson with his (Midnight train to Kiev) trick, et al. Warmongers and imperialists at best, war criminals at worst.
Peter Neil
“ Out of all the dangerously idiotic things Trump has ever said, this might be in his top 3”
trump saying that ukraine started the war might be a top 3.
there are just so many thousands of idiotic things, it’s hard keep track, let alone rank.
iknowall
This war will be resolved by Trump.
After Biden was manipulated by both Ukraine and Russia and the US has flushed away billions of dollars, only Trump can end this war.
I'veSeenFootage
You forgot the talking point about all the nazis in Ukraine, Sergei!
bass4funk
I disagree, the Dems tried every trick in the book and even tried to override the rules and laws, but it all failed, all of it.
If you make that argument, then we should say, Federal officials who hide government servers in public restrooms should be imprisoned or getting our ambassador killed or having an affair with an intern, there should be accountability for those actions as well right? Let’s be fair all around and not cherry pick as to who should be arrested or prosecuted for so called crimes.
He wants an end to this war, it’s destabilizing Europe, Zelenskyy had his chance, we invested billions and the average American is tired of investing into a country that has no future and over ours? We have enough problems of our own, you always take care of home first before you help others.
The way the future looks for the Democrat party, that will take some time, as of now the Dems have nothing.
ROFL!!!
Thanks, but if we wanted to be like the UK we would have never left that island. That was the entire reason of leaving. The people each individual should have the absolute control and voice as to who they want to lead them and run the country.
M3M3M3
Anyone with half a brain already knew it would end like this, even back in 2022. I've said it consistently. Only the most deluded armchair generals were convinced that Ukraine could ever defeat Russia, or that the US or EU would send their own blood and treasure to die in Ukrainian trenches as the public watches them being picked off by FPV drones.
This nonsense of meddling in Ukraine was always going to end in tears. Europe's economy is in tatters, US invincibility and prestige has evaporated, Russia and China are close allies, the US dollar now carries even more sanctions risk, and small states are recognizing the potential benefits of another multi-polar world.
Primusinter
Why are you so confident about the popularity of Zel in Ukraine? Where did you get this information? You know yourself that this is pure lies! Take any Ukrainian forum or discussion on the most Russophobic resource, and you won't read a single kind word about Zel. It's your wishful thinking. Well, if Zel himself believes that his popularity is above 50%, why is he so afraid of the elections?
theFu
Exactly. "Trump the appeaser." So much for backbone. Put some B-1s into the sky and bomb any non-Ukraine fighters inside Ukraine borders pre-2014. Trump needs a backbone.
Amber
That's one condescending moron. The hatred toward the US is growing by the day.
bass4funk
The average American doesn’t care what the world thinks of it, nor should they.
funkymofo
Putin’s puppy.
JeffLee
Someone needs a history lesson. When the Soviet Union collapsed, one of the first things eastern European nations did was ask for NATO membership. NATO was reluctant to an extent, afraid of upsetting Moscow, and spent several years debating and delaying until about six years later. NATO expanded because that's what the former East Bloc nations wanted.
Underworld
Mr Kipling
that Ukraine started the war and not Putin...
That’s completely bs. The US wasn’t expanding NATO and, news alert, Ukraine wasn’t attempting to join NATO.
Primusinter
There are so many disputes over the legality of Zelensky's stay in power during martial law.The Constitution of Ukraine has regulated the issue of extending powers on the basis of martial law only in relation to the Verkhovna Rada. There is no such constitutional norm in relation to the president. There is nothing in the Constitution of Ukraine that you all claim here! But there is a law in the electoral code of Ukraine prohibiting presidential elections during martial law. Nevertheless, the Office of the President does not apply to the Constitutional Court of Ukraine to clarify this issue. That is, there are doubts that the judge will side with the expired president. In short, hold elections, as required by the Constitution. Period.
FizzBit
Wrong