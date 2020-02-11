Newsletter Signup Register / Login
US President Donald Trump claps for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as they address a joint rally in Houston in September 2019 Photo: AFP/File
world

Trump announces visit to India Feb 24-25

By Thomas B Shea
WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump will visit India, with stops in the capital New Delhi and the western state of Gujarat, from Feb 24-25, the White House announced Monday.

Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will make the trip to "strengthen the United States-India strategic partnership," the announcement said.

Gujarat is the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and was also the home of independence icon Mahatma Gandhi.

The White House said that Trump and Modi talked by telephone over the weekend.

The two leaders have pursued a close relationship, with Modi visiting in September and hosting Trump at a huge rally in Houston, Texas, dubbed "Howdy, Modi!"

