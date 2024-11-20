 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
The 64-year-old former heart surgeon was a prominent TV personality championed by Oprah Winfrey Image: AFP
world

Trump appoints TV celebrity 'Dr. Oz' to key U.S. health post

WASHINGTON

Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he was appointing Mehmet Oz, a former surgeon and TV celebrity known as "Dr. Oz," to lead the United States' massive public health insurance program.

The 64-year-old heart surgeon was championed on daytime television by Oprah Winfrey before he entered politics with an unsuccessful bid for a Senate seat in 2022.

Oz is the latest of Trump's eye-catching nominations to key positions, including Fox News host Pete Hegseth to be defense secretary, vaccine skeptic Robert F Kennedy Jr as health secretary and billionaire Elon Musk to head a government cost-cutting unit.

"America is facing a Healthcare Crisis and there may be no Physician more qualified and capable than Dr. Oz to Make America Healthy Again," the president-elect posted on his Truth Social platform.

The appointment puts a man whose health recommendations -- especially on COVID and weight loss -- have often been ridiculed by the medical community at the helm of the United States' Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

As CMS administrator, Oz will be in charge of a federal agency that provides health coverage to more than 160 million Americans -- almost half the country's population.

It employs about 6,700 people, had outlays of $1.48 trillion last year and is one the largest purchasers of healthcare services in the world.

A son of Turkish immigrants, Oz has never held public office before, but has been a steadfast ally of Trump, who backed him in his unsuccessful Senate run in Pennsylvania.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

