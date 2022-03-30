Trump asks Putin to help dig up dirt on Hunter Biden

Donald Trump has called on Russian President Vladimir Putin, who launched an invasion of Ukraine last month, to reveal any compromising information he might have on U.S. President Joe Biden's son, Hunter.
The former Republican president returned to accusations he had repeated many times during his unsuccessful campaign against Biden in the 2020 presidential election.
In an interview excerpt broadcast Tuesday by Real America's Voice "Just the News" show, Trump claimed that the wife of the mayor of Moscow gave $3.5 million to Hunter Biden.
"That's a lot of money," he said. "She gave him $3.5 million, so now I would think Putin would know the answer to that. I think he should release it. I think we should know that answer."
Trump has long claimed, without providing evidence, that the younger Biden received the funds from Elena Baturina, wife of the late Moscow mayor Yuri Luzhkov, in a bid to curry favor with Joe Biden.
Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives in 2019 for trying to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky into digging up what he alleged was compromising information on Biden's son, who had once worked for a Ukrainian energy company.
In his election campaign for the 2016 that he won, Trump publicly called on Moscow to find missing emails from his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.
"Russia, if you're listening, I hope you're able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing, I think you will probably be rewarded mightily by our press," Trump said in a July 2016 news conference.
Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, with Ukrainian citizens paying a disproportionate price in attacks that are being investigated as war crimes.
Joe Biden has led the Western response of unprecedented sanctions and funneling weapons and aid to Kyiv, which has mounted an unexpectedly fierce resistance.
Biden himself has branded Putin a war criminal and stated recently that he "cannot remain in power" after his actions in Ukraine.© 2022 AFP
Michael Machida
Trump needs to be placed in a cool dark jail for the rest of his life.
rainyday
What an idiot.
stormcrow
Collaborating with the enemy. What is it with Donald Trump & Fox TV when it comes to loving all things Putin? Why do they choose to ignore all of the thousands of innocent Ukrainians who’ve been murdered? Or ignore all of the Ukrainian hospitals, orphanages and schools that have been deliberately targeted and bombed by the Russians? Can anyone explain this love and respect Trump & Fox TV have for a terrorist and murderer?
Eastman
OK.
If Hunter is "innocent" let him prove his innocency.
Any objections?
Jimizo
@Eastman
Defensible point. Comical evasion of the article itself, but a defensible point.
So what do you think of Trump’s words here?
Just say what you think.
cleo
Wasn't there some little thing about 'innocent until proven guilty'? It's up to the accuser to prove the accusation.
Former President Trump is really barking up the wrong tree with this. Hasn't he noticed his pal Putin has a few other, more pressing things on his plate right now, like a failed war, a punctured economy, explaining to thousands of Russian babushkas why their teenage conscript sons won't be coming home, and evading the (I hope) inevitable Kremlin coup?
klausdorth
So Donald is still supporting Putin, what a surprise (NOT!).
Pot and kettle, that was the saying.
Put Donald in a rubber cube, give him a restraining jacket, and enough to smoke, so he can blow off steam!
Seriously, this guy is collaborating with Russia, wants to be like Russia (Putin) and acts like Russia (Putin).
Russia must have something on him and I hope soon we will know what it is!
Mickelicious
Just when you thought you'd heard it all...
Nator
There are a lot of people for whom 'owning the libs' has become more important than anything else. It's become so tied up with their personal identity that they're willing to put it above people's lives, safety, family and country.
And Putin doesn't like BLM, Women's Rights, LGBT rights and all that 'woke' stuff, so he's basically their hero.
You're right though, it is weird to find millions of Americans who are actively wishing that their leader and their government was much more like that of Russia.
The Avenger
For God’s sake, is this the new normal in American politics??
When Putin is slaughtering innocent people, Trump just wants political dirt.
PRICELESS: FBI gets grilled over Hunter's laptop
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7KfpZRaTkwY
Jimizo
Trump may up the ante even further running for President in 2024.
His supporters have already completely humiliated themselves defending him and believing his trash conspiracy theories.
Can he push them even further?
UChosePoorly
Unreal.
Kaerimashita
More storm in a teacup nonsense. What he said is kind of nothing. Maybe kind of true. And we immediately see all the old nonsense about treachery and conspiracy and all come out again. Weird how he triggers people.
dagon
"That's a lot of money," he said. "She gave him $3.5 million, so now I would think Putin would know the answer to that. I think he should release it. I think we should know that answer."
Trump is just jealous if that money from Russia was going into Biden coffers.
With all the money that him and Don Jr. and Ivanka have gotten it seems he has gotten greedy.
The American oligarch problem is probably worse than Russia.
Blacklabel
so the laptop is real, right?
receipts from it- not to mention the emails, video and pictures.
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/grassley-johnson-allege-100000-payment-chinese-oligarchs-hunter-biden-provide-receipt
Yes I think Putin would know why 3.5 million dollars was given to Hunter Biden. No reason to not ask him to provide those details if no one else will.
Blacklabel
it was hilarious yesterday on Twitter when liberals were mocking other posters about "James" Biden.
post- James and Hunter Biden got paid by the CCP. see the receipt here.
liberals- who is "James" Biden, there is no James Biden. haha you are so stupid.
this is how little people even know about this laptop or the Biden family corruption in Ukraine, China and Russia.
25% said they would not have voted for him had they known about this laptop or that the contents were real.
Peter14
Considering all the illegal things Trump and his children have done in their lives, Hunter Biden would have to have received a Billion dollars to come even close to being as dirty as the Trumps are known to be.
I do not believe Trumps deflections for a second. And since he has nothing on Biden himself, Trump goes for the family looking for anything he can use to discredit the man he has nothing on.
As a hypothetical, assuming for a second Hunter may have done something wrong or questionable, there is no reason to think he would have told anyone about it, including family. So how would it be anything more than a family embarrassment of a wayward son?
Trump and his children are lowlife's, and he is trying to drag others down to his level.
wtfjapan
If Hunter is "innocent" let him prove his innocency.
Any objections?
same could be said of Trump, hasnt proven or provided any evidence that he is innocent of his accused crimes.
fortunately the legal system in the US is innocent until proven guilty, the prosecution has to provide evidence of the accused guilt.
youve got a former president asking a foreign dictator long time political and Military rival of the US
for help in his political campaign. magaloids are ignorant of these treasonous acts, imagine if it was Hillary asking Putin for the same thing of Trump jnr, the far right would be in meltdown
Bob Fosse
The gift that keeps giving. It keeps him out of trouble elsewhere at least.
Someone should just give him a manila envelope full of Qanon forum printouts with ‘Top Sekret!’ stamped on it. That’d keep him busy for a while.
dagon
this is how little people even know about this laptop or the Biden family corruption in Ukraine, China and Russia.
Your support for the incorruptible Trump regime is admirable.
But seriously I don't get it unless you are are so blinkered or monetarily beholden.
Bob Fosse
Not surprising he has unusual priorities. He was more concerned about Better Midler and shower pressure than the economy.
It would have been better if he’d asked his best buddy to withdraw from Ukraine but I guess he’s more interested in other things.
Addfwyn
Pretty sure this would rank pretty low on Putin's priority list right now. He might have a few things just a tiny bit more important going on. I don't think "placating American politician" even makes the top 100.
Paustovsky
@Eastman
Guilty. Thought so. You haven't got a silk-stockinged leg to stand on.
blue in green
No bias in that headline, nope, none at all...
If a wife of the Mayor of Moscow decided to "gift" one of Trump's sons millions of dollars,
would that not be an open target of curiosity, as to why?
How is asking for that reason in this case, digging for dirt?
This MSM press is so flip, with words, using them to skew, confuse, distort-
Everything but make clear.
Is it any wonder at all, MSM influenced ignorance, is shown in most comments here?
Bob Fosse
A conspiracy! I knew it! Tell us more!
Jimizo
@blue in green
Fair point, but people with even half a brain know that the media does this with headlines.
That’s why sensible people read the article.
Just out of interest, is there any media you know which doesn’t do this? Also, what do you think of Trump’s words as quoted in the main body of the article?
Just say what you think.
Blacklabel
laptop, real? focus.
Is James Biden imaginary? come on, you can do it.
focus.