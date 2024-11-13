Trump asks Mike Waltz to be national security adviser; Huckabee to be ambassador to Israel

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has asked U.S. Rep Michael Waltz, a retired Army National Guard officer and war veteran, to be his national security adviser, a person familiar with the matter said Monday.
The nod came despite simmering concerns on Capitol Hill about Trump tapping members of the House, where the final tally is still uncertain and there are worries about pulling any GOP members from the chamber because that would force a new election to fill the empty seat. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the matter before Trump made a formal announcement.
The move would put Waltz at the forefront of a litany of national security crises — ranging from the ongoing effort to provide weapons to Ukraine and escalating worries about the growing alliance between Russia and North Korea to the persistent attacks in the Middle East by Iran proxies and the push for a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas and Hezbollah.
Waltz, a three-term GOP congressman from east-central Florida, was the first Green Beret elected to the U.S. House, and easily won reelection last week. He has been chairman of the House Armed Services subcommittee on readiness and a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.
Waltz is an ardent Trump advocate who backed efforts to overturn the 2020 election. He is considered hawkish on China, and called for a U.S. boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing due to its involvement in the origin of COVID-19 and its ongoing mistreatment of the minority Muslim Uighur population.
He has been a sharp critic of the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and has called on the U.S. to hold accountable those who bear responsibility for the deaths of the 13 U.S. service members at Abbey Gate and for “thousands of Americans and allies behind enemy lines.”
He has also repeated Trump’s frequent complaints about a so-called “woke” military that the former president has derided as soft and too focused on diversity and equity programs.
In a statement last year, Waltz said that as head of the readiness subcommittee: “I am ready to get to work to better equip our military and turn our focus away from woke priorities and back to winning wars. Our national security depends on it.”
A graduate of Virginia Military Institute, Waltz was a Green Beret. He served in the active-duty Army for four years before moving to the Florida Guard. While in the Guard he did multiple combat tours in Afghanistan, the Middle East and Africa and was awarded four Bronze Stars, including two with valor.
He also worked in the Pentagon as a policy adviser when Donald Rumsfeld and Robert Gates were defense chiefs.
Richard Goldberg, who served at the National Security Council during Trump’s first term, called Waltz an impressive pick whose background as an elite U.S. service member and experience on Capitol Hill will be of great value to Trump.
“With fires raging across the world right now, Waltz is well positioned to help the President put out those fires,” said Goldberg, who is now a senior adviser at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies in Washington.
Waltz's selection was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.
In other news, Trump said he will nominate former Arkansas Gov Mike Huckabee as ambassador to Israel.
Huckabee is a staunch defender of Israel and his intended nomination comes as Trump has promised to align U.S. foreign policy more closely with Israel’s interests as it wages wars against Iran-backed Hamas and Hezbollah.
“Mike has been a great public servant, Governor, and Leader in Faith for many years,” Trump said in a statement. “He loves Israel, and the people of Israel, and likewise, the people of Israel love him. Mike will work tirelessly to bring about Peace in the Middle East!”© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
JJE
Unconfirmed rumour going around that Tulsi Gabbard is pushing for Sec Def.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Trump is a liability for Mr. Putin. Will be very interesting when the umbilicus is severed.
plasticmonkey
"There are certain words I refuse to use. There is no such thing as a West Bank. It’s Judea and Samaria. There’s no such thing as a settlement. They’re communities, they’re neighbourhoods, they’re cities. There’s no such thing as an occupation."
--Mike Huckabee in 2017
Arrrgh-Type
Prior to his upcoming appointment as ambassador, Mike Huckabee was employed hucking nutritional supplements on TV commercials. I suppose that counts as a solid qualification in Trumpland.
bass4funk
So what’s the problem??
u_s__reamer
"The best people", natch!
TaiwanIsNotChina
It's problematic for all of your new BRICS friends.
Yrral
Trump has to scrape the bottom of the barrel,it will be the most regressive government in the history of the US , people are already having regrets they voted for Trump,only if they could abort their votes for Trump Google Regrets Voting For Trump
bass4funk
And your point?
deanzaZZR
When was the last time the USA won a war? I guess Waltz' definition of winning is different than mine.
Also, imagine trying to win the peace for a change.
TaiwanIsNotChina
As long as you are on board when the directive comes down on Truth Social that we have always been at war with russia and that Ukraine deserves all of the support we can give it.
deanzaZZR
Many UN resolutions for one. The Oslo Accords for two.
TaiwanIsNotChina
We don't know what the outcome of the Iraq war still. If it maintains its independence from Iran, it is a solid win. Libya as well, we don't know the eventual settlement.
TaiwanIsNotChina
*is still.
Yrral
Nothing good happen to anyone under Trump legally on moment basis, because you are ask to commit a crime,Judge Merchan should grow some,or let someone handle the sentence
dagon
The Muslim-Americans and protestors who endorsed Trump or registered a protest vote are in for a rude awakening when Netanyahu gets zero pushback as he increases the ferocity of his campaign.
Add them to the workers who voted for Trump who find out mass deportations, tariffs and corporate tax cuts do not raise wages and bring down inflation.
bass4funk
They will get it, but that support won’t override the support that goes to Americans first.
TaiwanIsNotChina
I'm glad you are already moving on this issue. Americans can always be counted on to do the right thing after having tried everything else.
bass4funk
Trump said and was very clear that he will push for peace, but he will back Israel when it comes to protecting the Jewish nation, two separate things.
If they are illegal, that’s breaking the law, regardless if you illegal participated in the voting process.
Cutting regulations, sending illegals back and cutting government salaries will though.
bass4funk
Yup