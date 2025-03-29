 Japan Today
Venezuela US Deportation Flight
Venezuelan migrants deported from the United States arrive at Simon Bolivar International Airport in Maiquetia, Venezuela, Monday, March 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)
world

Trump asks Supreme Court for permission to resume deporting Venezuelan migrants under wartime law

4 Comments
By MARK SHERMAN
WASHINGTON

The Trump administration on Friday asked the Supreme Court for permission to resume deportations of Venezuelan migrants to El Salvador under an 18th century wartime law, while a court fight continues.

The emergency appeal to the high court follows a rejection of the Republican administration’s plea to the federal appeals court in Washington. By a 2-1 vote, a panel of appellate judges left in place an order temporarily prohibiting deportations of the migrants under the rarely used Alien Enemies Act

The Justice Department argued in court papers that federal courts shouldn’t interfere with sensitive diplomatic negotiations. It also claimed that migrants should make their case in a federal court in Texas, where they are being detained.

The order temporarily blocking the deportations was issued by U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg, the chief judge at the federal courthouse in Washington.

President Donald Trump invoked the Alien Enemies Act for the first time since World War II to justify the deportation of hundreds of people under a presidential proclamation calling the Tren de Aragua gang an invading force.

“Here, the district court’s orders have rebuffed the President’s judgments as to how to protect the Nation against foreign terrorist organizations and risk debilitating effects for delicate foreign negotiations,” acting Solicitor General Sarah Harris wrote in the court filing.

Attorneys from the American Civil Liberties Union filed the lawsuit on behalf of five Venezuelan noncitizens who were being held in Texas, hours after the proclamation was made public.

The court set a Tuesday deadline for a response from the ACLU.

The case has become a flashpoint amid escalating tension between the White House and the federal courts.

Boasberg imposed a temporary halt on deportations and ordered planeloads of Venezuelan immigrants to return to the U.S. That did not happen. The judge has since vowed to determine whether the government defied his order to turn the planes around. The administration has invoked a “state secrets privilege” and refused to give Boasberg any additional information about the deportations.

Trump and his allies have called for impeaching Boasberg. In a rare statement, Chief Justice John Roberts said “impeachment is not an appropriate response to disagreement concerning a judicial decision.”

The Alien Enemies Act allows noncitizens to be deported without the opportunity for a hearing before an immigration or federal court judge.

Boasberg ruled that immigrants facing deportation must get an opportunity to challenge their designations as alleged gang members. His ruling said there is “a strong public interest in preventing the mistaken deportation of people based on categories they have no right to challenge.”

4 Comments
Strike 3?

2 ( +2 / -0 )

President Donald Trump invoked the Alien Enemies Act for the first time since World War II to justify the deportation of hundreds of people under a presidential proclamation calling the Tren de Aragua gang an invading force.

No declaration of war by Congress, no Alien Enemies Act.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Trump and his allies have called for impeaching Boasberg. In a rare statement, Chief Justice John Roberts said “impeachment is not an appropriate response to disagreement concerning a judicial decision.”

The fact that Chief Justice John Roberts said this, should be an indication that SCOTUS won't rule in your favor.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Juste a reminder that amongst the 300 "killers and rapists" deported two weeks ago there were... 8 women. Who were sent back to the US (on the taxpayer's dollar).

https://abcnews.go.com/US/venezuelans-deported-week-included-8-women-returned-us/story?id=120111090

Venezuelans deported last week included 8 women who were returned to US, court filings say

And also a reminder that ICE forces people to sign papers admitting they're members of TdA, which sounds exactly like what any fascistic state would do.

"The government officials were pushing them to sign the documents and threatening them," the woman said. "I heard them discussing the documents and they were about the men admitting they were members of TdA" or Tren de Aragua, the Venezuelan gang whose criminal activity prompted President Donald Trump to invoke the Alien Enemies Act to deport its members with little-to-no due process.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

