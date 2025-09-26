Trump assertion that London could introduce Sharia law is 'nonsense,' says Starmer

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday rejected Donald Trump's recent assertion that there was a push to apply Islamic Sharia law in London, calling it "nonsense" and defending London Mayor Sadiq Khan in rare criticism of the U.S. president.
Trump earlier this week at the United Nations delivered a sweeping criticism of immigration policies in Europe. He singled out the UK capital, saying "now they want to go to Sharia law" and calling Khan a "terrible, terrible mayor".
"The idea of the introduction of Sharia law is nonsense and Sadiq Khan is a very good man," Starmer told ITV London. He added that there are few things he disagrees with Trump on, "but I'm very clear, this is one of them".
Khan, who represents Starmer's centre-left Labour Party, in 2016 became the first Muslim to be elected mayor of London. He has since won two more mayoral elections and has the largest personal mandate of any British politician.
The U.S. president's comments at the General Assembly were the latest in a long-running public feud between Trump and Khan that goes back to at least 2017, when Khan criticized Trump for pledging a travel ban on a number of majority-Muslim countries.
Starmer, a technocrat and a self-proclaimed socialist, and Trump, a proudly unpredictable Republican, have generally overcome their differences to develop a good working relationship.
Trump's criticism on Tuesday came only a week after he hailed the U.S.-British relationship during an unprecedented second state visit to Britain that involved royal pomp, including a carriage tour and a white-tie banquet.
Khan responded to Trump's comments this week by accusing him of being "racist, sexist, misogynistic and Islamophobic." He pointed to data that shows a record number of Americans are settling in Britain.© Thomson Reuters 2025.
Mr Kipling
There are 85 Sharia courts operating in the UK.
Bret T
Boy, Khan really wanted to prove he's a liberal. He threw every "...ist" name he could think of at Pres Trump.
A judge in London was recently talking about the 85 "Islamic councils" operating in London. Those councils marry and divorce muslims there. Although these procedures are not recognized by official law bodies in London/GB, the muslims proceed with this system as if it does. The judge described these councils as "a rapidly developing alternative quasi-legal system."
BigP
Mr Kipling & Bret T
Thanks for the update. So, actually Trump is right!
divinda
Does Trump or any of his supporters even know what Sharia Law is? Not that it would be adopted in the UK, but it is very similar to the 10 Commandment based law which so many of his MAGA followers wish to enforce in the US, but instead of 10 rules, its got 5: protecting and promoting religion, no killing, no drugs or alcohol, no adultery, and no gambling or usury.
Isn't all this pretty much what groups like Turning Point USA promote? (well, probably all except the no usury one, which for Trump would certainly be a deal breaker... that and the no adultery one too I suppose).
englisc aspyrgend
Anyone who takes seriously anything coming out of the mouth of the village idiot needs to be sectioned for their own protection.
Bob Fosse
So unless you are going to marry or divorce a Muslim they have zero impact on daily life in the UK.
Is 47 claiming rabbis are going to introduce Halakha law in the U.S.? No because it would be equally as ridiculous.
marc laden
Because US Muslims like the NO GO zones on LONDON.. We can see some streets are with sign board ' MUSLIM AREA' ......... And below the list of laws to be observed enter a street ... The sharia laws ... Those are not nonsense for Starmer??? .. if so then go and lick the arse of Khan
itsonlyrocknroll
Welcome to The Islamic Sharia Council
Sharia “arbitration” councils are private, defined as “religious” bodies,
London, throughout UK, to enforce “guidance” on Islamic law, mostly pretaining to marriage and divorce.
This so called “advice” based on Sharia, their rulings are supposedly non-binding yet hold immense influence authority over entire communities that in essence overrides national law.
East London especially, Tower Hamlets
These “organizations” conduct operatesin parallel to the UK official legal system, serving as a harsh "court" for Muslims to obey resolve issues according to Islamic principles.
Please don’t pretend otherwise.
For Keir Starmer to rejected Trump's contention that there is a push to apply Islamic Sharia law in London, and also London Mayor Sadiq Khan calling it "nonsense" is a falsehood, a lie.
These Sharia courts have existed when I attended the LSE some 18 years ago.
itsonlyrocknroll
sorry forgot the link
https://www.islamic-sharia.org/