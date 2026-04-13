Trump attacks Pope Leo, calling him 'weak' on crime and 'terrible'

Pope Leo XIV leaves after presiding over a Prayer Vigil and Rosary for Peace, in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, on April 11.

By Kanishka Singh

U.S. President Donald Trump issued a scathing attack on Pope Leo late on Sunday, calling ‌him "weak" on crime and "terrible" ⁠for foreign policy ⁠after the ⁠religious leader criticized Trump's ‌foreign and immigration policies.

"Pope Leo is ⁠WEAK ⁠on Crime and terrible for Foreign Policy," Trump wrote in a lengthy post on Truth ⁠Social.

Leo, who ⁠is known for choosing his ‌words carefully, has emerged as an outspoken critic of the U.S.-Israeli war on ‌Iran that began on February 28.

The pope said this month's threat from Trump to destroy Iranian civilization was "unacceptable." He has also called ​for "deep reflection " about the way migrants are ‌being treated in the U.S. under the Trump administration.

"Leo should get his act ‌together as Pope," Trump ⁠wrote in his ⁠post, later telling ​reporters he was not ⁠a "big ‌fan" of the pontiff.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance is a Catholic.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.