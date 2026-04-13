Trump attacks Pope Leo, calling him 'weak' on crime and 'terrible'

U.S. President Donald Trump issued a scathing attack on Pope Leo late on Sunday, calling him "weak" on crime and "terrible" for foreign policy after the religious leader criticized Trump's foreign and immigration policies.
"Pope Leo is WEAK on Crime and terrible for Foreign Policy," Trump wrote in a lengthy post on Truth Social.
Leo, who is known for choosing his words carefully, has emerged as an outspoken critic of the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran that began on February 28.
The pope said this month's threat from Trump to destroy Iranian civilization was "unacceptable." He has also called for "deep reflection " about the way migrants are being treated in the U.S. under the Trump administration.
"Leo should get his act together as Pope," Trump wrote in his post, later telling reporters he was not a "big fan" of the pontiff.
U.S. Vice President JD Vance is a Catholic.© Thomson Reuters 2026.
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