world

Trump's attorney says IRS cannot legally release tax returns

WASHINGTON

An attorney representing President Donald Trump says a request for the president's tax returns "would set a dangerous precedent" if granted and argues that the IRS cannot legally divulge the information.

A House committee chairman has formally asked the IRS to provide six years of Trump's personal tax returns and the returns for some of his businesses. Democrats are seeking information about Trump's financial dealings and potential conflicts of interest.

But William Consovoy, Trump's attorney, said the tax code zealously guards taxpayer privacy. He said that requests for tax returns "must have a legitimate legislative purpose."

Consovoy said Friday in a letter that the request for Trump's tax information is an effort by one political party to harass someone from the other party because of political differences.

A lot of panic by Trump and the Trumpophiles over this. What's Truno trying to hide? Why do his supporters still believe him?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

As much as I dislike Trump I believe this would be a really, really bad precedence. Once the genie is out of the bottle it cannot be put back in. There is a very good reason these privacy provisions are in the tax code.

It is very, very likely Trump engaged in some shady business dealings but there is more to be gained by maintaining these checks and balances then drilling down on Trump on this issue.

Accuse him of a crime, go through proper discovery, prosecute, and then issue a subpeona which is properly served (not by e-mail).

Or; change the law - make it a legal requirement to serve as President (and in Congress for that matter) that your financial affairs be made available for scrutiny.

Dangerous slope that could one day be used against those who are proposing it.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Why does T's attorney have any standing in this matter?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

@Chip Star. I do not support Trump and I do not believe him. However this is one (and a rare) case I agree with his attorney for reasons stated above.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

