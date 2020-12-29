Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Members of the violent Proud Boys group are expected to attend a last-ditch rally for US President Donald Trump in Washington on January 6 Photo: AFP
world

Trump urges supporters to amass on Jan 6 to pressure Congress to not certify Biden's victory

6 Comments
By Olivier DOULIERY
WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump is urging supporters to amass in Washington on Jan 6 for a last-ditch rally to pressure Congress to not certify Joe Biden's election victory.

Thousands of supporters from around the country, from the Women for America First group, to StoptheSteal, to the violent Proud Boys, are expected to descend on the U.S. capital pressing Trump's unsupported claim that massive voter fraud was behind his defeat in the Nov 3 election.

Trump tweeted twice this weekend urging supporters to attend, labelling the election "the biggest SCAM in our nation's history."

"See you in Washington, DC, on January 6th. Don't miss it," he wrote Sunday.

The rally raised fears of fresh violence after the previous pro-Trump protest that included the Proud Boys on December 12 saw several people stabbed and dozens arrested.

Trump appears to hope that the protestors could pressure Congress to reject the final count of state-based electors and reverse his election loss.

"We the People must take to the US Capitol lawn and steps and tell Congress #DoNotCertify," StopTheSteal declared online.

"Congress cannot certify this fraudulent Electoral College," they said.

On Jan 6, Vice President Mike Pence is to lead Congress in certifying the Electoral College votes submitted by each state, which represent the results of the popular vote.

In the joint session of the House of Representatives and the Senate, Pence is to open and read the certificates reporting elector tallies from each state, and then declare the victor.

That process should be, as it almost always is, a formality.

Democrat Biden captured 306 electors while Republican Trump only won 232.

Trump's campaign has lost dozens of court challenges in several contested states, with judge after judge saying they showed no evidence of any significant fraud.

But the session can be stalled if lawmakers from both houses submit formal objections to any state's report.

Alabama Representative Mo Brooks told Fox News on Monday that he has the support of "dozens" of lawmakers to formally challenge the counts.

Meanwhile Trump and supporters have pressured Pence to unilaterally reject some pro-Biden states' elector certificates, a power legal experts say Pence does not have.

Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger on Sunday said it was all an effort by "certain members of Congress and the president" to raise money.

"It is a scam and it is going to disappoint the people that believe this election was stolen," he told CNN.

6 Comments
Go on do it, just so you can all be publicly humiliated another time.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

"See you in Washington, DC, on January 6th. Don't miss it,"

And bring your credit cards Trump fans, he needs another couple of hundred of mill to funnel into his failing businesses / legal slush fund to get him through the next few years.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

What a buffoon.

The so called 'President' encouraging people to protest and disrupt the constitutional processes of his own country.

Hollywood couldn't make this stuff up.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

The giant Oompa Loompa showing us once again thats he really is a sociopathic Narcissist!

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Correction: "Trump urges supporters to keep standing against democracy."

I seriously wish Trump got arrested and accused of treason.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

i don’t think he want to leave the White House...

https://youtu.be/r3ZEFM7_Itk

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Is there a need for these idiots above to be donning bullet-proof vests ?

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Trump continues with his efforts to undermine democracy. Will be carried out of the White House in a straight jacket.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

