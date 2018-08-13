Trump backs boycott of Harley Davidson in steel tariff dispute

U.S. President Donald Trump backed boycotting American motorcycle manufacturer Harley Davidson Inc on Sunday, the latest salvo in a dispute between the company and Trump over tariffs on steel.
The Wisconsin-based motorcycle manufacturer announced a plan earlier this year to move production of motorcycles for the European Union from the United States to its overseas facilities to avoid the tariffs imposed by the trading bloc in retaliation for Trump's duties on steel and aluminum imports.
In response, Trump has criticized Harley Davidson, calling for higher, targeted taxes and threatening to lure foreign producers to the United States to increase competition.
"Many @harleydavidson owners plan to boycott the company if manufacturing moves overseas. Great! Most other companies are coming in our direction, including Harley competitors. A really bad move! U.S. will soon have a level playing field, or better," Trump said in a Twitter post.
Harley Davidson has repeatedly declined to comment on Trump's remarks over the course of the dispute. The company could not be immediately reached for comment on Sunday.
Harley has forecast that the EU tariffs would cost the company about $30 million to $45 million for the remainder of 2018 and $90 million to $100 million on a full-year basis.
Trump met Saturday with a group of bikers who support him, posing for pictures with about 180 bikers at his golf resort in Bedminster, New Jersey, where he is on vacation.
Motorcycle companies based outside the United States include Japan's Honda Motor Co Ltd and Yamaha Corp, Europe's BMW and Ducati as well as India's Hero MotoCorp Ltd, Bajaj Auto Ltd, among others.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.
Burning Bush
Trump's standing up for the American worker like no other President ever has.
David Varnes
LOL, Trump's just looking for another wedge issue to try and pitch to his little Trumpeteers. He doesn't care about the American worker, he cares about lining his pockets, that's it.
I'm giggling at the image of a rough, tough, 'Murrican motorcycle rider cruising around on a Vespa, though.
Silvafan
The funny thing is those biker gangs only ride Harley's and other American built bikes which are few. They don't ride foreign bikes even if they are made in the US.
If they help Harley go under, they will be hurting themselves.