Trump backs release of memo alleging FBI abuses

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to approve the release of an explosive memo alleging abuse of power in the FBI's probe of his election campaign, a White House official said Thursday.
Rejecting entreaties from the Justice Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation to block the document on the grounds it could expose top secret counterintelligence data, the official told AFP the president's green light would likely come on Friday.
"The president is OK with it," the official said. "I doubt there will be any redactions. It's in Congress's hands after that."
The four-page memo was written by Republican lawmaker Devin Nunes, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, and purports to show the Justice Department and the FBI as deeply politicized, anti-Trump agencies.
Its release would amount to an outright rejection of the FBI's extraordinary warning Tuesday that it had "grave concerns about material omissions of fact that fundamentally impact the memo's accuracy."
Democrats and critics in the intelligence community say the release is a stunt aimed at casting doubt on the independence of the Justice Department and FBI, using very selective information that cannot be countered publicly without revealing more secrets about government counterintelligence operations.
They say the ultimate goal of Nunes, with Trump's support, is to undermine special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, which has edged closer to the president himself.
Based on highly classified documents dealing with Russian espionage, Nunes' memo is his summary of what lay behind the FBI obtaining a so-called FISA national security warrant in 2016 to surveil Trump campaign official Carter Page, who had many Russian contacts.
Nunes alleges that the basis of the warrant application was the "Russia dossier," information on contacts between the Trump campaign and Moscow compiled by former British intelligence agent Christopher Steele.
The dossier remains contentious and unproven, and was financed in part by Democrat Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign -- a fact that Nunes says shows the FBI and Justice Department's anti-Trump bias and abuse of power.
The story the Nunes memo is expected to paint tallies with Trump's longstanding claims that allegations of collusion between his campaign and a Russian effort to sway the 2016 election are "fake news".
Paul Ryan, the Republican speaker of the House of Representatives, defended the memo Thursday as part of an effort to protect American civil liberties.
"This memo is not an indictment of the FBI or the Department of Justice," Ryan said.
"What it is, is the Congress's legitimate function of oversight to make sure that the FISA process is being used correctly," he said, adding: "This does not implicate the Mueller investigation"
Leading Democrats Senator Chuck Schumer and Representative Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday both called on Ryan to remove Nunes from his position as head of the Intelligence Committee.
Nunes "seeks to release a conspiracy-themed memo that selectively cherry-picks classified information intended to discredit the past work of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and ultimately Special Counsel Mueller," Schumer said in a letter to Ryan.
Members of the broader intelligence community meanwhile are outraged that Nunes and Trump would be willing to expose counterintelligence operations.
"I had many fights with Congressional Dems over the years on national security matters. But I never witnessed the type of reckless partisan behavior I am now seeing from Nunes and House Republicans," former CIA director John Brennan said in a tweet Wednesday.
"Absence of moral and ethical leadership in WH is fueling this government crisis."
CrazyJoe
Is that the same Nunes, who March 21, 2017 made a secret nighttime visit (in drag) to the White House? And then, the next day waves his “evidence” that Obama tapped Trump’s phone?
This time, his staff coordinates with the White House to write a partisan Memo discrediting the FBI. And then, he leaks and starts “Release the Memo Campaign”.
Ryan: Release Nunes from his HIC responsibilities.
Wallace Fred
If there was no smoke, why was the deputy fbi stooge forced to resign?
Why didn't any democrat yell bloody murder before a vote was carried out for it's release?
Do you give the republicans absolutely no credit so as to assume they'd push something that could come back to haunt them?
Why is the fbi falling over ask backwards regarding the release and Aren't any revelations into the corrupt machinations of the fbi good for the country in the long run?
katsu78
Yes. The same Nunes who altered the content of the memo once out of the House Intelligence Committee.
This is how authoritarian regimes get their start. Claim based on false evidence that every check on their power is a political adversary, and once all the checks are out of the way ensure they can't come back. It's amazing how certain posters here complained for 8 years that Obama was an authoritarian because he would one day take away our guns, something he never did, but that doesn't matter because it sounds like something Hitler did, so they wanted to believe Obama was an authoritarian, so they just decided he would do it, even though he never did.
Meanwhile Trump is following the playbook of authoritarians around the world exactly if incompetently, and the same people who were terrified Obama was going to take over are now cheering for the Trump dictatorship with, "Finally, strong leadership!"
Strangerland
At the moment, no one knows the answer to that question except the people who were a part of it. Your phrasing sure makes it seem like you've decided there is only one possible answer though, which is about as silly a concept as anything in this dynamic world with trillions of variables.
bass4funk
Who told you that? Adam Shiff? Lol
Tommy Jones
I'm eagerly awaiting to hear from those that say Mueller's investigation is bias because of the number of democrats on his team to start signing the unbiased praise of Trump's lap dog Nunes.
The rule: When it's the other side doing the investigating, the results are inherently bias. When it's our side, the results are inherently credible. Watertight logic.
Wallace Fred
The question is based on the flow of events. He was forced out right after wray had a look at the memo. Why not previously? If something smells like track covering, it usually is. No matter how much cognitive dissonance might try to convince otherwise.
katsu78
And then right on cue…
Tommy Jones
Right on cue, an ignorant, barely-literate conservative defending Nunes.
Tommy Jones
It's rather telling that someone who claims to have 30+ years experience as a journalist could not correctly spell Schumer and cannot correctly spell Schiff. Hence my assertion of being barely literate.
stormcrow
Trump is putting U.S. institutions into a meat grinder to cover his Russian connections.
Nixon and the Clintons are beginning to look better and better every day compared to this cover-up.
Trump is truly frightened.