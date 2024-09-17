Trump blames Biden and Harris' rhetoric toward him for attempt on his life

Donald Trump claimed Monday that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris' comments that he is a threat to democracy had inspired the latest apparent attempt on his life, despite his own long history of inflammatory campaign rhetoric and advocacy for jailing or prosecuting his political enemies.
With the election now just 50 days away and early ballots already being mailed out in some places, this year’s presidential campaign was among the most turbulent in American history even before Sunday’s apparent assassination attempt. Trump was safe after the incident in Florida and praised the Secret Service for protecting him but didn't shy away from blaming his opponents.
“Their rhetoric is causing me to be shot at, when I am the one who is going to save the country and they are the ones that are destroying the country — both from the inside and out,” Trump said in comments to Fox News Digital.
The Republican former president's statements are a sharp departure from how he reacted after an assassination attempt in July during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, in which a bullet grazed his ear.
Then, Trump called for national unity, saying in a social media post that “it is more important than ever that we stand United.” A few days later, though, the former president returned to his usual commentary where he has sharply criticizes Democrats and relishes political bombast.
While authorities continue to investigate the motives of both the gunman in Pennsylvania and the person arrested Sunday in Florida, Trump has made clear that he sees attempts on his life as politically motivated — and blames his rivals for them.
That's despite Trump himself drawing repeated criticism for his rhetoric. He has talked about prosecuting his political rivals and alleged without evidence that Democrats have brought the felony cases against him for political reasons.
In a post on his social media site on Monday, Trump again claimed that he had been the target of politically motivated attacks, writing that the left “has taken politics in our Country to a whole new level of Hatred, Abuse, and Distrust.” He said “it will only get worse” and then veered into comments about immigration, even though there is no evidence the person arrested in connection with the apparent assassination attempt was an immigrant.
That follows the former president during last week's debate and in the days after it amplifying false rumors that Haitian immigrants in Ohio are abducting and eating pets. The community days later evacuated schools and government buildings amid bomb threats, adding to the sense of an especially unstable and tense moment in America even before Sunday’s stunning development.
Biden, by contrast, steered clear of politics on Monday. As he boarded a helicopter to fly to Delaware before a trip to Philadelphia, Biden said “thank God the president is OK” while also saying that the Secret Service “needs more help” and urging Congress to provide additional resources to help the agency.
After Trump's shooting in Pennsylvania, Biden initially called on the nation to lower the political temperature, though he, too, eventually pivoted back to criticizing Trump as a threat to the nation's founding principles.
Rice University historian Douglas Brinkley said Sunday's “deeply troublesome” event coming on top of an already dramatic year with an election looming has created “a kind of uncertainty across the land.”
Brinkley said, “2024 has just unspooled in a chaotic and frightful fashion. It’s impossible for anybody to get footing in their daily lives with a news cycle that is so constantly grim and absurd.”
Trump had already been scheduled to spend Monday at his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida, according to a person familiar with his schedule. That now includes a briefing in person from Ronald Rowe, acting director of the Secret Service, according to the person, who was not authorized to speak publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity. Rowe arrived in West Palm Beach on Monday morning.
On Monday night, Trump is expected to speak about cryptocurrency live on the social media site X for the launch of his sons’ crypto platform, followed by an expected return to the campaign trail on Tuesday for a town hall in Flint, Michigan. He has appearances later in the week in New York, Washington and North Carolina.
Harris, meanwhile, was meeting with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters at the 1.3 million-member group’s headquarters in Washington as the Democratic presidential nominee hopes to lock yet another labor union’s endorsement. She was scheduled on Tuesday to campaign in swing-state Pennsylvania and planned later in the week to speak in Washington, Michigan and Wisconsin.
Harris' husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, was planning to attend campaign receptions in Washington and New York on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Their returns to the campaign trail are likely to be overshadowed by questions about the armed man engaged by Secret Service agents at the former president’s Florida golf course. The FBI was leading the investigation and working to determine any motive.
Beyond the first attempt on Trump’s life when he was grazed by a bullet at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, the campaign was whipsawed over the past six months by Trump’s historic criminal trial and conviction; the crisis and eventual end of Biden’s reelection campaign after his floundering debate performance; and Harris taking his place, fundamentally shifting the race.
In August, Trump’s campaign disclosed it had been hacked and said Iranian actors had stolen and distributed sensitive internal documents. The Justice Department is preparing criminal charges in connection with the hack.
Trump's blaming the Democrats for saying he is a threat to American democracy is a theme his allies have also picked up on, seeking to link those arguments to Sunday's detention of a suspect. Investigators have not commented on the suspect's potential motives.
Republican strategist David Urban, a Trump ally, said it was too soon to know how that might affect the days and weeks ahead in the campaign, but in his conversations with those in Trump’s orbit, he was picking up a deep sense of shock and uncertainty.
“We’ve said unprecedented so many times this year," Urban said. “I don’t know if we can even say the word anymore.”
Associated Press writer Steve Peoples in New York and Adriana Gomez Licon in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., contributed to this report.
28 Comments
Underworld
So the Dem’s are destroying the country? I’d say that is dangerous rhetoric that may get Harris shot.
Saying that Trump is a danger to democracy is a fact, not dangerous rhetoric.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Dump: They're destroying our country!!! You're not going to have a country left anymore!!!
Also Dump: Their rhetoric is causing me to be shot at
Blacklabel
And be would be correct In that statement.
“The Trump campaign shared Monday a list of more than three dozen instances where President Biden, Harris and other Democrats labeled him as a threat who needed to be stopped, eliminated or defeated. Many of those comments were referring to Trump as a threat to democracy or to basic freedoms, like abortion access, and some Democrats later apologized for comments that drew backlash.”
konjo4u
If only there was legislation that former President Trump could have signed while in office to prevent a person with mental problems from getting those weapons. Maybe the next president will do that.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Wow, that is like a same sentence hypocrisy going on there. Is he actually saying only Democrats deserve to be shot at?
Hervé L'Eisa
And Trump is correct, whether the leftists can admit it or not.
Alan Bogglesworth
The guy has lost his mind. Wow. He isn’t fit for president.
fallaffel
Trump blaming someone else for his problems? Big surprise. Look in the mirror buddy.
How many immigrants and minorities has Trump endangered with his rhetoric? Tens of millions, at least.
dagon
Trump seem to be hoisting himself upon his own petard here but that whataboutism is par for the course.
As I said before, all he has to run on now are the assassination attempts and wilder rhetoric.
He might throw out some measly econ populist proposals that he will never follow through on.
He began this escalation with questioning the citizenship of the POTUS and Jan 6.
Underworld
Blacklabel
Saying that Trump is a danger to democracy is a fact, not dangerous rhetoric
And yet, Trump uses this rhetoric against Harris daily. Hypocrisy.
Underworld
Hervé L'Eisa
No. He is not. Trump and the GOP use violent rhetoric. The Dem’s do not.
Underworld
Blacklabel
And the Dem’s could list more than three dozen instances where Trump have labeled Biden or Harris as a threat who needed to be stopped, eliminated or defeated.
JboneInTheZone
Didn’t Trump also say during the debate that Kamala is a threat to democracy? Does he view his own rhetoric as just as abominable?
JboneInTheZone
Reminder that this is the same guy who said "If she gets to pick her judges, nothing you can do, folks. Although the Second Amendment people ... maybe there is, I don't know."
Blacklabel
so what are the 3 dozen examples of violent Democrat rhetoric that were referenced?
nobody said those?
why don’t they then? Please list some for us.
their policies are destroying our country. Not them personally. With Trump, everything is “he” is a threat - never about policies.
Underworld
Blacklabel
The Dem’s do not.
None of those referenced are violent rhetoric.
itsonlyrocknroll
The nature, the tone, the bile, the intensity, of Harris/Biden personal attacks.
The sheer ferocity, savagery, the insinuation, the falsehood, "Donald Trump will take away your democratic right to vote!!"
The Harris campaign "go to" language is intended to incite hostility, so violence response for those that won't/refuse to wait until November 5th, triggering two assassination attempts on the life of an political opponent.
Harris campaign has refuse to debate policies, the economy, health care, choosing instead to "rile up" create a atmosphere of belligerence, to fan the flames of discontent against Donald Trump.
Listen to Kamala Harris rhetoric, "we're not going back"
VP Kamala Harris on Donald Trump's Threat to U.S. Democracy
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZmlFtPNoZOY.
Harris is hide and seek, duck and dive.
Harris rhetoric is to create the toxic atmosphere of despise fear and loathing towards Donald Trump until it provokes action instead of words.............
Blacklabel
Kamala Harris isn’t a threat to democracy.
She is just an unqualified cackling accent swapping race and gender pandering idiot. who was placed in the lead DEI candidate role after the old white guy with 14 million votes was “soft couped” out of his rightful nomination cause he “couldn’t win”.
the voters (democracy!) at the ballot box will surely elect Trump to solve that undemocratic action.
So can the left just be quiet with the violent rhetoric, stop trying to murder him and let the people vote? (Democracy!)
marc laden
hello lefttties .. the Marxist dreamers of usa......... die hard kamala fans .... why you have to kill Trump before election??? Are you that much feared of him ???
Tell you people.. the peers... No need to kill him ... Kamala is leading the exit polls ... at least in your media..
Or you people not believing the polls in your sided media??? ha ha what a tragedy !!!!
Blacklabel
extreme Leftists:
“The poll, released by the University of Chicago via the Chicago Project on Security and Threats, found that 26 million Americans believe "the use of force" is justified to keep Trump from regaining the presidency. Of the 26 million, the poll found, nine million have guns, and 22 million have access to "internet organizational tools."
Underworld
itsonlyrocknroll
Nope. In no way is the Harris campaign language intended to incite hostility.
bass4funk
After two failed attempts, absolutely.
And?
Thank Hillary and Podesta for rolling that ball and for J6 if he was inciting violence and People acting on it allegedly then the Dems are inciting it by calling him a threat to democracy.
Underworld
marc laden
And yet the two would be assassins are right wing nutters, not left wing.
patkim
Seems like a case of the kettle calling the pot black. The hypocrisy is so thick. Trump forgets that he is the one who incited and encouraged the Jan. 6th riots urging white supremacist groups like the Proud Boys to march with him on that day (even though he chickened out and didn't meet his followers there). He said things like "Walk down to the Capitol" and "You will never take back our country with weakness".
Let's not forget that he incited violence against Hilary Clinton with his whole "Lock her up!" speech. To add, he incited violence against Nancy Pelosi and there was actual violence committed against her husband due to his words and actions.
He incites violence against minorities by calling Mexican immigrants "rapists and murderers". He incites violence against women all the time not only through his words by his lecherous actions.
And here he has the gall to claim that Democrats are inciting violence against him? I'm sorry Trump, but you're actually doing it to yourself. If you had any iota of compassion, understanding, a moral compass, and righteousness, you wouldn't get people (even from your own Republican party) to feel hatred towards you.
Underworld
Blacklabel
So why does Trump repeatedly say that she is?
Irresponsible. No?
funkymofo
They've tried to kill Paul Pelosi, any number of politicians on Jan 6, their own vice president, and their own candidate twice. The right has a violence problem.
Underworld
bass4funk
And when Trump calls Harris “a threat to democracy”?
marc laden
KAMALA and her team are the real threat to democracy ...... They want to kill the opponents and make USA a china or Venezuela ....or NORTH KOREA..
bass4funk
So both sides need to tone down the rhetoric
marc laden
The kinder garden children do not believe your story ..... All your assassins' are having a fake profile for left media to use it after the attempts of murder ...
At least your guys accepted that there is racism in the democratic party .......... And for sure that the most racist people are democrats .. nutters ...
Thank you for accepting the reality ..
Montgomery
This article demonstrates the insanity and ads of the left.
Trump's rhetoric: I'm going to expose the corruption and put in jail all who waged law fare against me.
The left's rhetoric: Trump and his supporters are hitler and the nazim regime 2.0; he's a towering threat to the world as we know it.
I think we can see why the democrats aren't getting shot at. And in no small thanks to the media. Didin't Biden say from the Oval Office after the first attempt on Trump's life to "turn down the temperature"? Yet not a day has gone by since then that a mainstream news outlet or politician hasn't called and his supporters existential threats to democracy.
Once again, Trump is right to place blame on the most horrible, decrepit administration in history.
Hello Kitty 321
I thought this attempt was about Ukraine. It is not the Democrats who are talking about ending the war quickly, which would probably mean Ukraine lost territory.
itsonlyrocknroll
So you keep insisting Underworld..........
kamala Harris campaign never intended to debate the genuine concerns the US electorate, or defend her record in office, suitability for the most powerful President on this earth.
No combative interviews, press conference. Scrutiny, accountability, not in Harris vocabulary
No, Underworld, I have to politely state point out, your state of denial, a refusal to acknowledge so, is truly remarkable.
Peter Neil
no one takes anything trump says seriously. everybody knows that. i've had the best professors at wharton tell me, "sir, everyone knows it's not true."
i had the greatest attempt on my life ever in the history of the world. no one has had a better attempt, and no one knows more about attempts than me.