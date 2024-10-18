 Japan Today
Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump participates in a town hall presented by Univision, in Doral
Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks as he participates in a town hall presented by Spanish-language network Univision, in Doral, Florida, U.S., October 16, 2024. REUTERS/Marco Bello Image: Reuters/Marco Bello
world

Trump blames Zelenskyy for starting war with Russia

0 Comments
By Gram Slattery
WASHINGTON

Donald Trump on Thursday blamed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for helping start that nation's war with Russia, a comment that further suggests Trump is likely to radically shift U.S. policy toward Ukraine if he wins the Nov 5 election.

The Republican former president has frequently criticized Zelenskyy on the campaign trail, repeatedly calling him "the greatest salesman on Earth" for having solicited and received billions of dollars of U.S. military aid since the war broke out in 2022.

Trump has also slammed the Ukrainian leader for failing to seek peace with Moscow, and he has suggested Ukraine may have to cede some of its land to Russia to make a peace deal, a concession Kyiv considers unacceptable.

Trump's comments on the PBD Podcast on Thursday with Patrick Bet-David went a step further than his previous criticism. He said Zelenskyy was to blame not just for failing to end the war, but for helping start it, even though the conflict broke out when Russia invaded Ukrainian sovereign territory.

"That doesn't mean I don't want to help him because I feel very badly for those people. But he should never have let that war start. The war's a loser," Trump said.

Zelenskyy presented his "victory plan" to end the war to Trump during a meeting in New York in September, an encounter both leaders described as cordial.

Trump's public comments, however, suggest he could seek to wind down aid for Ukraine if he defeats Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee, on Nov 5. He has repeatedly said he could end the conflict before he takes office in January, but he has not said how.

Harris has pledged to continue supporting Ukraine, and she has portrayed a victory for the eastern European nation as a vital U.S. national security interest. She has frequently rebuked Trump for being unwilling to stand up to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
He is right. Z tried to hide behind the skirt of the west and snapped any decent olive branch in two.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

My understanding is that it was Russia that started the war by first invading Ukraine in the broad daylight. And so, how should I interpret Trump's declaration?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

He said Zelenskyy was to blame not just for failing to end the war, but for helping start it, even though the conflict broke out when Russia invaded Ukrainian sovereign territory.

I bet the interviewer did not press Trump to elaborate on how this would be.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Why not blame Biden while he is spouting dumb s***.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

JJEToday  07:02 am JST

He is right. Z tried to hide behind the skirt of the west and snapped any decent olive branch in two.

Which can be shown through no evidence whatsoever. Javalins and training were not supposed to have been a threat to russia, as pathetic as the latter's armed forces are.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

