Trump blasts Democrats as impeachment talk heats up

Donald Trump erupted in fury on Wednesday at unrelenting probes into his links to Russia, as the top Democrat in Congress accused the president of a "cover-up" that could be an impeachable offense.
A livid Trump abruptly shut down a White House meeting with Democratic leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, announcing he could not deal with them on policy until "phony investigations" are brought to a close.
The clash marked a dramatic escalation in Trump's war of words with congressional opponents seeking to bring him to account for what they say is presidential wrongdoing.
Trump's ire was seemingly triggered by House Speaker Pelosi, his nemesis in Congress, who declared following an emergency meeting with lawmakers earlier Wednesday: "We believe that the president of the United States is engaged in a cover up."
"I don't do cover-ups," Trump shot back at a hastily arranged Rose Garden press event, moments after the aborted talks.
"So get these phony investigations over with," Trump said -- warning a failure to do so would spell gridlock on issues like fixing the country's infrastructure, on which the two sides had hoped for a breakthrough on Wednesday.
A two-year investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller into Russia's interference in the 2016 US election concluded there was no hard evidence Trump's campaign colluded with Moscow.
But the prosecutor said he could not rule clearly on whether Trump obstructed justice, leaving it to the Trump-appointed attorney general, Bill Barr, to declare there was no obstruction.
The Democrats' decision to pursue the grey areas of the investigation -- and their open discussion of whether to pursue the politically perilous process of impeachment -- has enraged Trump.
"PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT!" he tweeted Wednesday, as he stepped up his attacks on the probes.
Any pretense of cooperation on policy issues evaporated as Trump and Pelosi locked political horns, with the issue of impeachment inching toward center stage in Washington.
Speaking after she left the White House, Pelosi charged that Trump could have committed an "impeachable" offense by ignoring congressional subpoenas connected to the Mueller probe, likening it to the "cover-up" that brought down former president Richard Nixon.
"This president is obstructing justice and he's engaged in a cover-up," she said. "And that could be an impeachable offense."
Democrats argue that Barr is protecting the president, in part by refusing to comply with congressional subpoenas -- although on Wednesday the House Intelligence Committee's chairman said the Justice Department had agreed to begin honoring a subpoena for material related to Mueller's probe.
Despite her accusation of a cover-up, Pelosi has been mindful of the politically-charged nature of an impeachment move ahead of a 2020 presidential election, especially one that is likely to fail in the Republican-led Senate.
She has argued in favor of keeping the focus on educating the public through the court process and congressional probes to "get the truth and facts to the American people," rather than leaping to impeachment.
The issue has divided Democrats for months. Even as some in Congress -- and several Democratic presidential contenders -- are eager to assert its historical oversight powers as a check against the executive, there is a concern the tactic could backfire, energizing Trump's base ahead of the election.
"He's really trying to goad Congress into impeaching him," congressman Peter Welch, a member of Democratic leadership, told CNN.
Pelosi and Schumer meanwhile offered their own scathing descriptions of Wednesday's heated scene.
Schumer called the dramatic cancellation of the meeting "a pre-planned excuse" and said "what happened in the White House makes your jaw drop."
Likewise suggesting Trump manufactured the row to avoid committing to an enormously expensive infrastructure bill, Pelosi said: "I pray for the president of the United States."© 2019 AFP
PTownsend
in his ongoing attempts to undermine US institutions he and his backers can't yet control.
Trump's so easily triggered.
If he's not covering up something, why won't he release the info asked for? This would all just go away if he'd be more transparent. What all is Trump hiding? Who else - in the US and 'abroad' - is he trying to protect?
bass4funk
How?
If I constantly accuse your family doing, went deaf your family, launched a bogus in the whole investigation for two years on you and you knew that you were in this since it in the findings found the same thing, absolutely no collusion and then they continue to try to tear you down? Yeah, I’d be easily triggered as well.
Or he just doesn’t want to give the Democrats even more ammunition, they already started attacking him over his financial records which he didn’t do anything wrong and which he openly admitted and talked about it, wrote a best selling book about it before he became president about how much money he lost, so I think the results will be the same, but why would he do that and have the Democrats pile on him some more? So I don’t blame her for doing that.
Give me a break!! None of this would go away he could be as open as he possibly can, he can cure cancer, he could do anything, anything positive, he could impose the highest tax penalty on the richest people it wouldn’t matter, The Democrats would still complain about something and would still find something to attack them on, don’t even go there.
Haaa Nemui
No he can't.
He hasn't
He won't and it would change things.
Chip Star
By trotting out rediculous conspiracy theories that the institutions are corrupt and/or biased every time those institutions rule against Donny. You are a master of this, so it's odd that you would ask.
Hilarious that Donny can't act like an adult and be above it all, which is what Obama did.
Oh, yeah, your conclusion that there was absolutely no collusion is not supported by any evidence. I think you know this though and simply chant the mantra Fox "News" has handed down because it makes you feel better.
If there's nothing untoward, how would it be more ammunition for the Dems? Doh!
Remember when Obama was transparent with his birth certificate but Donny refused to give up on the birther nonsense? Well, Donny wasn't the opposition, he was just a vile, repugnant citizen.
Here, the Dems have a constitutional duty to provide oversight. I'm sorry that you hate the system of checks and balances the Foounding Fathers created, but it works.
bass4funk
But if he did.
200 recorded accomplishments say otherwise.
No, never for this President.
bass4funk
Come again? Lol
Uh-huh, is that what Democrats think? Obama was equally as thin skin, he may not have voiced it in public as often, but his actions did.
Yes, Mueller said so even with for the FBI agents and 19 angry Democrats and two years of wasted taxpayer money, nothing.
Because the Democrats definitely spit up to get this president, if anyone can’t see that now, then I don’t know what to say. You can lead a horse to the water but you can’t make it drink.
Yes and I thought it was a stupid thing for Obama to show it, where he didn’t need to and I thought it was equally as stupid for the Republicans to go after him on that.
Of course they do, and they are allowed to exercise that right, I never said he didn’t, but at the same time the president can also as with previous presidents use executive privilege and he wouldn’t be the first nor will he be the last. The Congress will do what it wants to do in the present it will do the same.
Haaa Nemui
Accomplishing something doesn't make it positive.
If he tried it he would be surprised. He hasn't tried it.
lincolnman
Overweight, poor diet, "livid" - maybe we won't need impeachment....
Really? OK Donnie and Trumpers, explain Trump dictating the memo on the Trump Tower meeting with Russians to get dirt on Hillary by saying it was about "adoptions".... That's not a cover-up?
He's such a wussy - want some cheese with your whine Donnie? And this from the guy who has over 20 sexual harrassment claims...
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/trump-sexual-assault-allegation-alva-johnson-claims-women-how-many-accused-kiss-a8796851.html
Don't impeach - that's what he wants - investigate the crap out of him - get all the dirt out in the open and show the American people what a sleazeball and criminal he is.
bass4funk
For the haters, of course, for the supporters and people and institutions that benefited from them, it very much does.
He does an did. The Economy is roaring and he has a 56% approval on that and the Democrats want to run against that and they still tried to knock him down on that, there is your prime example right there.
bass4funk
Judging from his family DNA and he has good genes, he’ll probably live longer than all of us here on JT.
I don’t know, Mueller has spoken. The collusion delusion is over. More and more people are getting upset with the Democrats they’re not able to produce anything, they are not writing bills, they are just trying to help this president, but the good thing is next year that up for reelection as well. Lol
Welcome to the world of men and politics.
First you have to be convicted of a crime to be a criminal, but if Nadler and Pelosi want to go ahead, I sure wish they would. I’ll even hand them a gold plated shovel to each Democrat and throw in some headstones with names on them.
Haaa Nemui
We were talking about raising taxes on the richest people. He never has.