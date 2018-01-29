Trump blasts EU trade policy with U.S. as 'very unfair'

US President Donald Trump speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, where the interview took place

President Donald Trump said the European Union's trade policy with America is "very unfair" and that he has "a lot of problems" which "may morph into something very big", in an interview to air in Britain on Sunday.

"We cannot get our product in. It's very, very tough. And yet, they send their product to us -- no taxes, very little taxes. It's very unfair," Trump told ITV News.

"I've had a lot of problems with (the) European Union, and it may morph into something very big from that standpoint -- from a trade standpoint."

Trump delivered the warning during a wide-ranging interview conducted Thursday on the sidelines of the Davos summit, where he took his "America First" agenda to the global business elite.

In a speech Friday he told the World Economic Forum that the mantra "does not mean America alone" and hinted that the US could rejoin the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a deal he withdrew from a year ago.

But earlier this month the Trump Administration imposed steep tariffs on imported washing machines and solar panels, and his comments in the interview to air Sunday night may cause alarm in European capitals over future trade with the U.S.

