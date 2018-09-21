Trump blasts GOP spending plan that lacks money for wall

Raising the specter of a government shutdown in just 10 days, U.S. President Donald Trump complained Thursday that a spending plan pushed by congressional Republicans is "ridiculous" because it does not include funding for a border wall with Mexico.
Trump tweeted that he wants to know "where is the money for Border Security and the WALL in this ridiculous Spending Bill." He added that "REPUBLICANS MUST FINALLY GET TOUGH" against Democrats he said are obstructing law enforcement and border security.
Trump's outburst could complicate efforts by GOP leaders to avert a partial government shutdown at the end of September and put off a potentially messy fight over border funding until after the midterm elections in November.
The Senate on Tuesday approved a bill that funds the military and some civilian agencies for the next year and provides a short-term fix to keep the government open through Dec. 7.
The stopgap bill would not address Trump's long-promised wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, although separate spending bills being considered in the House and Senate provide funding for the wall. GOP leaders have said they prefer to resolve the issue after the Nov. 6 elections.
Trump cited an opinion column by Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., blaming Democrats for the failure to fund the wall.
While Congress has made progress on spending bills, GOP leaders decided to roll their unfinished work into a package tied to defense funding and "call it a day until December," Perdue said.
"This a total sleight of hand. It is caving to Senate Democrats who are doing everything they can to derail President Trump's agenda, including funding for border security and the wall," Perdue wrote in the Washington Examiner.
Perdue was one of seven senators who opposed the stopgap bill approved by the Senate. The House is expected to approve the bill next week, days ahead of a Sept. 30 deadline for a government shutdown.
A Republican congressional aide, who was not authorized to speak publicly and asked not to be identified, dismissed Trump's tweet as "just saber-rattling" and said it would not derail efforts to avert a government shutdown at the start of the new budget year Oct. 1.
"We believe we are still on track with respect to the president signing both appropriations conference reports" that fund a range of agencies and keep the government open through Dec. 7, the aide said.
While Trump vented on Twitter, he privately assured aides Thursday that he would sign the spending bill, said an administration official who was not authorized to speak publicly and sought anonymity.
Indeed, despite Trump's frustration, his tweet hints he will eventually sign the stopgap bill by asking where money for the wall will come from "after the Midterms?"
A bill being considered in the Senate allocates $1.6 billion for Trump's wall next year, far short of the $5 billion that Trump is seeking. A bill approved by a House committee includes $5 billion for physical barriers and associated technology along the U.S. southern border.© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Dango bong
This is biased reporting, he actually blasted it because there were no funds for the wall and other border security measures. Less border security funds than past budgets under previous Presidents of course any reasonable person would oppose that.
David Varnes
Here's the facts, Cadet Bonespurs:
Your moronic goal for a Berlin/Hadrian's Wall across the United States isn't going to happen. You lied your ridiculously fake tanned behind off in promising the moon and pie in the sky with it, and since then you've watched as everyone involved has slapped you in the face.
It's not going to be a 'huge wall' like some sort of medieval castle battlement.
It's not going to be paid for by Mexico.
It's not going to be paid for by the United States either.
Your own party knows that while you may be a kingmaker in the primaries, this program among others is an albatross that'll lose the party more seats in the House and Senate.
In some ways, I bet Democrats are PRAYING Trump forces the government shutdown over this. Because for all your obfuscation, for all of Sarah Sanders' flat out misdirection and lies, and for all your angry Tweets... the buck doesn't stop anywhere but in the Oval Office.
And the people of the United States see you as the least ethical, least trustworthy president since Nixon. Congratulations.
Jimizo
Trump really played on the stupidity of people when he said he’d build a wall and Mexico would pay for it.
Imagine falling for that one.
Wolfpack
Money for the Wall or veto it. If America is going to run $850 billion a year deficits might as well throw in another $20 billion for securing the nations sovereignty.
gokai_wo_maneku
People outside of the USA are hoping Trump gets the wall built all around the USA to isolate the USA from the rest of the world.
theFu
$20+T in national debt. How about a budget that is 5% under the expected income?
bass4funk
Real simple to solve, don't sign the bill. If the GOP are that stupid, don't give them what they want.
FizzBit
Speak for yourself.
There are thousands of people south of the border, including violent and murderous drug gangs, that don’t want that wall built.
katsu78
The party that controls both the House and the Senate is trying to pretend it's the minority party's fault that they can't get their agenda through. Republicans are inept across the board.
The fact is that anyone who knows anything knows this wall isn't going to happen. The Test portions Trump ordered built ahead of funding can't even stay standing. It's a giant, pointless boondoggle, and anyone who isn't completely blinded by racism can see it.
Congressional Republicans (at least the ones with brains in their heads) know the American people are frustrated because Trump's trillions of dollars of deficit spending and tax cuts for the rich haven't resulted in any gains for ordinary, working class people. Instead, by picking trade wars, Orange Jumpsuit has effectively raised taxes on the middle class while doing nothing to improve their way of life. Congress knows this. Congressional Republicans know trying to fund a border wall vanity project right now would be shooting themselves in the foot - the Democrat attack ads about out-of-touch GOP would practically write themselves. They know right before elections is not the time to divert millions of dollars into a deeply unpopular program voters were promised they wouldn't even have to pay for in the first place. So they're doing what they're best at - pretending not to be completely horrible until after elections have solidified their power.
The only hitch is the toddler in the White House can't handle not being the center of attention and not getting everything he wants all the time. He doesn't know how to delay gratification. So he's forcing a lose-lose confrontation with the Congressional GOP. The options are: Lil' Toadstool caves, in which case he looks weak, Congress caves, in which case they likely lose their majority after elections and Trump gets impeached, or nobody caves, we have a government shutdown while the government is dominated by Republicans, and voters get so incensed they definitely vote all the GOP out, and Trump gets impeached.
Chip Star
Yes, hold the entire nation hostage for something you promised Mexico would pay for.
It's hilarious to witness the incompetence/impotence of the party that literally controls the two branches of government that make laws.
This border wall and Truml's ignorant supporters cheering for it evidence their utter lack of competence when it comes to governing. The wall would be an ineffective waste of money, but rightists are certain it is necessary. Mexico won't pay for the wall, but people lacking the mental capacity of a 3 year old ate up that promise. ROFL. Smh. Har!
SuperLib
Trump just can't close this deal. He's practically begging at this point.
Chip Star
There are millions of people inside the borders of the US, including literate, intelligent citizens, they don't want that wall built.
Strangerland
Trump and GOP politicians are blaming this on the Democrats, even though the GOP holds the presidency and both houses. They're blaming their ineptitude on the party that literally holds none of the power. Just one more example of the GOP being completely worthless.
It is however quite entertaining to see the GOP feed upon themselves. They're like a parasite.
Northernlife
Yep sure Donny another shutdown in order me thunks..
Cricky
Strangerland that's a very good point blaming Democrats when the Republican Party holds power? The President does not appear to be part of the Republican Party so where does this end.
CrazyJoe
Let corporations who received the big tax breaks pay for the useless wall. They can put company logos on it like they do on stadiums.
Come on Spanky, shut down the government before the elections. I dare you.
klausdorth
See, told ya, promises, words and nothing but words.
He ain't gonna get his beloved wall!
Good so!
Strangerland
He's part of their party, their party is just useless which is why they can't even agree between their leader and their people.
Strangerland
That's a good idea. It gets the wall Trump wants, without costing the people, which the left wants (and right should want), and corporations get to advertise more.
Chip Star
Wasn't their a cartel leader that escaped prison via tunnel? Didn't that cartel also use tunnels to smuggle drugs into the US?
Tunnels could never be used to circumvent Trump's wall.