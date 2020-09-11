Newsletter Signup Register / Login
US President Donald Trump has reportedly boasted of salvaging the reputation of Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, whom he is seen meeting at a June 2019 G20 summit in Japan Photo: POOL/AFP/File
Trump boasted of saving Saudi prince over journalist killing: report

WASHINGTON

U.S. President Donald Trump boasted that he saved Saudi Arabia's crown prince from greater scrutiny over the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, according to an explosive new book.

In one of 18 interviews with legendary investigative reporter Bob Woodward, Trump defended Mohammed bin Salman over the gruesome murder inside a Saudi consulate of Khashoggi, a U.S.-based critic of the crown prince's rule.

"I saved his ass," Trump told Woodward for his forthcoming book "Rage," according to an excerpt published Thursday by Business Insider.

"I was able to get Congress to leave him alone. I was able to get them to stop," Trump said.

In an echo of the infamous 2018 summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in which the U.S. leader appeared to accept his denials of election meddling, Trump noted that Prince Mohammed denied involvement.

"He will always say that he didn't do it," Trump was quoted as telling Woodward. "He says that to everybody, and frankly I'm happy that he says that. But he will say that to you, he will say that to Congress, and he will say that to everybody. He's never said he did it."

Khashoggi's killing triggered an uproar among U.S. lawmakers but the Trump administration has stood by Saudi Arabia, including controversially bypassing Congress for an $8 billion arms deal.

As he has said publicly, Trump defended his stance by pointing to the major oil producer's purchases of U.S. goods, including weapons.

"He says very strongly that he didn't do it," Trump was quoted as telling Woodward. "Bob, they spent $400 billion over a fairly short period of time."

Khashoggi -- who wrote opinion pieces for The Washington Post, Woodward's newspaper -- was lured into the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October 2018 to handle marriage paperwork.

Within minutes, the onetime royal insider turned critic was strangled to death with his body, then dismembered, according to Turkish and U.S. officials.

A Saudi court on Monday handed jail terms of between seven to 20 years to eight unnamed defendants and overturned five death sentences, in a final ruling condemned by Khashoggi's fiancee and a U.N. rights expert.

Trump, standing up for despots while ignoring the problems US citizens, other than his family and fellow 'elite', have to face because of his failed reign.

Trump loves his fellow despots and they love him back.

Trump cares nothing for anyone not from his wealth class.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Trump’s supporters will make excuses for yet another repugnant action if Trump’s. Some will say, “But we need Saudi Arabia because it balances Iran.” Others will dispute Trump said this at all despite the recordings.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

